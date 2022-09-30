SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night."Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything," Padres manager Bob Melvin said about Manaea. "He had to get out of a jam in the first inning and then just rolled from that point on."Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia's 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO