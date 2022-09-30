Read full article on original website
Whitmer signs $1B spending plan, including economic development
(The Center Square) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1 billion bipartisan plan to lure economic development projects into the state through a $846 million fund. Supporters say the spending will keep Michigan a heavyweight automaker but detractors say it’s corporate welfare. “Today, I am proud to...
Tim Michels floats possible flat income tax in Baraboo stop
BARABOO — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told supporters in a packed tavern here Tuesday he is open to considering a flat income tax if elected this fall. Michels, who faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8, attended the event at the Square Tavern to accept an endorsement from the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin. Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., said “inflation is running out of control” and vowed to implement “massive tax reform” by lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax on businesses.
Idaho debates: Arkoosh, Labrador clash in fiery debate for attorney general
BOISE — The two rivals to be the next Idaho attorney general clashed in a live, televised debate Monday night, on issues ranging from abortion laws to water to school vouchers to staffing the attorney general’s office. Republican Raúl Labrador, an outspoken former four-term congressman and state legislator,...
Jed Ganzer, Democratic Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. I’m a public high school teacher. Public education needs to be funded appropriately. Superintendents that I surveyed asked for at least a 3% increase each year or at the rate of inflation. Our schools have been underfunded the last twelve years. Citizens are asking for more school funding as evidenced by the residents of Clinton and North Scott school districts passing school bond referendums recently. Inadequate funding may cause rural schools to consider consolidation. Is Calamus-Wheatland ready to consolidate again? The starting salary for a teacher at Maquoketa is $34,000 a year. Custom Pak starts employees at an approximate annual wage of $36,000 a year. Due to low starting salaries, Maquoketa School District was unable to fill all teaching positions. Does Maquoketa want more students online? Public tax dollars should stay with public schools. Private schools don’t have to play by the same rules. They do not have to accept all students, public schools have to accept all students. Public schools do not need any more money drained from their budget. Please vote in November.
Chris Cournoyer, Republican Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. As a former School Board member and mother of 4 children, it is extremely important to me that we continue to make education a top priority in Iowa. Currently just over 56% of our total state budget is spent on education.
These 10 California donors gave over $56.3 million
In California politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $1.5 billion in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $56.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to California state-level candidates...
Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
Conservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri Republican’s political action committee is criticizing a plan to encourage disadvantaged people to enter the cannabis industry, accusing supporters of being “woke” and engaging in a “far left campaign.”. The Missouri Constitutional Conservatives PAC falsely claims voters will put “critical...
Washington state, King County officials tout election security ahead of midterms
(The Center Square) – With the general election a little more than a month away, Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Elections Director Julie Wise assured the public that the state's election system is secure and tried to dispel "disinformation" and "misinformation" about elections. Both...
Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
Youngkin's Virginia energy plan gets mixed reaction from lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin developed a new energy plan, which he says would diversify the energy sector by tapping into nuclear energy, natural gas, renewables and other energy sources. The idea received mixed reactions from lawmakers. Youngkin’s plan diverges from former Gov. Ralph Northam who...
Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question
JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
Illinois National Guard continues support on Southwest border mission
(The Center Square) – Illinois National Guard troops are in regular rotation to assist the federal government’s efforts at the southern border while a separate contingent supports efforts to receive migrants transported to the Chicago area. “This is nothing new. We have two units at the Southwest Border...
Tennessee incumbent Gov. Bill Lee facing Democrat challenger Martin with contrasting views
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was uncontested in the primary and will be facing Democrat Jason Martin in the Nov. 8 general election. Lee won by a wide margin over Democrat Karl Dean in 2018 and will battle for a second term with Martin, who beat Memphis’ JB Smiley by roughly 1,500 votes for the nomination.
Missouri governor to sign major election-year package of tax cuts and incentives
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is set to take a victory lap after the Missouri Senate signed off on the last piece of an election-year package of tax cuts and tax incentives Tuesday. The governor is scheduled to sign the legislation in his office Wednesday morning, bringing an...
California alleges another city is skirting housing laws
(The Center Square) – The City of Anaheim is facing a lawsuit from California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Department of Housing Community Development over alleged violation of state housing laws, the latest in a string of actions taken against cities they say are skirting state housing policies.
Analysis: New Jersey GDP, personal income trend downward
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s encouraging first quarter measure of gross domestic product has been followed by a lackluster stumble to the halfway point of 2022, a former state economist says. Working for the Garden State Initiative in his analysis, Dr. Charles Steindel said New Jersey plummeted...
Voters will decide on ‘right to unionize’ constitutional amendment
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the state constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a “fundamental right to organize...
$6 million headed to Iowa schools for mental health support
DES MOINES — Iowa will receive about $6 million in federal grant dollars to help schools address student well-being. The U.S. Department of Education last week announced awards to states and territories totaling nearly $1 billion through the bipartisan gun violence bill signed by President Joe Biden in June in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
Washington state’s minimum wage to increase to $15.74 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year. The state Department of Labor & Industries says the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023. “The 8.66 percent rise is...
