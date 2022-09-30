ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson and Tanisha La Guardia discuss ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium as well as "Washed Ashore" and other IMAX films ending this October for Fall Break. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium Imax Theater. 800-262-0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Today is all about post-flee-biotic syndrome.
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Save the Snail Darter: A personal perspective

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — When I attended Brainerd Junior High in Chattanooga, there were protests across the nation over the U.S involvement in Vietnam. Later, at Brainerd Senior High, I experienced first-hand the unrest and occasional riots over forced bussing and racial integration. I went out of my way to avoid any involvement. If anything, and in all honesty, I was happy when a riot would force a school closure because it just gave me a few more free days to go hunting or fishing.
Introducing Pudd-N-Shakes at the Peach Cobbler Factory in Dalton

DALTON, GA — The Peach Cobbler Factory is launching its exclusive new Pudd-N-Shakes at the Dalton, GA location off Shugart Road just past Wal-Mart (I-75 exit 336). “We are launching these Pudd-N-Shakes and they are going to change the dessert industry,” said owners Anna and JR Carpenter. “We are part of an advisory council and one of only eight stores that will have these Pudd-N-Shakes for beta testing. And the ONLY store in our viewing area!”
Chattanooga Pride week concludes: The message beyond the controversy

Sunday, October 2nd, marks the end of Chattanooga's annual pride week. The week concluded with a pride parade and festival where hundreds enjoyed live entertainment and waved their flags. But what was meant to be a week of celebration may have been overshadowed by controversy and backlash towards the LGBTQ+...
Chattanooga Theatre Centre presents: The Sound of Music

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The theatre is back! Josh Robinson takes a visit to Chattanooga Theatre Centre and talks all about the new show, The Sound of Music now running at the theatre centre. Josh speaks with the director about all the details that go into a show.
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - We continue with our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
Dalton man charged with beating woman to death

DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat a woman to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900 block...
