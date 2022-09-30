Come behind the scenes of your favorite music videos and find out how these iconic clips were made. For the 30th anniversary of Dirt, Alice in Chains recently released some behind-the-scenes footage from the “Them Bones” video shoot. While taking sips from a juice box, Layne Staley does the opening screams again and again, getting annoyed by how many takes he had to do. Unfortunately, he kept missing the first “ahhhh!” so Layne had to try again and again to get it right.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO