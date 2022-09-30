Read full article on original website
Lynnette Hoffman
3d ago
Just leave her alone… She’s trying to live her life privately and the media won’t leave her alone… She just wants to be a mom to her kids and media splashes her personal life on every page… Pathetic
M Sn
2d ago
I still find it strange what a smart extremely wealthy woman wants in a dude, I mean we're highly overrated..
Velma813
4d ago
Am hoping that she will think twice before going for number 3 🙏
Joe Rogan Thinks MacKenzie Scott's Second Husband had 'Zero Chance'
Joe Rogan isn't surprised to see billionaire MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, get divorced from a schoolteacher. The comedian and podcast host shared a scrapped stand-up bit he'd written about the situation on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). Scott was married to Bezos from 1993 to 2019 when she...
Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files to Divorce New Husband
MacKenzie Scott did not have chemistry, apparently, with her science teacher husband ... because the former Mrs. Jeff Bezos is ending her second marriage. MacKenzie beelined it to a Washington state court Monday and filed to divorce Dan Jewett a little more than a year after they got hitched ... according to the NY Times.
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. The move came after Mr Jewett’s name was reportedly removed from her group of fellow ultra-wealthy individuals pledging to give away half their wealth before they die. Ms Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It was reported by the The New York Times, Ms Scott filed a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State on Monday, according to a copy of the filingMr Jewett promised to join in on Ms Scott's pledge when the couple were married,...
