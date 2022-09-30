ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duke.edu

Elevating Duke's Focus on Climate Change

President Vincent Price and Toddi Steelman, the Stanback Dean of the Nicholas School of the Environment, discuss Duke University's climate commitment. Discover how Duke is uniting the university’s education, research, operations and public service missions to pursue climate change solutions together. Learn more about this important mission at the...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

In It For Life: Hear from Student Voices in Duke’s Climate Community

As part of the two-day Duke Climate Commitment announcement, events on Friday, Sept. 30 focused on student-led discussions. The day began with live recordings of two student climate podcasts “Energy Terminal” and “Operation Climate.” Student hosts interviewed Duke alums working on climate issues – Claire Wang ’19, international climate policy expert, and Haroon Inam ’84 and ’86, chief technology officer of SmartWires.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Two Duke faculty have won the NIH’s prestigious Pioneer Award

DURHAM, N.C. – Two Duke professors are among just eight scholars nationwide who have been awarded prestigious Pioneer Awards this year from the National Institutes of Health. The five-year, $3.5 million grants will go to Kafui Dzirasa, M.D., Ph.D, the K. Ranga Rama Krishnan associate professor of psychiatry &...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

3 Ways to Avoid Getting Overcommitted

In his role as Duke Vice Provost for Faculty Advancement, Abbas Benmamoun is often approached by faculty members who tell him about a new idea they’d like to pursue, or a potential collaboration they’ve been asked to join. While listening to colleagues weigh their often exciting options, Benmamoun...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy