Watch: Tom Sandoval Reveals How Tom Schwartz Is Doing These Days. The bond between the Toms is unbreakable. Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have been hard at work on their new bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, but the latter has also been busy dealing with his personal life. After more than a decade together, Schwartz and his ex Katie Maloney announced they were getting a divorce back in March. Then, in August, a source told E! News that Schwartz and his co-star Raquel Leviss had been getting close—so much so that the flirtationship had started to become a source of "tension" for Schwartz and Katie, who had previously remained good friends after the split.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO