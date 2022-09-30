ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WFLA

Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

5 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Florida for the Ultimate Care-free Vacation

All-inclusive beach resorts can be tricky to find in Florida, where resorts are notorious for delivering oversized bills just as you’re walking out the door. But there are a few prized properties, like a romantic retreat in the Keys and an accessible, family-friendly spot in Orlando, that will take all the guesswork out of your vacation to Florida. Some of these getaways are much like the classic all-inclusive resorts you’d find in the Caribbean, while others offer themed inclusive packages. For your next vacation to the Sunshine State, these are the all-inclusive resorts in Florida to seek out.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes

OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
OVIEDO, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orlando, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orlando as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Warning now in place for the city of Orlando

After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando

Many areas near Orlando are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding throughout the Orlando area with high water wreaking havoc from St. Cloud to Sanford. Seminole County residents are still seeing the aftermath of the high rainfall as flooding continues to increase in areas near the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney. According to WESH, the water in Downtown Sanford Riverwalk is still rising.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

