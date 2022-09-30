Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket
Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long after Packers beat Patriots
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest and afterward. Rodgers even revealed why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a 27-24 win over...
Wife of Broncos' Garett Bolles roasts lineman for hilarious failed tackle attempt
As an NFL offensive lineman, Garett Bolles doesn't get many chances at making tackles. During Week 4 action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday though, the career-long member of the Denver Broncos had his chance after running back Melvin Gordon fumbled and Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson took off running towards the end zone with the recovery.
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'
Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
Yardbarker
Giants WR Sterling Shepard receives fine after suffering season-ending injury
The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants would...
Yardbarker
Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
Yardbarker
Browns' Myles Garrett fined for roughing Steelers' Mitch Trubisky
The Browns won the game 29-17. Garrett was credited with two tackles and that one QB hit. Garrett’s fine comes during a rough week. The Browns defensive end was injured when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett did not join his Cleveland teammates on their trip to Atlanta. He was ruled out for Week 4 due to a shoulder injury sustained in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Yardbarker
Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs
The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
Matt Rhule non-committal on Baker Mayfield's status as QB1
Suffice to say, the Baker Mayfield experiment in Carolina isn't going super well. And after just four games, some fans are calling for the former Heisman Trophy winner to be benched. But will the Panthers actually sit Mayfield in Week 5? Head coach Matt Rhule was asked that very question.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Graphic Proves Why Andy Reid May Be The Best HC Ever
Last season, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was rushed to the hospital after their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. At that moment, Chiefs fans braced for the worst if he announced an indefinite leave from coaching. But he was back at work days after that...
Yardbarker
Everything Derek Carr said After the Raiders Beat the Broncos
Q: Can you talk about your ability to run and keep drives alive today?. Carr: "It was something that we used to emphasize. [Jon] Gru [Gruden] would always tell me to run for two a game. Just challenging me, two first downs a game is what he would say. Now, with the way that we're playing, if they want to double everybody, I take it upon my shoulders and find a lane and go, just to make it hard for people. It's definitely something I'm conscious about. It's definitely something I'm trying to do and get as many yards as I can to put that pressure on the defenses because I think ultimately, it'll help Davante [Adams]. I think it'll help Darren [Waller]. It’ll help Hunter [Renfrow] when he's back. It will help our skill guys to get some normal coverages, but until then, if people want to keep doing it, then I have to be able to try and do that the best that I can."
Yardbarker
Browns Insider Reveals Week 5 Deshaun Watson Update
The Cleveland Browns are doing fairly well during Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s absence. While they are coming off a loss against the Atlanta Falcons, they have won two out of their first four games. More importantly, their passing game has come alive recently, complementing their vaunted rushing attack...
Comments / 0