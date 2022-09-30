Read full article on original website
ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson and Tanisha La Guardia discuss ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium as well as "Washed Ashore" and other IMAX films ending this October for Fall Break. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium Imax Theater. 800-262-0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Today is all about post-flee-biotic syndrome.
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Verizon customers having trouble dialing 911 in several counties near Chattanooga Tuesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some Verizon customers in Hamilton County are having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday, according to Bruce Garner of Hamilton County 911. And Hamilton County's not the only one. Customers in Rhea County are also having issues, according to Garner. We've also seen reports...
Save the Snail Darter: A personal perspective
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — When I attended Brainerd Junior High in Chattanooga, there were protests across the nation over the U.S involvement in Vietnam. Later, at Brainerd Senior High, I experienced first-hand the unrest and occasional riots over forced bussing and racial integration. I went out of my way to avoid any involvement. If anything, and in all honesty, I was happy when a riot would force a school closure because it just gave me a few more free days to go hunting or fishing.
Introducing Pudd-N-Shakes at the Peach Cobbler Factory in Dalton
DALTON, GA — The Peach Cobbler Factory is launching its exclusive new Pudd-N-Shakes at the Dalton, GA location off Shugart Road just past Wal-Mart (I-75 exit 336). “We are launching these Pudd-N-Shakes and they are going to change the dessert industry,” said owners Anna and JR Carpenter. “We are part of an advisory council and one of only eight stores that will have these Pudd-N-Shakes for beta testing. And the ONLY store in our viewing area!”
"Empty the Shelter" with the SPCA of Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Melissa Smith from the SPCA of Bradley County stops by The Daily Refresh to talk about a pet adoption event over in Cleveland.
Chattanooga Pride week concludes: The message beyond the controversy
Sunday, October 2nd, marks the end of Chattanooga's annual pride week. The week concluded with a pride parade and festival where hundreds enjoyed live entertainment and waved their flags. But what was meant to be a week of celebration may have been overshadowed by controversy and backlash towards the LGBTQ+...
Chattanooga Theatre Centre presents: The Sound of Music
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The theatre is back! Josh Robinson takes a visit to Chattanooga Theatre Centre and talks all about the new show, The Sound of Music now running at the theatre centre. Josh speaks with the director about all the details that go into a show.
Celebration of Life and Hope with the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shayna Webb and Ashley Guthrie discuss the Celebration of Life and Hope on October 22nd. Ashley Guthrie is a mother of a pediatric cancer survivor and started to chair the event back in 2015 and the importance of the event and how donations will benefit. Stay...
Save $5.00 on an Unlimited Ride Pass at Lake Winnie with Ronald McDonald House Charities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Save $5.00 on an Unlimited Ride Pass with a receipt from Chattanooga area McDonald’s. For each receipt redeemed in the 2022 season, Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park will donate $1.00 to the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House. Stay connected with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga.
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - We continue with our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
Man shot multiple times in Chattanooga after potential dispute turned violent, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot multiple times in Chattanooga Tuesday night after a potential dispute turned violent, the Chattanooga Police Department says. The shooting happened on the 700 block of East 48th Street:. CPD says they were told about a potential dispute between two people that turned...
Dalton man charged with beating woman to death
DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat a woman to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900 block...
Man robs, tries to rape woman in Chattanooga; Used money to pay light bill, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man walked into a woman's home, confronted her in bed, robbed her, and tried to rape her, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The incident happened on Thursday morning at an undisclosed residence in Chattanooga. The victim told officers her husband had left for...
Chatsworth officer shoots suspect who fought him in woods Thursday night, says GBI
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — A Chatsworth Police officer chasing a wanted suspect shot the man after chasing him into the woods and fighting with him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The incident happened Thursday night just before 9 p.m. on Highway 411 in Chatsworth. The GBi says an...
McMahan Law Firm is certified to be on site when it comes to accidents with your vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer talks about the extensive work that McMahan Law Firm puts in when it comes to auto accidents. McMahan Law Firm is equipped and certified to be on site when it comes to accidents with your automobile. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100.
Robbery suspect in custody after confessing to shooting victim, says Athens Police
ATHENS, Tenn. — A man is in custody and facing charges after police in Athens say he robbed and shot a man early Tuesday. A release says the incident happened at the 600 block of West College Street. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. An ambulance...
Some CHI Memorial systems offline, including health records, after security incident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHI Memorial says some of their IT systems have been taken offline, including those involving electronic health records, after a security incident Monday. They say CHI Memorial’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing the IT security incident, which is impacting some of their facilities. "Our...
Tunnel Hill couple convicted in Catoosa County for illegal gun possession, DUI
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A couple from Tunnel Hill will both spend several years in prison after a jury in Catoosa County convicted them on several charges last week, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Arnt says a judge sentenced 43-year-old Philip Lamar Byrd and...
