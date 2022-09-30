ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

E! News

Why Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged to Singer Firerose

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time. Someone may have just stolen Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky heart." The 61-year-old and his rumored girlfriend Firerose sparked engagement rumors when she flashed a giant piece of bling on that finger. In an Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
DIY Photography

Photographer sues Miley Cyrus for sharing his photo without permission

Famous singer Miley Cyrus recently found herself in the middle of a copyright infringement lawsuit. As it often happens with celebrities, she was sued after posting a photo of herself on social media without asking for permission first. What’s more, she was sued by the same paparazzo who sued Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande (twice) and Dua Lipa over the same thing.
CELEBRITIES
People

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah 'Just Friends' Despite Romance Rumors: Source

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are keeping it platonic. Despite recent rumors that the TV host, 38, and the pop star, 27, are dating, a source tells PEOPLE "they're just friends." Fans started buzzing on social media Thursday after the pair was photographed having dinner in New York City Wednesday night. In a photo posted by The Daily Mail, Noah was pictured seemingly giving Lipa a kiss on the cheek.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
E! News

See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)

Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Want More Even Kids After Current Pregnancy (Exclusive)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have even more babies on the brain. The couple, who are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles, are currently expecting a third child after suffering a devastating late-term pregnancy loss in 2020. In a new interview with ET, Legend opens up about the possibility of expanding their brood even further after Teigen gives birth.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’

Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Gives Update on Tom Schwartz Amid Raquel Leviss Romance Rumors

Watch: Tom Sandoval Reveals How Tom Schwartz Is Doing These Days. The bond between the Toms is unbreakable. Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have been hard at work on their new bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, but the latter has also been busy dealing with his personal life. After more than a decade together, Schwartz and his ex Katie Maloney announced they were getting a divorce back in March. Then, in August, a source told E! News that Schwartz and his co-star Raquel Leviss had been getting close—so much so that the flirtationship had started to become a source of "tension" for Schwartz and Katie, who had previously remained good friends after the split.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift & Drake Reportedly Made A Song In 2017 That Will Be Released On New ‘Reputation’

If the headlines of their queen Taylor Swift dropping a new album called Midnights in October wasn’t enough for the Swifties, perhaps the report that she has a “secret” collaboration with Drake coming soon will do the trick. The Grammy winner is said to be including the ditty, which was allegedly written in 2017 for Taylor’s Reputation album, on her upcoming remastered edition of the record, according to The Sun.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Demi Brought Out Ashlee Simpson To Duet This Aughts Classic

Demi Lovato’s latest concert featured a very special guest. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the “Skin of My Teeth” singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, performed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Toward the middle of their show, they surprised fans by bringing out fellow pop-rock queen Ashlee Simpson to perform a mashup of their single “La La Land” and and Simpson’s “La La.” Let me tell you, this was the collaboration I never knew I needed.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Page Six

Maren Morris slams ‘cowardly’ trolls amid Brittany Aldean feud

Country singer Maren Morris took aim at “cowardly” trolls as her feud rages on with fellow country singer Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany. During an appearance on the “I’m Listening” podcast on Wednesday, Morris opened up about having to face online “bullying.” The “My Church” hitmaker said the issue with social media is that “people can cowardly hide behind their phone screens.” “I totally feel for the kids that are dealing with that because I’m where I’m at and I still deal with that,” Morris said. “It never really ends, and it’s not whether you’re bullied as a public figure or a kid, you’re just...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Adam Levine Makes First Public Appearance Since Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine isn't shying away from the spotlight. On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer made his first public appearance since finding himself at the center of a cheating scandal. Levine performed with his band, Maroon 5, for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in...
LAS VEGAS, NV

