Tracey Folly

Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Mary Duncan

Wife leaves husband when she finds out he’s hidden two children from her for sixteen years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Patty has had some wild things happen to her in her life, and I have been thinking of her a lot lately. The other day I was thinking about the time she ran herself over with her car, and today I was ruminating over the fact of why she got divorced and made out like a bandit with alimony.
Law & Crime

‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Lefty Graves

Husband sends wife abroad for six-week course then files abandonment charges and takes full custody of year old daughter

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my husband, who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My husband's coworker shared a story with my husband that broke my heart. His wife was studying for her college thesis and had an opportunity to go abroad for a six-week course that would give her the leading edge in her profession. The husband encouraged his wife to take this course and run with it.
PopCrush

Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding

A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
Lefty Graves

Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.
Ceebla Cuud

Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
