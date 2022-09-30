ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

Kicker Gavin Baechle Leaving His Mark on the UTEP Record Books

Gavin Baechle is closing in on a career milestone. The senior kicker has his sights set on the all-time UTEP record for most field goals made. Baechle sits at 47 and trails Reagan Schneider by just three. He also has 92 PATs for his career but he still trails both Schneider and Jay Mattox for the career mark (tied with 137). Although he will not catch them for the PATs record, there is an excellent chance that Baechle will set the field goal record as soon as Saturday against Louisiana Tech.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Stock Up, Stock Down Following UTEP’s Upset Win Over Charlotte

UTEP football made history Saturday night when they beat the Charlotte 49ers 41-35. For the first time in history, the Miners won a game in the eastern time zone. They were previously 0-26-1. Now at 3-3, the Miners have put their season back on track and have a chance to go to a bowl game in back-to-back years for the first time since they did so in 2004-05.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Spooky Texas Locations You Remember Seeing On Ghost Adventures

El Paso certainly remembers seeing the Ghost Adventures tv show come to the De Soto Hotel & Concordia Cemetery. But they've been to other haunting places in Texas. We've seen all the locations the GAC has been to in New Mexico. Now here are all the episodes that show the Ghost Adventures visiting Texas, in chronological order:
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dumas, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Socorro, TX
KTSM

Beto O’Rourke visits UTEP next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke has announced he is stopping in El Paso as he continues his college tour across the Lone Star State. According to his official website, O’Rourke will be visiting UTEP Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of his college tour. The event is said to be an opportunity to register […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert

EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment.  "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mackinnon
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes

El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Halloween, Winterfest, Dia de los Muertos among Parades Happening in El Paso This Fall

El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Americas#American Football#Hanks Lrb#Parkland#Fabens#Bushland#W Pebble#Denotes
KTSM

Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Bucket List: Murals of the Mesilla Valley

The Mesilla Valley is a work of art, from the rows of pecan trees and chile plants that dance under the majestic blue sky to the short and spectacular color explosions on the mountains during a desert sunset to the way the Organ Mountains seem to stand at attention just a little bit more before dawn breaks, beckoning our fair city to rise with the sun. While Mother Nature bestowed beauty upon our valley, it is the people, residents, and artists that interpret our culture and our community, weaving our stories like fabric to make up the tapestry that is the Mesilla Valley.
LAS CRUCES, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening

Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KVIA

Pipe rupture sends water gushing into air near Speaking Rock

EL PASO, Texas -- A pipe rupture sent water gushing into the air near Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the lower valley Monday afternoon. The burst happened at an area under construction on Socorro Road and Old Pueblo Road. According to El Paso Water, construction crews hit a 12-inch water...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready for an active workweek weather-wise as rain chances return. A low pressure system will pump moisture into our area through much of next week, sparking storms each day through at least Thursday. Monday is expected to be the driest...
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy