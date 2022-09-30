Read full article on original website
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
Ghost Fans Crash Spotify Live Servers, Band’s Appearance Canceled
As if it wasn't evident enough just how popular Ghost are, yesterday (Sept. 13), the group's fans crashed the Spotify Live servers due to overwhelming demand as they awaited a special appearance and Q&A session. Both Spotify Live and Ghost confirmed in tweets that it was indeed Ghost fans responsible...
Popculture
11 Secret Celebrity Metalheads
Heavy metal has countless fans worldwide, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that there are tons of celebrities who are big fans of the genre, even though some may be more secretive than others. For example, in a previous article, Loudwire noted that Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie is a fan. The outlet referenced a past appearance on The Tonight Show, wherein the actress revealed a few of her favorite bands, including Silverstein, Bullet for My Valentine, and Slipknot.
Rob Trujillo Names the Best Song to Introduce People to Metallica (And It’s Not What You Think)
Rob Trujillo has named the best song to serve as the introduction to any person who isn't already a Metallica fan and, no, it's not what you think! Neither "Master of Puppets" nor "Enter Sandman," but it is a song from the Master of Puppets album. “For me that’s pretty...
Dave Grohl’s Favorite Led Zeppelin Album Shaped How He Plays Drums
Dave Grohl's favorite Led Zeppelin album includes a powerhouse John Bonham performance that molded his drumming approach.
10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed
Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Bathroom Sink” By Miranda Lambert
Happy Monday, y’all. Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune from Miranda Lambert called “Bathroom Sink.” From her fifth studio Platinum, it’s a solo write by the Texas native, where she essentially pours her heart out about the struggles of being a woman and how she tries to cover up all her insecurities with a “fake smile and eyelashes.” And I’ve always thought it was one of her best songs, simply because it’s just so damn honest. […] The post Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Bathroom Sink” By Miranda Lambert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Says ‘No Hot Chicks’ Listen to Metal, Denies Cheating on Wife – Report
Maroon 5's Adam Levine reportedly mused that "no hot chicks" listen to metal in a direct message between him and a woman who is not his wife, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ. But the pop-rock singer and former The Voice star subsequently denied cheating on his spouse of...
Carrie Underwood Still Stanning I Prevail
The love is real, y'all. Country superstar Carrie Underwood continues to show her appreciation for I Prevail, this time chiming in on a Twitter thread about the streaming prowess of the band's latest offering, True Power. The band's third studio album was released in August, and to mark the one...
Oli Sykes Explains Why New Bring Me the Horizon Music Is Taking So Long
Back in 2019, Bring Me the Horizon revealed their plan for a four-EP series titled Post Human that would roll out over the course of a year. And while Post Human: Survival Horror arrived to solid fanfare and returns in October 2020, the second EP in the series has not yet arrived, despite the band releasing music over the past year. So what gives? Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes tells NME that the Post Human series is "still the plan," and he elaborates on why things have taken longer than expected to continue their musical vision.
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands First-Ever No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart
After landing his highest-ever U.K. chart position at No. 2 for the new album Patient Number 9, it turns out Ozzy Osbourne has completely dominated stateside as well, hitting No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and ascending to No. 1 on seven total Billboard charts, including a first-ever on the Top Album Sales chart.
U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’
U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Reveals Pop-Punk Past, Covers Blink-182 With Anthony Vincent
Everyone has to start somewhere, and before Trivium's Matt Heafy delivered some of the most killer gutturals in metal, he actually was a pop-punk kid. Heafy shared his past while highlighting a new collaboration he did with Ten Second Songs mastermind Anthony Vincent, with the pair teaming up to cover Blink-182's "dammit" in 20 different styles.
Behind the Scenes of Iconic Music Videos
Come behind the scenes of your favorite music videos and find out how these iconic clips were made. For the 30th anniversary of Dirt, Alice in Chains recently released some behind-the-scenes footage from the “Them Bones” video shoot. While taking sips from a juice box, Layne Staley does the opening screams again and again, getting annoyed by how many takes he had to do. Unfortunately, he kept missing the first “ahhhh!” so Layne had to try again and again to get it right.
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands Him Highest U.K. Chart Position of Career
Ozzy Osbourne's latest album Patient Number 9, which was released on Sept. 9, has landed him the highest U.K. chart position of his career after debuting at No. 2 on the chart. The record is Osbourne's second solo release in the last decade, following 2020's Ordinary Man, which peaked at...
Dave Mustaine Regrets Punching James Hetfield in Metallica’s Early Days
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine recently expressed regret for punching Metallica's James Hetfield back in the band's early days, when Mustaine was a member of Metallica. That's what he told Revolver in a new video answering Megadeth fan questions on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.
Hosting Ukrainian Refugees for Two Months Was a ‘No-Brainer’ Says Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg
Amon Amarth's Johan Hegg was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. The veteran death metal group just released their new album, The Great Heathen Army, which the vocalist discusses, but he also touched on the "no-brainer" decision he and his wife made to host Ukranian refugees at their home in Sweden.
Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren Pays Tribute to Late Soilwork Bandmate David Andersson
Dirk Verbeuren, the Belgian musician who's currently the drummer in Megadeth, has given a touching remembrance of David Andersson, the Swedish guitarist who recently died at the age of 47. Verbeuren and Andersson were bandmates in the melodic death metal band Soilwork until Verbeuren left the group in 2016. Andersson...
