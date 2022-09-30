Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
SUPERMAN: Trooper returns home after being critically injured when struck by car on I-84
Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler’s shirt declared him to be a “warrior” upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said “Superman” considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he’s making an amazing recovery. Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on October 2, 2022, at 9:33 a.m., on E 200 N and US93, in Jerome County. A 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling eastbound on E 200 N. A 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound...
Three Injured in Head-on Crash Sunday in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Sunday evening while two others were taken by ambulance after a head-on crash in Jerome. Emergency crews responded at around 8:23 p.m. on State Highway 25 for a Toyota Corolla and Buick Regal that hit head-on, according to Idaho State Police. A 48-year-old woman from Twin Falls in the Corolla had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital. A 32-year-old woman driver of the Buick and her 69-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than an hour. Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
Shoshone Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 93
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and four others were hospitalized Sunday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, a 68-year-old Shoshone woman driving a Volkswagen Beetle pulled off E 200 N onto U.S. 93 and was struck by a Toyota Camry headed south at around 9:33 a.m. ISP said the woman had been wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. Two adults in their mid-30s and two juveniles, all from Kimberly, in the Toyota were taken to an area hospital. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.
Woman killed in crash on US 93 in Jerome County
JEROME, Idaho — A crash Sunday morning at US Highway 93 and East 200 North Road killed a 68-year-old woman from Shoshone, Idaho State Police said early Monday. At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Volkswagen Beetle was headed east on E 200 N and a Toyota Camry was headed south on US 93 when, according to ISP, the driver of the Volkswagen pulled onto US 93 and was struck by the Toyota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jerome Police Seek Public Help in Shooting Investigation
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome Police Department has released home security video related to a shooting that injured a young man in late September hoping the public can identify the suspect vehicle. The video shows two cars go by on the street, one the victim's car, and one that goes by speeding, the suspect car, on September 24 a little before 5 p.m. Shortly after seeing the two vehicles go by Jerome Police say five gunshots can be heard. The 22-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and treated, however police say he is not cooperating with the investigation. Jerome Police say the shooting happened near an apartment complex on South Davis Street that was hit by bullets. Residents told officers there had been a shooting there a week before. Investigators hope someone might be able to identify the car and possibly the suspect in the video. Anyone who leaves a tip can remain anonymous if they want to. If you have any information call Jerome Police at 208-324-4328 (messages can also be sent via Facebook). See video below:
Can Anyone Top Twin Falls 2021 Best Halloween Display?
I've been a resident of Twin Falls for many years, and I've seen some incredible Halloween displays in that time. There's one home in Twin Falls that debuted its Halloween decorations for the first time in 2021, and in my opinion, had the best city display by a long shot.
Why the Most Idaho Thing Ever Needs to Be Happening in Twin Falls
There are times in life when you are searching through Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or browsing the internet and come across a video that you can't help but share and watch over and over. Living in Idaho we see odd videos of things recorded here all the time, and often think, 'this is the most Idaho thing there is.' Sometimes you will come across a video where you think that and wonder how it wasn't recorded here, and I happened to come across a video like that. This event needs to be a weekend event in Twin Falls or needs to happen at the Twin Falls Fair yearly.
kmvt
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood donation, whether it’s for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents, or giving birth, which was the case for Shandra Sterner. Shortly after giving birth to her healthy son, Twin Falls woman Shandra Sterner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 Ways To Keep Your Power Bill Down In Twin Falls This Fall
It is officially fall and there are going to be some weather changes. With that comes some changes to your power bill. I know that I am checking my power bill because I know I definitely use more power when the weather turns. So if you are looking for ways to keep that power bill down, we have some tips.
kmvt
Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
kmvt
UPDATE: Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta has been located and returned to his home. The Idaho State Police, and the Jerome Police Department, are asking the community for help to locate a missing teen from Jerome. 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta was last seen on...
105 Years and Counting at a Twin Falls Grill
Since I've been writing a lot lately about great places to eat throughout the region, let me share with you the first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls. I arrived here in December 2014. My first month was spent living in a hotel. I would heat my meals in the small microwave oven in my room. The tuna noodle casserole from Fred Meyer was ok, but I wanted a good home-cooked meal. I would pass the Depot Grill going to and from work. My new friends at the office told me I had to make a stop.
Jerome ID Police Searching For Missing Teen
Southern Idaho police are asking area residents to keep an eye out for a missing teenage boy. Have you seen Alejandro Raddatz Acosta?. The Jerome Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Raddatz Acosta. Acosta, 17, hasn't had contact with family since September 24, 2022, according to his active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. He is 5'7" and weighs 190 pounds.
Second Flight to Return this November for Twin Falls Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The airline servicing the Magic Valley Regional Airport plans to return a second round trip flight to and from Twin Falls. Monday, the Twin Falls City Council will hear a request from SkyWest Airlines to amend the agreement with the city to include the second flight service to the minimum revenue guarantee (MRG). The MRG ensures funds to the airline if profits fall short. According to the city, only $25,000 of the $400,000 MRG has been paid to SkyWest because sales have been profitable off the single flight to and from the Salt Lake City International Airport. SkyWest is asking the second flight scheduled for this winter to be included in the MRG. At one time SKyWest had three flights to Utah and for a short time provided one flight to and from the Denver International Airport. "This is in contrast to national trends. The airline industry has struggled to recruit and retain pilots. Due to this struggle, airlines have reduced or eliminated routes to small communities across the nation," according to the city in a statement. Most flight services to other areas other than Salt Lake City have been short lived from the Magic Valley. Several years ago Allegiant Airlines provided brief service from Twin Falls to Las Vegas, Nevada. The council will hear the proposal Monday, October 3, at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street.
City Approves Funds for Twin Falls Memorial Wall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council approved funds Monday evening to help create a memorial wall recognizing veterans, police, and first responders who lost their lives while on duty. All council members present voted in favor of committing up to $80,000 for the Memorial Wall in the Downtown Commons behind the stage area. The funds would come from the capital reserves or contingency funds. The idea came from Scott Martin who approached the city in 2020 to compile the names of men and women within the county who served in the military, police, fire, and emergency services and were died in the line of duty. City council approved the use of the wall back in 2020. The City of Twin Falls has reached out to the the community for help verifying the current list of people that are eligible to be named on the wall. The public has until September 30, 2022 (Friday) to review the names and submit someone believed to be missing from the list; go HERE for the current list. So far the list has about 238 veterans from Twin Falls County who served and died in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the War on Terror. The list does not show the names of law enforcement who have died like that of Twin Falls Police officer Craig Bracken, shot and mortally wounded in 1939. Contact the city by following this LINK. The final design of the Honor Wall will be determined by the number of names included on it.
The 10 Things Everyone In Twin Falls Needs To Do Before The Weather Turns
Weather changes quickly in Twin Falls. We have created the ultimate fall bucket list that you have to do before the weather gets really cold and you can't do them anymore. Idaho has some beautiful places to go and see the changing leaves. There is even a map you can use to determine the best times to go to certain places to see the peak of the fall colors in the leaves. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0