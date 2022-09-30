Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC
MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
Woodlands Online& LLC
North Italia Opens Doors to New Woodlands Location Today
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, officially opened its new Woodlands location today at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
Dutch Bros. Coffee bringing specialty coffees, drinks to Montgomery
Dutch Bros. Coffee is in the early stages of planning for a location at 20220 Eva St., Montgomery. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros. Coffee is in the early stages of planning for a location at 20220 Eva St., Montgomery, the company confirmed in an email. The Montgomery location is anticipated to open by late 2023. Dutch Bros. serves specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, freezes, shakes and energy drinks at its drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop. Additional locations are planned off Hwy. 242 in Conroe—to open by late 2022—and in Willis, which is anticipated for 2023. www.dutchbros.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlands Online& LLC
Realtors, Developers Gather for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Build Day
Local Realtors and members of the Grand Central Park and Woodforest development teams built 10 walls for a house in the Habitat for Humanity Community of Cedar Creek in Conroe recently. Montgomery County, TX -- Thirty people who normally sell homes spent their day Sept. 29 building a home during...
Woodlands Online& LLC
World Habitat Day Wall Build at Market Street hosted by Habitat MCTX
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The community is invited to celebrate World Habitat Day with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat MCTX) with a wall build at Market Street on Friday, October 7 starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight a global movement emphasizing the right for everyone...
300-acre Woodhavyn community planned along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road
Developer Shea Homes has purchased land for a 700-home community spanning 300 acres along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road north of Hardin Store Road in the Magnolia area, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The community, named Woodhavyn, is anticipated to begin home sales in late 2023. Woodtrace Boulevard, an extension from...
Woman Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Woodlands (Woodlands, TX)
According to the police, a pedestrian accident was reported on Sunday night in The Woodlands. The officials stated that a female victim was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards
CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Lamborghini Club Houston Honors Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their Charity of Choice for This Year's Lamborghini Festival
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lamborghini Club Houston has chosen Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their charity of choice for the 10th Annual Lamborghini Festival, being held on October 7-9th. On the first two days of the festival, drivers will participate in a variety of events. On Sunday, October 9th, the festival will be held at Market Street in The Woodlands, and it will be open to the public and free for anyone to come check out all things Lamborghini. The Lamborghini Club supports Arrow Child & Family Ministries’ mission of Helping Kids & Strengthening Families, and all donations will go to fulfill this mission to serve children with complex trauma.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: $1.5M River Oaks-area property screams ‘high-end bachelor pad’
HOUSTON – A motorcycle in the living room, Banksy bathroom tile and a suspended staircase -- let’s say this River Oaks-area house on the market for $1,595,000 is for a certain someone with particular tastes -- and the realtor staging is bringing that to the fore to the extreme.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Represents The Sale of 15+ Acres of land in Conroe
CONROE, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±15.16-acre tract of land in Conroe, TX, at 14180 Horseshoe Bend, near the intersection of FM 1488 and Kuykendahl Rd., to SAI SKC, LLC, for an undisclosed price. Diana...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS
At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in their 30s seriously burned. They were stabilized on the scene by MCHD Medics and transported to a burn center in Houston. According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, there was a vapor release and a flash fire. Williams said that according to witnesses after the initial explosion there was about a thirty-foot column of flame coming out of the hole. However, gas workers were able to shut the line down before firefighters arrived. Williams said it was a larger line that services several homes. He said one victim has first and second-degree burns to his lower body. The other victim has first and second-degree burns to most of his body including respiratory involvement. Scattered on the scene were melted tools even a soft drink bottle that was near the driveway was melted. Along the side of the house, the gas meter was melted, and some burn marks on the new home next to the meter.
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Centric Leases at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
Chick N Max sets sights on Willis for first of 25 restaurants in Houston area
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max is planning to open its first Houston-area location in the Willis Shopping Center at 12312 I-45,...
Click2Houston.com
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Heart of Montgomery County Kick-Off
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Shenandoah Police Arrest Two Suspects Stealing Catalytic Converters in Parking Lot of Floor Decor in The Woodlands
OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX -- At about 2:25 pm today, Officer Hensley was flagged down in the parking lot of Floor Décor by a witness who observed two black males stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle in the parking lot of Kokomo’s Restaurant. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima. Officer Hensley located the vehicle just north of Woodlands Pkwy overpass. Officer Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed with the suspect vehicle making a U-turn at Research Forest and turning into the Hermann Memorial parking lot and both suspects fled on foot into the wooded area of IH-45 South Feeder and Research Forest. Both suspects were captured a short time later thanks to numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Shenandoah PD, MCSO, MoCo Pct. 3 Constables Office and TXDPS. Both suspects have an extensive criminal history and from the Harris County area. Once again both suspects asked officers if they are in Harris County? “Not today”!
Comments / 1