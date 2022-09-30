Read full article on original website
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
City of Dubuque Wins ‘America in Bloom” Award
While driving around the Dubuque area, you can't help but notice how beautiful this area is. And we're not the only ones to notice. The city of Dubuque just picked up a Top honor for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program in St. Louis, this past weekend.
“State of the City” Luncheon, “Politics & Eggs” Part of Dubuque Chamber’s October Agenda
With the leaves changing colors, and the mercury in the thermometer dropping, fall is officially here. It's a busy time for businesses and organizations alike, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is not exempt. After all, their schedule is a reflection of all the Key City has going on. The month of October looks to be busy and fruitful for all involved.
Galena Museum Lands Federal Grant: $1.8 Million
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald; The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.8 million grant to the Galena- Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Funds are planned to be used for a new Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum. Funding for this venture comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current museum, which can be found at 211 South Bench Street in Galena, has been their for over 80 years and the aging building presents issues that need to be fixed.
KCRG.com
Dubuque airport proposes low-cost airline
What are screening mammograms and why are they needed?. Therese Michels, with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Breast and Bone Health, joins us to talk about the importance of mammograms. FDA approves treatment for ALS. Updated: 2 hours ago. The FDA approved a treatment for ALS. Death toll rises...
bleedingheartland.com
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
Australian manufacturer sees growth in Iowa
When an Australian manufacturing company opened its first North American facility in Dyersville’s then-new industrial park, the facility only had about five employees.
Read Any Good Books Lately? Here’s 2 From an Iowa Native
Seems like we are all tied to our electronic devices these days. Whether it's a laptop computer like the one I'm using to type this. Or a cell phone or work computer, we spend the majority of our time on these devices. Here's your chance to "unplug" and relax with...
Planning to Vote With an Absentee Ballot in Dubuque? Suggestions and Tips
If you plan to vote with an absentee ballot for this November's General Election, the Dubuque County Election Office wants you to know a few details. Kevin Dragotto from the election office has the following reminders and information for Dubuque County voters. As election season starts to ramp up, voters are reminded that they may receive absentee ballot request forms in the mail from political parties or various interest groups, but voters only need to send ONE request form to the Election Office.
Authorities Release Name of Tractor Driver Killed Sunday in Sherrill,Iowa
Authorities have now released the name of the man killed in a tractor rollover accident near Sherill on Sunday night. The driver has now been identified as 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque. Schmitt was found pinned under his tractor when Sherrill EMS arrived around 7:40 pm Sunday. He was transported to a Dubuque hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation,
superhits106.com
Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance
Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified
SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - The man that died after a tractor rollover crash on Sunday in Dubuque County has been identified. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt, of Dubuque, died after being pinned by the tractor he was driving at about 7:39 p.m. The incident happened...
loras.edu
Farewell Dr. Andrew Auge: A Lasting Legacy
“It’s almost like witnessing your own funeral” were the first words uttered by Dr. Andrew (aka ‘Andy’) Auge when asked about his thoughts on his impending retirement in Spring 2022. My name is Coy Pederson, and though I’m not retiring myself, I graduated from the Loras English program on May 21, 2022; and as I reflect upon my own departure from Loras College, I can understand at least how Dr. Auge is feeling at this current juncture in his career. Dr. Andrew Auge graduated from Loras College in 1978, majoring in Biology (audible gasp). In addition to the grueling hours he no doubt had to put in the science lab, Auge also had to contend with his father’s looming presence while studying at Loras. Dr. Thomas Auge, Dr. Andrew Auge’s father, was often praised for being a scholarly tour de force; he was integral in establishing the Black Student Union on campus, and was a prodigious writer in his academic field, history. “I did feel a need to prove myself, be on my best behavior,” said Auge.
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
superhits106.com
Woman To Plead Guilty For False Statements In Gun Purchase
A woman plans to plead guilty in federal court to making false statements while purchasing a gun one day before it was recovered following a Dubuque shooting. 30 year old Elisabeth Kress, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The charge stems from a firearm found following a shooting on July 19th on Jackson Street in Dubuque. According to reports, 48 year old Brian Beaver of Dubuque was shot and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. A plea hearing for Kress has been set for October 12th.
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
superhits106.com
Dubuque felon with firearm sentenced to federal prison
A Dubuque felon was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 22 year old Tremaine Moore was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. Documents state Dubuque police pulled over Moore because he did not have a front license plate and it had dark front windows. After a police K-9 indicated that the scent of illegal narcotics was coming from the vehicle.
Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline
How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve (PHOTOS)
My wife and I love getting the kids out of the house for some adventuring and this is the perfect time of year to get in some hiking. Not too hot, not too cold. My wife uses this nifty little ap called AllTrails when we head out on a hike to track all the details, but it also helps us discover hidden gems just like the one we visited this weekend.
