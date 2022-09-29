Read full article on original website
Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?
Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
It’s Chestnut Season In Michigan, Where Some of The Most Hardy Trees Thrive
I will be the first to admit that I know nothing about chestnuts. And if you think you do, you probably don't know as much as you thought! It turns out there's a whole thriving chestnut industry in both Europe and Asia, and we here in the U.S. are a little late to the game.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Labeling Southwest Michigan Cities As Dating Apps
Dating apps have become a norm in life and have completely changed the dating game. Back in the day, you were forced to muster up the confidence to approach someone, talk to them, and ask them out on a date. Now, with the invention and evolution of technology, this process has been made easier for a lack of a better term. Finding someone to date or spend a few hours with has gone almost completely digital.
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
Albion Tire Shop Performs Good Deed
It’s always nice to hear some good news, these days. Political parties have done a good job at attempting to divide the Nation, whether it’s by class, race or a simple belief in God. But kind gestures still arise in the midst of turmoil. Michigan State Troopers are recognizing a local tire repair shop that went beyond the call of duty to help a couple of folks who were suffering from hard times.
Coldwater Dairy Queen Clarifies They Did NOT Break Child Labor Rule
Recent news has broken about child labor violations that took place at multiple Dairy Queen stores in Bluffton, Decatur Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis in Indiana and at one location off of U.S. 12 in Sturgis, Michigan. All the violations took place under the umbrella of H&H Coldwater LCC, the Fort Wayne-based operator that owns and operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises between Indiana and Michigan. This news has sparked a misunderstanding from some people who may have mistaken this news with a rumor that the Coldwater location was responsible for this violation, to which they've quickly responded:
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan
These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
50 Years Ago, A Pinball Ban Was Finally Lifted in Michigan
From their emergence in the early 1930s, pinball machines were associated with gambling, so they were banned from many Michigan communities, including Detroit. When the first pinball games emerged in the 1930s, they were more random than they became later when you could control the action more with flippers. When the ball was dropped on the early incarnation of the pinball machine, the action relied more on gravity and was totally random. That meant it was perfect for illegal gambling, as you could place odds as to where the ball was going to go.
Michigan Has the World’s Largest Freshwater Lake
Not only is this Great Lake the biggest by area, but it's one of the deepest too. Lake Superior may be the perfect name for this giant body of freshwater. Here's a list of fun facts you may not have known about this huge Great Lake. Lake Superior Fun Facts.
At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now
September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
Did You Know That Hugh Jackman Spent a Summer in Michigan?
Hugh Jackman is known for playing a Wolverine, but not the maze and blue version. The X-Men movie franchise is set to eventually come back in a new form courtesy of Marvel Studios. We don't know when the team will join the MCU, but we do know that Hugh is coming back. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet with this Deadpool 3 announcement...
Northern Indiana Taco Bell Abandoned for Decades is in Pristine Condition
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere along the highways of Northern Indiana, hidden a bit from the road by overgrowth is a long abandoned Taco Bell. The restaurant, discovered by a YouTuber who explores 'dead malls,' is in remarkably good condition after being seemingly forgotten for decades.
If You’re a Fan of Tennis, You’ll ‘LOVE’ This Indiana Home For Sale
Just when you think you've seen it all...another unique house hits the market. This one-of-a-kind property is located in Indiana and was obviously created by a professional tennis enthusiast. How do we know that? Because the attached indoor tennis facility is bigger than the house itself. Is this $685,000 Indiana...
Illinois Woman Basically Has Idea of Monopoly Stolen From Her
I was today years old when I learned that the game of Monopoly was actually complete plagiarism of a game that was released three decades before the Parker Brothers game came out. Elizabeth Magie grew up in Monroe, Illinois, and was not only a newspaper publisher but also an abolitionist who traveled with Abraham Lincoln around Illinois in the late 1850s debating politics. No one knows for sure if she may have been with him when he visited Kalamazoo in 1856. One thing is for sure though: This was a driven woman, and for the time, someone who men may have found very intimidating. She even received a patent for a part that made typewriting easier.
