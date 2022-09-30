COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri football is headed back to St. Louis for the first time since 2010. Mizzou's game against Memphis, scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, will now be played in St. Louis at The Dome at America's Center (66,965). The Tigers last played in St. Louis in 2010, a 23-13 win over Illinois, the final game of the Arch Rivalry Series, which ran from 2002-10. Mizzou went 6-0 in that series.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO