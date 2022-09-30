Read full article on original website
Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
Arrests In Brevard County: October 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
fox35orlando.com
Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes
OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
fox35orlando.com
Flooding forces Florida college students out of home, cars
Excessive flooding from Ian forced several University of Central Florida students out of their apartments. Many are sleeping in their cars but in some cases, even their cars were flooded.
fox35orlando.com
Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Seminole County homeowner takes FOX 35 on tour of flooded home
FOX 35 News reporter Stephanie Buffamonte walked through a home in Geneva that was flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Everything in the home is under two feet of water, similar to many other homes in the Seminole County area.
Floodwaters continue to rise, inching into homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
Hundreds of Orange County families being evicted after Hurricane Ian damages complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are now 200 Orange County families looking for new homes after being handed eviction notices at a flooded apartment complex. The entire first level of one apartment complex in the county is flooded, with many families losing their cars. Now, everyone on the first floor is being told to get out.
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
click orlando
More than 200 face eviction at Orange County apartment complex hit by floods, commissioner says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People living at an Orange County apartment complex devastated by flooding from Hurricane Ian are now being told they will have to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Uribe spoke at Cypress Landing Apartments complex...
Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando
Many areas near Orlando are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding throughout the Orlando area with high water wreaking havoc from St. Cloud to Sanford. Seminole County residents are still seeing the aftermath of the high rainfall as flooding continues to increase in areas near the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney. According to WESH, the water in Downtown Sanford Riverwalk is still rising.
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
