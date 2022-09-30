ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'

Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
NFL
Yardbarker

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

Giants WR Sterling Shepard receives fine after suffering season-ending injury

The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants would...
NFL
Yardbarker

Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett fined for roughing Steelers' Mitch Trubisky

The Browns won the game 29-17. Garrett was credited with two tackles and that one QB hit. Garrett’s fine comes during a rough week. The Browns defensive end was injured when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett did not join his Cleveland teammates on their trip to Atlanta. He was ruled out for Week 4 due to a shoulder injury sustained in the crash.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss

The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Graphic Proves Why Andy Reid May Be The Best HC Ever

Last season, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was rushed to the hospital after their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. At that moment, Chiefs fans braced for the worst if he announced an indefinite leave from coaching. But he was back at work days after that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Everything Derek Carr said After the Raiders Beat the Broncos

Q: Can you talk about your ability to run and keep drives alive today?. Carr: "It was something that we used to emphasize. [Jon] Gru [Gruden] would always tell me to run for two a game. Just challenging me, two first downs a game is what he would say. Now, with the way that we're playing, if they want to double everybody, I take it upon my shoulders and find a lane and go, just to make it hard for people. It's definitely something I'm conscious about. It's definitely something I'm trying to do and get as many yards as I can to put that pressure on the defenses because I think ultimately, it'll help Davante [Adams]. I think it'll help Darren [Waller]. It’ll help Hunter [Renfrow] when he's back. It will help our skill guys to get some normal coverages, but until then, if people want to keep doing it, then I have to be able to try and do that the best that I can."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Browns Insider Reveals Week 5 Deshaun Watson Update

The Cleveland Browns are doing fairly well during Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s absence. While they are coming off a loss against the Atlanta Falcons, they have won two out of their first four games. More importantly, their passing game has come alive recently, complementing their vaunted rushing attack...
CLEVELAND, OH

