Coach Drinkwitz Weekly Press Conference - Oct. 4, 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri Football Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, to preview the Tigers' Southeastern Conference matchup at Florida. Fans can watch in the window above or on YouTube. Mizzou (2-3, 0-2 SEC) and Florida (3-2, 0-2 SEC) kick...
Bella Hollenbach Named SEC Freshman of the Week
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri starting goalkeeper, redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach earned Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week honors, announced by the league office today, Oct. 3. This is the first time Hollenbach has garnered the weekly honor. Hollenbach was a barrier in net for Missouri against No....
Mizzou Football Returns to St. Louis In 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri football is headed back to St. Louis for the first time since 2010. Mizzou's game against Memphis, scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, will now be played in St. Louis at The Dome at America's Center (66,965). The Tigers last played in St. Louis in 2010, a 23-13 win over Illinois, the final game of the Arch Rivalry Series, which ran from 2002-10. Mizzou went 6-0 in that series.
Volleyball Falls in Three at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of Missouri volleyball came up short against South Carolina, falling in three straight-sets (16-25, 20-25, 23-25). Mizzou (7-7 (0-4 SEC) had a duo lead the Tigers' offensive efforts. Senior Anna Dixon and sophomore Kaylee Cox both respectfully produced 11 terminations for the Tigers. Sophomore Jordan Iliff chipped in seven from the outside to help the Tigers' offensive charge.
