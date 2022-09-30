Read full article on original website
Related
gwsports.com
Women’s Soccer Travels to Delaware State for Non-Conference Tilt
WASHINGTON – George Washington women's soccer takes a quick break from A-10 play this week when it travels to Dover, Del., to face off with the Delaware State Hornets. Kickoff between the two sides is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday. LAST TIME OUT:. The Buff & Blue gained...
gwsports.com
Men’s Soccer Preps for a Pair of A-10 Tilts
WASHINGTON - This week, GW men's soccer (5-4-2, 1-2) will play its fourth and fifth A-10 matches of the season, hosting UMass on Wednesday (1 p.m.) and traveling to St. Bonaventure (4 p.m.) on Saturday. Both matches will be aired live on ESPN+. GW is looking to pick up an...
gwsports.com
Women’s Soccer Battles Davidson to Scoreless Draw
DAVIDSON, N.C. – George Washington women's soccer went on the road and picked up a point in the standings on Sunday, battling Davidson to a scoreless draw at Alumni Soccer Stadium. Sophomore goalkeeper Ainsley Lumpe faced seven shots en route to her fourth clean sheet of the season and...
gwsports.com
Water Polo Extends Win Streak to 13
WASHINGTON - GW water polo continued on its historic run, going 3-0 this weekend and extending its program-best win streak to 13 games. The Colonials have not lost since the first game of the season against #11 Princeton. GW, playing in the Charles E. Smith Center pool for the first...
Comments / 0