Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
Ghost Fans Crash Spotify Live Servers, Band’s Appearance Canceled

As if it wasn't evident enough just how popular Ghost are, yesterday (Sept. 13), the group's fans crashed the Spotify Live servers due to overwhelming demand as they awaited a special appearance and Q&A session. Both Spotify Live and Ghost confirmed in tweets that it was indeed Ghost fans responsible...
11 Secret Celebrity Metalheads

Heavy metal has countless fans worldwide, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that there are tons of celebrities who are big fans of the genre, even though some may be more secretive than others. For example, in a previous article, Loudwire noted that Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie is a fan. The outlet referenced a past appearance on The Tonight Show, wherein the actress revealed a few of her favorite bands, including Silverstein, Bullet for My Valentine, and Slipknot.
10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed

Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Bathroom Sink” By Miranda Lambert

Happy Monday, y’all. Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune from Miranda Lambert called “Bathroom Sink.” From her fifth studio Platinum, it’s a solo write by the Texas native, where she essentially pours her heart out about the struggles of being a woman and how she tries to cover up all her insecurities with a “fake smile and eyelashes.” And I’ve always thought it was one of her best songs, simply because it’s just so damn honest. […] The post Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Bathroom Sink” By Miranda Lambert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Carrie Underwood Still Stanning I Prevail

The love is real, y'all. Country superstar Carrie Underwood continues to show her appreciation for I Prevail, this time chiming in on a Twitter thread about the streaming prowess of the band's latest offering, True Power. The band's third studio album was released in August, and to mark the one...
Oli Sykes Explains Why New Bring Me the Horizon Music Is Taking So Long

Back in 2019, Bring Me the Horizon revealed their plan for a four-EP series titled Post Human that would roll out over the course of a year. And while Post Human: Survival Horror arrived to solid fanfare and returns in October 2020, the second EP in the series has not yet arrived, despite the band releasing music over the past year. So what gives? Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes tells NME that the Post Human series is "still the plan," and he elaborates on why things have taken longer than expected to continue their musical vision.
U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’

U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
Behind the Scenes of Iconic Music Videos

Come behind the scenes of your favorite music videos and find out how these iconic clips were made. For the 30th anniversary of Dirt, Alice in Chains recently released some behind-the-scenes footage from the “Them Bones” video shoot. While taking sips from a juice box, Layne Staley does the opening screams again and again, getting annoyed by how many takes he had to do. Unfortunately, he kept missing the first “ahhhh!” so Layne had to try again and again to get it right.
Dave Mustaine Regrets Punching James Hetfield in Metallica’s Early Days

Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine recently expressed regret for punching Metallica's James Hetfield back in the band's early days, when Mustaine was a member of Metallica. That's what he told Revolver in a new video answering Megadeth fan questions on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.
