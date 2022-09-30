Read full article on original website
What Entertainment Options are Missing in Grand Junction?
Grand Junction and western Colorado are one of the best places to live in Colorado if you love the outdoors. We have tons of fun stuff to do here if you like to hike, fish, camp, or mountain bike. Sadly, not everyone likes these activities or is able to do...
You Herd it Here: These Are Grand Junction’s Greatest Of All Time Employees
The city of Grand Junction recently filled a few positions that could only have been taken by the absolute best. According to a press release from the city of Grand Junction, Colorado, a herd of goats has been hired to clean up what humans, machines, and even chemicals couldn't. Overgrown...
Grand Junction’s Pro Tips for Enjoying a Trip to Moab, Utah
Grand Junction's high desert playground continues just across the state line in Utah with two incredible National Parks that are both bucket list destinations you will love. Exploring Moab, visiting the Arches National Park, or checking out Canyonlands National Park are great ways to spend a weekend outdoors. Below we asked you for your tips for visiting Moab. If you have some great advice that will help others enjoy their stay even more then drop a comment on our station app or the KEKB Facebook page.
October Events You Don’t Want To Miss In Grand Junction Colorado
Fall is in full swing, and October's social calendar is a busy one in Grand Junction. September was such a busy month across the Grand Valley with so many cool things happening including Winefest, the Downtown Car Show, and Fruita Fall Festival. You might think things are going to slow down in October but that just isn't the case.
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
westernslopenow.com
Sunday October 2, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Cooler temperatures remain in the forecast as the fall storm system lingers. All eyes on the upcoming midweek for another potential system.
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
Who Makes the Best Cheeseburgers in Grand Junction, Colorado?
It's lunchtime and we're hungry for a great burger. Where should we go in Grand Junction, Fruita, or Palisade?. We're looking for the best places for burgers so if your favorite is a chain then say it loud and proud below. If your favorite place is a local eatery, even better!
5 Reasons To Have Coffee With Grand Junction Law Enforcement
Here's your chance to enjoy a cup of coffee with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Junction Police Department while you ask questions and express concerns. Coffee With a Cop returns this Wednesday, and you should definitely make plans to attend. Speaking from experience, attending a Coffee With a...
Where To Find Locally Grown Farm-Fresh Produce Around Grand Junction
Yes, Grand Junction, you can still get farm-fresh produce around Grand Junction. The Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction has wrapped for the year and that makes us all kind of sad. We just love the downtown farmers market. The good news is there are still plenty of places where you can get fresh produce. You just have to know where to look.
How Grand Junction Would Spend $30K If We Won Cash?
Win Cash means your chance to score one of 10 daily cash prizes, but it also gets you entered into the grand prize drawing for $30,000. It's never too late to get started because it only takes one code to win a daily cash prize OR the $30K jackpot. The more codes you enter on our station app the better your chance to score CASH.
You Could Live in a Historical Denver Landmark for $15 Million
A Black House with a Yellow Door is for Sale in Fort Collins for $619K. This Fort Collins home has a trendy black exterior along with a bright yellow door listed for $619K. Check Out This $1.6 Million Barndominium in Montrose. Barndominiums are quite the trend as of late. Here...
How Many Grand Junction People Does It Take To Tow A Jet Airliner?
How many people does it to tow a Boeing 757 Jet with a rope?. If you attend the second annual Airplane Tow 'N' Throw you will discover that it apparently takes 18 people to move a big jet airliner by hand. The object of the competition is to see which team can pull a 100-ton Boeing 757 twenty feet in the fastest time.
Grand Junction Shares Useless Skills that Make No Money
As we grow, we discover more and more things that we seem to have a special talent for. Some people discover that they're better than average graphic artists, some have a knack for math and spreadsheets, some are gifted mechanics, etc., etc. However, graphic artists, accountants, and mechanics all have...
Win Cash: Tell Us Where You Would Spend Up to $30K in Grand Junction
Win Cash is back with your shot at up to $30,000. That's a ton of money for paying off bills, taking a vacation, or granting a bucket-list wish! The best part is, it's so EASY to win. Enter codes on our app to win cash. The more codes you enter...
Bands that Grand Junction Considers the Most Underrated
If you know me, you know that one of my favorite things to do in the world is talk about music. The fact that I have a job that involves talking about rock music every day is really perfect. Of course, one of the most fun things about talking about...
