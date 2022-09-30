Read full article on original website
Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price
For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Meals on Wheels Plus Offers Additional Food Distributions in Myakka City and Duette, Florida
Bradenton, FL – October 3, 2022 In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee will be hosting additional food distributions in high-need areas. Distribution dates, times, and locations are as follows:. Myakka Family Worship Center*. 33420...
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
WMNF
Cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian – details for Hillsborough County
According to an email from Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Services is providing information for residents and business owners who are cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. Residential Storm Debris Drop-Off Sites:. Debris can be dropped off Monday through Sunday, between 7:30 in the morning to 6:00 at night....
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum hosts “Ask a Fisherman” at the 24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market on Saturday, October 8th
Cortez, Fla. (October 4th, 2022) – The Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum is hosting a free opportunity for the public to come chat with commercial fishermen about local fisheries Florida at the 24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market on Saturday, October 8th. Come speak to commercial fishermen about...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Hernando County Tax Collector FLOW Bus Update
(Brooksville, FL) – Effective immediately the Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited Driver License services will no longer be located in Hernando County. The FLOW Bus is being used in Lee County to service those in need from Hurricane Ian. Due to the Florida Highway Patrol...
Palm Harbor residents pack a U-haul with supplies for Ft. Myers
Tampa Bay area residents continue to do what they can to lend a helping hand, like parking a 20-foot U-haul truck in Palm Harbor, which is open for donations.
suncoastnews.com
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Brian Pedersen joins team at SVN Commercial Advisory Group
Sarasota, Fla. (September xx, 2022) – Brian Pedersen has joined SVN Commercial Advisory Group as an Associate Advisor. Pedersen comes to the commercial real estate firm’s Tampa office from Better.com. He served there as a Senior Associate on the corporate strategy team overseeing the online mortgage company’s various programs and initiatives.
Tampa Bay News Wire
District Reopens Several Campground Properties
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) has completed evaluations of District campgrounds after Hurricane Ian and the following properties will reopen Monday afternoon:. Flying Eagle Preserve in Citrus County. Green Swamp West Tract equestrian/primitive sites at Ashley Bay and Cumpressco equestrian/primitive sites in Pasco County. McNeil primitive campground will...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
businessobserverfl.com
Two Clearwater industrial properties sold in statewide deal totaling $23M
With many in Florida just beginning to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian, commercial real estate, much like show business, goes on. In this case, it’s the sale of two industrial buildings in Clearwater totaling 103,750 square feet. The properties, on 3939 Airway Circle and 13200 40th St...
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association is proud to announce – “Renovations & Restorations” Home Tour
Saturday November 5th from 10am – 4pm. Come out and enjoy Southwest Florida’s premier architectural home tour returning for its 24th season! This year’s exciting experience explores architectural diversity and showcases 11 homes spotlighting our urban rebirth and the phenomenon of living large in small spaces. Renovations & Restorations will feature Craftsman Bungalows, Tudor, Ranch and Mid-Century Modernhomes and a very special tour of Historic St. Petersburg High School recently completely restored. The tour also includes Public Art Installations throughout Historic Kenwood and invited artists’ works displayed in tour homes. Find out why Kenwood is known for being the neighborhood of the Arts in St. Petersburg. Covid protocols will be observed to assure your best experience.
Tampa officials confirm former City Attorney Gina Grimes is not working with the city in any capacity
Last month, the city thought that Grimes might take on a new position, but said today that she has moved on.
995qyk.com
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sarasota Opera Raises the Curtain on the Season by Celebrating 10 Years of General Director Richard Russell
Sarasota, FL— Sarasota Opera’s Curtain Raiser Dinner will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of General Director Richard Russell on October 16, 2022. Attendees will welcome the 2022-2023 Season at this annual event taking place at Michael’s On the Bay at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Sip on cocktails while enjoying the beautiful grounds and socializing with fellow opera patrons. The event features a three-course meal, highlights about the upcoming season, and reminiscences of Richard Russell’s history with the company. Sarasota Opera Artists from the fall season will perform a special program for dinner guests. Purchase tickets for this event at SarasotaOpera.org/CurtainRaiser, by calling the Box Office at (941) 328-1300, or by emailing soaevents@sarasotaopera.org.
tampabeacon.com
Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims
If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
tampabeacon.com
New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban
CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
