SK Innovation and Ford finalized a joint venture dubbed BlueOvalSK earlier this year, which paves the way for a rather substantial partnership that will lead to the construction of BlueOvalSK Battery Park and the production of batteries for all-electric vehicles. SK has since spun off its own battery division into SK On and continues to invest heavily in that area, including a whopping $22 billion for the U.S. alone and various additional investments into other endeavors both domestic and in other parts of the world. Now, that trend continues, as SK On just announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australia’s Global Lithium Resources.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO