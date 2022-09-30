The NHL season is just around the corner and the New York Islanders are entering the year with the hopes of bouncing back from 2021-22 and competing for the Stanley Cup. The offseason was a quiet one with minimal additions but the team is still entering the campaign with a deep roster that looks to be in the middle of a competitive Metropolitan Division. A big year from the Islanders would not only remind the league that they have one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference but it would allow some players and coaches to possibly win awards at the end of the season.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO