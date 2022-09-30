ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Terrence ‘Terry’ Schick

Terrence [Terry] Schick, 88, of Cottonwood, died Sept. 14. With a degree in journalism, he was publisher of the Arizona Daily Sun in Flagstaff. Active in his church and the Verde Valley Voices, he enjoyed reading, rose gardening, photography, tennis and cooking. He is survived by his wife, Willie; a...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
John ‘Johnny’ Paul Scott, Jr.

John “Johnny” Paul Scott, Jr., 81, died Sept. 21. Born in Jerome, he retired after 34 years of service with the BN&SF Railroad. He held an FAA Private Pilot Certification, and enjoyed golf, flyfishing, camping, backpacking, hiking, sailing, skiing, photography and history. He is survived by his wife,...
JEROME, AZ

