A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Kicker Gavin Baechle Leaving His Mark on the UTEP Record Books
Gavin Baechle is closing in on a career milestone. The senior kicker has his sights set on the all-time UTEP record for most field goals made. Baechle sits at 47 and trails Reagan Schneider by just three. He also has 92 PATs for his career but he still trails both Schneider and Jay Mattox for the career mark (tied with 137). Although he will not catch them for the PATs record, there is an excellent chance that Baechle will set the field goal record as soon as Saturday against Louisiana Tech.
Stock Up, Stock Down Following UTEP’s Upset Win Over Charlotte
UTEP football made history Saturday night when they beat the Charlotte 49ers 41-35. For the first time in history, the Miners won a game in the eastern time zone. They were previously 0-26-1. Now at 3-3, the Miners have put their season back on track and have a chance to go to a bowl game in back-to-back years for the first time since they did so in 2004-05.
New Mexico State hoops still awaiting word on waivers for Aiken Jr., Pinson
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State and first-year head coach Greg Heiar are gearing up for the upcoming season, hoping to replicate the Aggies 2021-22 first round NCAA tournament win over UConn. They’re also hoping to have what would be two extremely important players for the 2022-23 team. LSU transfer Xavier Pinson and […]
Spooky Texas Locations You Remember Seeing On Ghost Adventures
El Paso certainly remembers seeing the Ghost Adventures tv show come to the De Soto Hotel & Concordia Cemetery. But they've been to other haunting places in Texas. We've seen all the locations the GAC has been to in New Mexico. Now here are all the episodes that show the Ghost Adventures visiting Texas, in chronological order:
Beto O’Rourke visits UTEP next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke has announced he is stopping in El Paso as he continues his college tour across the Lone Star State. According to his official website, O’Rourke will be visiting UTEP Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of his college tour. The event is said to be an opportunity to register […]
El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert
EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment. "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
WinterFest Fun & Parade Returns To Downtown El Paso In November
WinterFest returns for 2022 with all the fun and festivities of the holiday season. Çome November, downtown El Paso will be popping nightly during WinterFest, with plenty to do, see, eat and shop in celebration of the holidays. WinterFest returns this season with holiday cheer featuring ice-skating on the...
El Paso Ranks as Some of the Best Rated Whataburger’s in Texas
I don't know the answer; and I don't think I need to know it! I love Whataburger. And if you're looking for a great Whataburger experience in Texas, then you are better off coming to El Paso. Why El Paso? Well, because El Paso was ranked as having the best...
Comedian Anjelah Johnson Will Bring The Laughs To El Paso In 2023
El Paso, get ready to welcome one of the funniest gals in comedy when Anjelah Johnson-Reyes hits up the Sun City for one night only in January of 2023. In 2017 Anjelah Johnson-Reyes was slated to perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre during her Bon Qui Qui Gold Plated Dreams Tour but canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes
El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
38-Year-Old Martin De La Torre Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that 38-year-old Martin De La Torre struck the center median barrier while traveling on [..]
Halloween, Winterfest, Dia de los Muertos among Parades Happening in El Paso This Fall
El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Bucket List: Murals of the Mesilla Valley
The Mesilla Valley is a work of art, from the rows of pecan trees and chile plants that dance under the majestic blue sky to the short and spectacular color explosions on the mountains during a desert sunset to the way the Organ Mountains seem to stand at attention just a little bit more before dawn breaks, beckoning our fair city to rise with the sun. While Mother Nature bestowed beauty upon our valley, it is the people, residents, and artists that interpret our culture and our community, weaving our stories like fabric to make up the tapestry that is the Mesilla Valley.
Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening
Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
KVIA
Pipe rupture sends water gushing into air near Speaking Rock
EL PASO, Texas -- A pipe rupture sent water gushing into the air near Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the lower valley Monday afternoon. The burst happened at an area under construction on Socorro Road and Old Pueblo Road. According to El Paso Water, construction crews hit a 12-inch water...
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready for an active workweek weather-wise as rain chances return. A low pressure system will pump moisture into our area through much of next week, sparking storms each day through at least Thursday. Monday is expected to be the driest...
Borderland’s first Exceptional Rodeo for kids and adults with special needs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inclusive rodeo that enables kids and adults with special needs to do roping, bucking and horse riding, held at the Southern New Mexico State Fair for the first time. Exceptional Rodeo is not a new idea, but it is new to our area, as explained by Tiffany Whetten, the […]
