Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. The move came after Mr Jewett’s name was reportedly removed from her group of fellow ultra-wealthy individuals pledging to give away half their wealth before they die. Ms Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It was reported by the The New York Times, Ms Scott filed a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State on Monday, according to a copy of the filingMr Jewett promised to join in on Ms Scott's pledge when the couple were married,...

