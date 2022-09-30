ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

usf.edu

Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price

For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum hosts “Ask a Fisherman” at the 24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market on Saturday, October 8th

Cortez, Fla. (October 4th, 2022) – The Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum is hosting a free opportunity for the public to come chat with commercial fishermen about local fisheries Florida at the 24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market on Saturday, October 8th. Come speak to commercial fishermen about...
CORTEZ, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Hernando County Tax Collector FLOW Bus Update

(Brooksville, FL) – Effective immediately the Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited Driver License services will no longer be located in Hernando County. The FLOW Bus is being used in Lee County to service those in need from Hurricane Ian. Due to the Florida Highway Patrol...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Brian Pedersen joins team at SVN Commercial Advisory Group

Sarasota, Fla. (September xx, 2022) – Brian Pedersen has joined SVN Commercial Advisory Group as an Associate Advisor. Pedersen comes to the commercial real estate firm’s Tampa office from Better.com. He served there as a Senior Associate on the corporate strategy team overseeing the online mortgage company’s various programs and initiatives.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

District Reopens Several Campground Properties

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) has completed evaluations of District campgrounds after Hurricane Ian and the following properties will reopen Monday afternoon:. Flying Eagle Preserve in Citrus County. Green Swamp West Tract equestrian/primitive sites at Ashley Bay and Cumpressco equestrian/primitive sites in Pasco County. McNeil primitive campground will...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association is proud to announce – “Renovations & Restorations” Home Tour

Saturday November 5th from 10am – 4pm. Come out and enjoy Southwest Florida’s premier architectural home tour returning for its 24th season! This year’s exciting experience explores architectural diversity and showcases 11 homes spotlighting our urban rebirth and the phenomenon of living large in small spaces. Renovations & Restorations will feature Craftsman Bungalows, Tudor, Ranch and Mid-Century Modernhomes and a very special tour of Historic St. Petersburg High School recently completely restored. The tour also includes Public Art Installations throughout Historic Kenwood and invited artists’ works displayed in tour homes. Find out why Kenwood is known for being the neighborhood of the Arts in St. Petersburg. Covid protocols will be observed to assure your best experience.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Sarasota Opera Raises the Curtain on the Season by Celebrating 10 Years of General Director Richard Russell

Sarasota, FL— Sarasota Opera’s Curtain Raiser Dinner will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of General Director Richard Russell on October 16, 2022. Attendees will welcome the 2022-2023 Season at this annual event taking place at Michael’s On the Bay at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Sip on cocktails while enjoying the beautiful grounds and socializing with fellow opera patrons. The event features a three-course meal, highlights about the upcoming season, and reminiscences of Richard Russell’s history with the company. Sarasota Opera Artists from the fall season will perform a special program for dinner guests. Purchase tickets for this event at SarasotaOpera.org/CurtainRaiser, by calling the Box Office at (941) 328-1300, or by emailing soaevents@sarasotaopera.org.
SARASOTA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims

If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
FLORIDA STATE
tampabeacon.com

New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban

CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
TAMPA, FL

