Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
Ark Invest Jumps Into Crypto SMA Arena
Ark Invest is the latest fund manager to use the SMA wrapper as a way to offer crypto access to financial adviser clients. A fund group known for its investments in cutting-edge technology is set to bring its first crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs) just weeks after one of the world’s largest asset managers went that route.
blockworks.co
How Dark Pools Quietly Influence Crypto Markets
Dark pools played an instrumental role in the lead-up to the 2021 crypto market bull run, but their influence will likely evolve with consolidating liquidity. In 2021, crypto investors heralded market movers, such as MicroStrategy and Tesla, as champions of the bull market. They represented the tip of an institutional iceberg of increasing interest in digital assets.
blockworks.co
NYDIG Raises $720M for Institutional Bitcoin Fund
NYDIG saw a “flight to quality” from institutional types last quarter, doubling its bitcoin balances year-on-year while shopping its new fund. Despite bearish macro trends, investment management firm NYDIG says it has raised nearly $720 million for its Institutional Bitcoin Fund. A total of 59 investors contributed to...
blockworks.co
Bitwise Offers New Web3 ETF as Some Crypto Funds Rebound
The new fund will invest in up to 40 companies using blockchain technology to reshape the internet. Bitwise Asset Management has launched a Web3 ETF as some of the largest crypto-related funds have shown signs of rebounding despite the ongoing crypto downturn. The Bitwise Web3 ETF (BWEB) tracks a proprietary...
RELATED PEOPLE
blockworks.co
Valkyrie Adds Crypto SMAs as Institutions Eye Digital Assets
Valkyrie Investments’ new crypto SMAs follow parallel offerings from TradFi players Franklin Templeton and Ark Invest. Valkyrie Investments has added new separately managed accounts (SMAs) for financial pros looking to offer crypto exposure to clients, becoming the latest fund group to utilize the wrapper. The launch comes on the...
blockworks.co
Crypto Could ‘Pose Risks to US Stability’ – Fed Adviser
The regulator is particularly concerned about stablecoins, volatility and crypto token classification. A US financial regulator chaired by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen determined Monday that cryptocurrencies could “pose risks to US stability, under certain conditions,” per one participant. The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) met Monday to discuss...
blockworks.co
Matrixport Signs $50M Insurance Policy With Lloyd’s Syndicate
Matrixport has tapped a syndicate of insurance giant Lloyd’s for its $50 million insurance policy, aimed to reassure institutional clients. Financial services firm Matrixport has secured critical insurance coverage as the crypto industry continues navigating liquidity crises that brought down some major players. Matrixport said Sunday it locked in...
blockworks.co
Telegram @Wallet Bot Now Lets Users Exchange Crypto With Each Other
Blockworks Exclusive: Sellers will pay a 0.9% commission on transactions, which the developers say are peer-to-peer. Developers behind the Telegram @Wallet Bot, which allows Telegram users to purchase cryptocurrencies with a bank card, exchange and transfer to other wallets, have launched a P2P cryptocurrency exchange. The Wallet Bot launched in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockworks.co
Solana NFT Ecosystem’s September Growth Rivals Ethereum
NFT trading volume soared on Solana in September — despite recurring network outages. Solana kicked off October with an hours-long service interruption — the blockchain’s 12th such outage in 2022 — an especially sour note, especially after a month of surging NFT mints and daily volumes rivaling Ethereum.
blockworks.co
Cardano Price Plunges to 2017 Levels Following Crypto’s 5th Birthday
The veteran top-10 crypto has been chugging along since 2017, but with little adoption to show for it. Cardano, the so-called “third-generation blockchain,” has been a first-class loser when it comes to price this far into the 2022 bear market. The perennial top-10 crypto, which briefly reached as...
blockworks.co
Celsius Founder Withdrew $10M Before Freeze to Pay Taxes: Report
Alex Mashinsky reportedly used $8 million from the withdrawn funds to pay his own state and federal taxes. Less than a week after Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky stepped down as CEO, a new report revealed he withdrew $10 million from the crypto lender shortly before customer funds were frozen on its platform.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Says Funds Are Safe After 6-hour Bank Outage
A glitch with the Automated Clearing House blocked Coinbase users from withdrawals and payments via US bank accounts for several hours; Solana was also down. Coinbase has reassured users that all funds are safe after the exchange was unable to process US bank transactions for nearly six hours over the weekend.
Comments / 0