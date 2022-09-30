ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MA

YourArlington

Town seeks 4th poet laureate; applications due by Oct. 31

The Town of Arlington seeks its fourth poet laureate. The term for Steven Ratiner, who has held the post since 2019 and is known for his long-running Red Letter Poems series, has expired. John Burt, Poet Laureate Committee chair, seeks “a dynamic, self-motivated individual” to serve a three-year term. The...
YourArlington

Document shredding, bicycle donations, hazard-waste collection Oct. 15

Arlington residents may bring up to tw boxes of papers they would like securely shredded. Shredding will happen offsite, with ShredIt. Free, no registration needed, cash donations collected for FoodLink and Arlington Eats. See more here >>. Oct. 15 bike-donation bonanza 1 to 4 p.m. The Bike Connector comes to...
YourArlington

Art opening at Roasted Granola Thursday

"Giddy With Color" by artist Eve Bigaj, at left, opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Roasted Granola Café, 1346 Mass. Ave., Arlington Heights. Baked good and drinks available plus dinner may be preordered from the Prep Neighborhood Kitchen. This news announcement was published Sunday, Oct. 2,...
YourArlington

Coffee with a cop Wednesday at Kickstand

National Coffee With a Cop Day is Wednesday, Oct. 5. Join members of the Arlington Police Department for coffee and conversation at Kickstand Café from 9 to 11 a.m., to learn more about the chief and its officers. Ask questions and share your concerns. Maxima Gift Center, 212 Mass....
