Myrtle Beach, SC

Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Per Columbus County, a boil water/water advisory has been issued for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived....
BOLIVIA, NC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Man accused of impersonating treasurer to sell land he didn’t own

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with impersonating a treasurer to sell land he didn’t own. Per the BCSO, they received a report on September 9 that a parcel of land under the ownership of Abbotts Precinct Community Property Board had been sold without their permission.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
DeSantis and Rubio hold strong leads in Florida gubernatorial, Senate races, up by double digits with Latinos

A new poll showed Republicans in Florida with strong leads in the gubernatorial and Senate races just weeks ahead of the November midterm elections. According to the poll of likely voters conducted by Spectrum News/Siena College, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads his Democratic opponent, Congressman Charlie Crist, 49% to 41%, while Sen. Marco Rubio lead his Democratic challenger, Congresswoman Val Demings, 48% to 41%.
FLORIDA STATE

