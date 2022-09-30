ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star

It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match

As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall

Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
Sami Zayn Accuses WWE On FOX Of Trying To Create Divide, More News

Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the official WWE on FOX Twitter account that claimed they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline. He wrote,. “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying...
Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange

As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
Eric Bischoff Claims AEW’s Audience Hasn’t Grown Significantly

On September 8, Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite did over 1 million viewers for three weeks in a row. It was the first time the show has done over 1 million in three consecutive weeks since October 2021. One year later, former WCW promoter Eric Bischoff still believes AEW...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/3/22)

WWE invades the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. – Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. – Candice LeRae...
Former AEW Talent Explains Decision To Leave The Promotion

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dan Lambert discussed his decision to move on from AEW. He said that he thought his character was becoming ‘stale.’. Lambert made his promotional debut in 2021 with American Top Team before becoming the mouthpiece for AEW stars Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page.
WWE Star Wants To See Women’s Mid-Card Title Introduced

Raquel Gonzalez has pitched for WWE to introduce a new title. During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the WWE Superstar commented on the company possibly introducing a “women’s mid-card title.” She said,. “I think that would be something so great for the women’s...
Results From WWE Live Event In Regina, SK: Six-Man Tag Team Match

Natalya def. B-Fab White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights turn red. Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start immediately. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet. Hit Row (w/ B Fab) def. Maximum...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Already Setting Ticket Records

Tickets for WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view event went on sale over the weekend, and apparently they are selling pretty well. According to Fightful Select, Rumble 23′ has sold over 25,000 tickets so far. This is a new record for the event in regards to paid ticket sales and gross revenue.
Brian Gewirtz Shares Comparison Vince McMahon Made Between WWE And Saturday Night Live

During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, former WWE creative team writer Brian Gewirtz recalled when Vince McMahon compared WWE to Saturday Night Live. Since its inception in 1975, SNL has been broadcast on television. Only three wrestlers—Hulk Hogan, The Rock (five times), and John...
William Regal Claims Credit For Bayley’s Superfan Gimmick

Bayley may not have spent years of her career hugging anyone within arm’s reach if not for the actions of William Regal. In addition to his years as the on-screen General Manager of WWE NXT, Regal worked behind the scenes for years in WWE, including as part of talent development.
Matt Hardy Reacts To His Recent Reunion With Private Party, More

AEW wrestler Matt Hardy recently took to his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast to discuss his recent reunion with Private Party, the bond he has with the team, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his reunion with Private Party:...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 3, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 3, 2022!. We open up with The Judgement Day. Damian Priest vows to make Edge say “I Quit” at Extreme Rules. Dominik Mysterio addresses his father, saying that he hates him. Finally, Finn Balor addresses AJ Styles, saying he could’ve ended his career, but chose not to because he’s a friend. AJ Styles is now out for their match.
Saraya To Britt Baker: I’ll Knock You TF Out

AEW’s Saraya has continued teasing a match with Dr. Britt Baker, promising to knock the former AEW Women’s World Champion out. Saraya joined AEW last month at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event, months after her contract was not renewed by WWE. During her debut, Saraya was confronted...
Lineup For WWE’s Upcoming UK Tour

WWE will head to Europe with a series of events featuring SmackDown brand talents later this month. The tour starts in Glasgow, Scotland at The Hydro on Sunday, October 30. You can check out the lineup for that show below:. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women’s Championship...
Is Extreme Rules Extreme Enough for You? & Monday Morning Q&A

Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
