Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
You Don’t Want To Miss This Seafood Event in Little River in OctoberKennardo G. JamesLittle River, SC
Related
foxwilmington.com
Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Per Columbus County, a boil water/water advisory has been issued for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
foxwilmington.com
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and...
foxwilmington.com
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down
Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf...
foxwilmington.com
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County Commissioners decline to comment on Sheriff Greene, recess meeting
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to meet Monday night for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., but the public meeting lasted less than one minute after commissioners declined to comment on the racist remarks made by Sheriff Jody Greene. Despite nothing...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. commissioners authorize $5.3 million in ARPA funding for first stages of wastewater treatment plant improvement
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously authorized $5.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the first part of an upgrade to the Ocean Isle Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant. The majority of the money ($4.9 million) will come from an already-approved...
foxwilmington.com
District Attorney Jon David sends letter to Sheriff Jody Greene requesting resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – District Attorney Jon David has sent a letter to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene requesting his resignation after audio recordings of Greene making racist remarks in a telephone conversations were made public. David confirmed to WECT that he sent the letter to Greene on...
foxwilmington.com
Man accused of impersonating treasurer to sell land he didn’t own
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with impersonating a treasurer to sell land he didn’t own. Per the BCSO, they received a report on September 9 that a parcel of land under the ownership of Abbotts Precinct Community Property Board had been sold without their permission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County NAACP chapter has announced a community meeting in reference to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association Building on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. Last week, audio recordings depicting Greene making racist comments were revealed to...
foxwilmington.com
DeSantis and Rubio hold strong leads in Florida gubernatorial, Senate races, up by double digits with Latinos
A new poll showed Republicans in Florida with strong leads in the gubernatorial and Senate races just weeks ahead of the November midterm elections. According to the poll of likely voters conducted by Spectrum News/Siena College, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads his Democratic opponent, Congressman Charlie Crist, 49% to 41%, while Sen. Marco Rubio lead his Democratic challenger, Congresswoman Val Demings, 48% to 41%.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A judge has ordered Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene be immediately suspended from office after District Attorney Jon David filed a petition requesting Greene be removed from office. In his petition, which was filed on Tuesday, David cited racist remarks made by Greene during...
foxwilmington.com
Planned Parenthood is ‘taking abortion care on the road,’ will open mobile clinic in Illinois
Planned Parenthood announced that it will start operating a mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to cater to patients from neighboring states that have banned the procedure. Three states that border Illinois – Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee – instituted bans on abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
Comments / 0