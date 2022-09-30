ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol...
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

North Italia Opens Doors to New Woodlands Location Today

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, officially opened its new Woodlands location today at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dutch Bros. Coffee bringing specialty coffees, drinks to Montgomery

Dutch Bros. Coffee is in the early stages of planning for a location at 20220 Eva St., Montgomery. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros. Coffee is in the early stages of planning for a location at 20220 Eva St., Montgomery, the company confirmed in an email. The Montgomery location is anticipated to open by late 2023. Dutch Bros. serves specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, freezes, shakes and energy drinks at its drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop. Additional locations are planned off Hwy. 242 in Conroe—to open by late 2022—and in Willis, which is anticipated for 2023. www.dutchbros.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Texas Business
The Woodlands, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
The Woodlands, TX
Society
City
Burlington, TX
Conroe, TX
Education
Conroe, TX
Business
The Woodlands, TX
Business
City
Conroe, TX
Conroe, TX
Society
City
The Woodlands, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discount Store#Linus Business#Linus Store Info#Toys#Elementary School#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Tx#Burlington Stores
Woodlands Online& LLC

Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards

CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Lamborghini Club Houston Honors Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their Charity of Choice for This Year's Lamborghini Festival

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lamborghini Club Houston has chosen Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their charity of choice for the 10th Annual Lamborghini Festival, being held on October 7-9th. On the first two days of the festival, drivers will participate in a variety of events. On Sunday, October 9th, the festival will be held at Market Street in The Woodlands, and it will be open to the public and free for anyone to come check out all things Lamborghini. The Lamborghini Club supports Arrow Child & Family Ministries’ mission of Helping Kids & Strengthening Families, and all donations will go to fulfill this mission to serve children with complex trauma.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS

At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in their 30s seriously burned. They were stabilized on the scene by MCHD Medics and transported to a burn center in Houston. According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, there was a vapor release and a flash fire. Williams said that according to witnesses after the initial explosion there was about a thirty-foot column of flame coming out of the hole. However, gas workers were able to shut the line down before firefighters arrived. Williams said it was a larger line that services several homes. He said one victim has first and second-degree burns to his lower body. The other victim has first and second-degree burns to most of his body including respiratory involvement. Scattered on the scene were melted tools even a soft drink bottle that was near the driveway was melted. Along the side of the house, the gas meter was melted, and some burn marks on the new home next to the meter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Centric Leases at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Heart of Montgomery County Kick-Off

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Shenandoah Police Arrest Two Suspects Stealing Catalytic Converters in Parking Lot of Floor Decor in The Woodlands

OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX -- At about 2:25 pm today, Officer Hensley was flagged down in the parking lot of Floor Décor by a witness who observed two black males stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle in the parking lot of Kokomo’s Restaurant. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima. Officer Hensley located the vehicle just north of Woodlands Pkwy overpass. Officer Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed with the suspect vehicle making a U-turn at Research Forest and turning into the Hermann Memorial parking lot and both suspects fled on foot into the wooded area of IH-45 South Feeder and Research Forest. Both suspects were captured a short time later thanks to numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Shenandoah PD, MCSO, MoCo Pct. 3 Constables Office and TXDPS. Both suspects have an extensive criminal history and from the Harris County area. Once again both suspects asked officers if they are in Harris County? “Not today”!
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy