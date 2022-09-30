Read full article on original website
Related
Why Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged to Singer Firerose
Watch: Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time. Someone may have just stolen Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky heart." The 61-year-old and his rumored girlfriend Firerose sparked engagement rumors when she flashed a giant piece of bling on that finger. In an Instagram post...
DIY Photography
Photographer sues Miley Cyrus for sharing his photo without permission
Famous singer Miley Cyrus recently found herself in the middle of a copyright infringement lawsuit. As it often happens with celebrities, she was sued after posting a photo of herself on social media without asking for permission first. What’s more, she was sued by the same paparazzo who sued Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande (twice) and Dua Lipa over the same thing.
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah 'Just Friends' Despite Romance Rumors: Source
Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are keeping it platonic. Despite recent rumors that the TV host, 38, and the pop star, 27, are dating, a source tells PEOPLE "they're just friends." Fans started buzzing on social media Thursday after the pair was photographed having dinner in New York City Wednesday night. In a photo posted by The Daily Mail, Noah was pictured seemingly giving Lipa a kiss on the cheek.
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher
There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Ariana Madix Denies Breakup Rumors; Says She And Tom Sandoval “Are Very Much Together”
The cast of Vanderpump Rules has been inundated with drama since Season 9 of the show aired. Lala Kent tossed her fiancé, Randall Emmett, out of her life after he cheated on her. Their split was another level of messy, and the two only communicate through an app regarding their daughter.
ETOnline.com
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)
Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Want More Even Kids After Current Pregnancy (Exclusive)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have even more babies on the brain. The couple, who are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles, are currently expecting a third child after suffering a devastating late-term pregnancy loss in 2020. In a new interview with ET, Legend opens up about the possibility of expanding their brood even further after Teigen gives birth.
Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’
Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
Madonna Warned Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Against His Former Throuple Relationship
Being the brother of a famous pop star has its perks, including, it seems, getting advice from the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie Grande revealed the "Material Girl" icon warned him about a previous relationship back in 2019. Frankie...
Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Gives Update on Tom Schwartz Amid Raquel Leviss Romance Rumors
Watch: Tom Sandoval Reveals How Tom Schwartz Is Doing These Days. The bond between the Toms is unbreakable. Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have been hard at work on their new bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, but the latter has also been busy dealing with his personal life. After more than a decade together, Schwartz and his ex Katie Maloney announced they were getting a divorce back in March. Then, in August, a source told E! News that Schwartz and his co-star Raquel Leviss had been getting close—so much so that the flirtationship had started to become a source of "tension" for Schwartz and Katie, who had previously remained good friends after the split.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylor Swift & Drake Reportedly Made A Song In 2017 That Will Be Released On New ‘Reputation’
If the headlines of their queen Taylor Swift dropping a new album called Midnights in October wasn’t enough for the Swifties, perhaps the report that she has a “secret” collaboration with Drake coming soon will do the trick. The Grammy winner is said to be including the ditty, which was allegedly written in 2017 for Taylor’s Reputation album, on her upcoming remastered edition of the record, according to The Sun.
Elite Daily
Demi Brought Out Ashlee Simpson To Duet This Aughts Classic
Demi Lovato’s latest concert featured a very special guest. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the “Skin of My Teeth” singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, performed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Toward the middle of their show, they surprised fans by bringing out fellow pop-rock queen Ashlee Simpson to perform a mashup of their single “La La Land” and and Simpson’s “La La.” Let me tell you, this was the collaboration I never knew I needed.
Maren Morris slams ‘cowardly’ trolls amid Brittany Aldean feud
Country singer Maren Morris took aim at “cowardly” trolls as her feud rages on with fellow country singer Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany. During an appearance on the “I’m Listening” podcast on Wednesday, Morris opened up about having to face online “bullying.” The “My Church” hitmaker said the issue with social media is that “people can cowardly hide behind their phone screens.” “I totally feel for the kids that are dealing with that because I’m where I’m at and I still deal with that,” Morris said. “It never really ends, and it’s not whether you’re bullied as a public figure or a kid, you’re just...
KTVB
Rob Schneider's Daughter Miranda Reveals She's Only Seen Half of One of His Movies (Exclusive)
Rob Schneider's daughter may be a bit behind on her movie watchlist, but she's not out of the loop on her dad's comedic appeal. Nine-year-old Miranda told ET's Will Marfuggi that she's only seen "half of one" of her father's movies, but said she still thinks her dad is funny.
KTVB
Adam Levine Makes First Public Appearance Since Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine isn't shying away from the spotlight. On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer made his first public appearance since finding himself at the center of a cheating scandal. Levine performed with his band, Maroon 5, for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in...
KTVB
Julio Torres on 'Los Espookys,' Evil Stepparent Fantasies and Landing Kim Petras in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Co-created by Ana Fabrega, Fred Armisen and Julio Torres, Los Espookys is the hilariously off-kilter, campy HBO comedy about a group of friends who turn their passion for horror into a business that helps clients through various problems. Now halfway through its second season, the series continues to be as random as it is funny.
KTVB
Kid Cudi Celebrates 'Entergalactic' Album Release, Dedicates Netflix Series to Late Virgil Abloh
The Entergalactic experience has kicked off! Kid Cudi debuted his long-awaited masterpiece on Friday, releasing the Entergalactic animated series on Netflix and dropping an album of the same name simultaneously. On Friday, the 38-year-old musician took to social media to share his excitement over fans' reaction to the premieres and...
Tom Holland and Zendaya Are the Perfect Spidey Couple! Go Inside Their Sweet Romance
The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually...
Comments / 0