AFP

Ukraine war, climate favourites for Nobel Peace Prize

As speculation mounts ahead of Friday's much-anticipated Nobel Peace Prize announcement, observers suggest the committee may sound the alarm over the war in Ukraine or climate change. - "By giving the Peace Prize to climate change, the Nobel committee would have the unique possibility to say that the multiple crises the world is facing must be resolved together," said Oda Andersen Nyborg, head of the Norwegian Peace Council.
EUROPE
AFP

Hadis, Minoo and Ghazaleh: the women victims of Iran's crackdown

"I am really hoping that in some years from now, after everything has changed, I will be happy to have been involved by taking part in this protest," Iranian woman Hadis Najafi, 22, said in a self-recorded video as she prepared to take to the streets. Shortly after recording the message to her phone, Najafi was killed while participating in a street protest on September 21 in Karaj, outside Tehran.
PROTESTS
The Blade

Editorial: Why we need critical capabilities defense act

The credible threat of nuclear war has awakened Congress to bipartisan action on the need to protect U.S. critical capabilities. But incredibly the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a coalition to protect business power to transfer technology and manufacture critical goods in adversarial nations. Read more Blade Editorials The National Critical Capabilities Defense Act is a U.S. Senate Bill that requires review of foreign investment by U.S. companies and empowers the president to suspend or prohibit transactions that pose an unacceptable risk to national security.
CONGRESS & COURTS
coinchapter.com

Oil Prices Rally As OPEC Plus Members Mull Over Reducing Production

Oil prices will likely rise further as OPEC+ members plan to reduce production. According to reports, the Saudi Arabia-led group wants to cut production by over 1 million barrels per day. Brent oil, considered global benchmark, has fallen from as high as $120 in March to around $80 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

