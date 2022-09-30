BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with impersonating a treasurer to sell land he didn’t own. Per the BCSO, they received a report on September 9 that a parcel of land under the ownership of Abbotts Precinct Community Property Board had been sold without their permission.

