Arlington residents may bring up to tw boxes of papers they would like securely shredded. Shredding will happen offsite, with ShredIt. Free, no registration needed, cash donations collected for FoodLink and Arlington Eats. See more here >>. Oct. 15 bike-donation bonanza 1 to 4 p.m. The Bike Connector comes to...

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO