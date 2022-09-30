Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory
• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
industrytoday.com
Makersite Announces Partnership With Autodesk
Makersite plug-in adds data-driven, multi-criteria environmental impact insights to Fusion 360. (STUTTGART, GERMANY)—Makersite, a world leader in bringing sustainability and cost insights into the early stage design process for the world’s leading brands, today announced partnering with Autodesk, the leader in product design software. The new partnership combines Makersite’s environmental impact and cost data with Autodesk Fusion 360’s product design data.
industrytoday.com
Honeywell Earns LEED Gold Rating for Headquarters
Certification shows that Honeywell’s ready-now solutions can help customers meet sustainability goals. Company’s own ready now AI-powered energy performance monitoring, air quality sensors, demand-controlled ventilation and smart lighting helped contribute to the Charlotte HQ’s Gold rating. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that its Charlotte,...
3printr.com
BASF introduces X3D technology for catalysts based on 3D printing
BASF introduces the novel X3D technology, a new additive manufacturing technology for catalysts based on 3D printing. Catalysts produced with this technology feature an open structure, resulting in a reduction of the pressure drop across the reactor and a high surface area, significantly improving the catalysts’ performance. BASF has capabilities to supply commercial quantities.
industrytoday.com
Teledyne FLIR Debuts Extech RH600 Dew Point Meter
Accurately measure and log dew point data to improve manufacturing quality and performance. GOLETA, Calif. ― Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced the Extech RH600 Dew Point Meter for accurate and fast dew point temperature measurement primarily positioned to prevent problems associated with water vapor in compressed air systems.
PV Tech
Researchers push four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem cells to 30% efficiency
Researchers have claimed a record 30.1% conversion efficiency for four-terminal perovskite-silicon PV tandem cells. Achieved by combining a perovskite solar cell with conventional silicon solar cell technologies, the result was presented during the 8th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion in Milan, Italy last week. In four-terminal tandem devices, the...
US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
Wall Street opens higher; pound rallies after UK tax retreat
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as Treasury yields ease off their multiyear highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% in early Monday trading. The British pound strengthened and borrowing costs for the U.K. government fell after the new, embattled government of Prime Minister Liz Truss abandoned plans to cut income tax rates for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts that had set off turmoil in financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. Crude oil prices were sharply higher ahead of a meeting this week of OPEC+. The oil cartel is expected to accounce production cuts.
scaffoldmag.com
Speedy delivers retrofitted Stage V emission compliant generator
In what is thought to be an industry first, Speedy Hire has produced a retrofitted Stage V emission compliant generator following a trial period. The trial, carried out alongside exhaust systems specialist Eminox, is part of a drive from Speedy to make greener generators more available to the construction industry.
industrytoday.com
ForwardX Releases Autonomous Forklift Apex 1400-L
ForwardX, an AMR and warehouse solutions provider, has added the Apex 1400-L to its list of AMRs available in the United States. ForwardX Robotics, an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and warehouse solutions provider, has added the Apex 1400-L to its list of AMRs available in the United States. Apex 1400-L is a fully autonomous forklift which further enhances ForwardX’s capabilities in warehousing workflows including receiving, putaway, replenishment, raw material movement, and shipping.
3printr.com
GA-ASI and Conflux Technology develop fuel oil heat exchanger for unmanned aerial vehicles
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) is working with long-time collaborator Conflux Technology on the design and manufacture of a new Fuel Oil Heat Exchanger (FOHE) for the MQ-9B. GA-ASI is developing this enhanced thermal solution for its MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft. GA-ASI is a leading developer...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Partner SK On Signs MOU With Global Lithium Resources
SK Innovation and Ford finalized a joint venture dubbed BlueOvalSK earlier this year, which paves the way for a rather substantial partnership that will lead to the construction of BlueOvalSK Battery Park and the production of batteries for all-electric vehicles. SK has since spun off its own battery division into SK On and continues to invest heavily in that area, including a whopping $22 billion for the U.S. alone and various additional investments into other endeavors both domestic and in other parts of the world. Now, that trend continues, as SK On just announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australia’s Global Lithium Resources.
9 solar inverters to save energy costs and reduce carbon footprints
Save money on electricity bills and protect the environment.
industrytoday.com
Guy Carpenter Enters Exclusive Agreement with TNEDICCA
Guy Carpenter enters exclusive agreement with TNEDICCA to enhance US auto risk analysis. NEW YORK and COLUMBUS, Ohio – Guy Carpenter, a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), announced today that it has entered an agreement with TNEDICCA®, a leader in location-based traffic-crash intelligence and predictive analytics. This exclusive agreement enables Guy Carpenter to deliver enhanced auto analytics to its insurance carrier clients.
marinelink.com
Edvardsen Haugan takes the helm at Kongsberg Maritime
Lisa Edvardsen Haugan has today been appointed as the new President of Kongsberg Maritime. Photo courtesy Kongsberg Maritime/By Arild Brun Kjeldaas. Lisa Edvardsen Haugan was appointed as the new President of Kongsberg Maritime, the largest business area of Kongsberg, replacing Egil Haugsdal starting in November 2022. Edvardsen Haugan has long...
retrofitmagazine.com
Single Stage Air Conditioner Provides Efficiency Range of 15 to 17 SEER
Allied Air Enterprises announces the new 4AC17 single stage air conditioner under the Concord, Ducane and Allied brands, providing an efficiency range of 15 to 17 SEER. Allied Air started production in July 2022, proactively anticipating 2023 regional efficiency requirements in the Southeast and Southwest United States, where new minimum efficiency requirements are moving from 14 to 15 SEER or 14.3 SEER2 under the new testing standards.
Lilium aims to build 400 air taxis a year, seek grants
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility plans to set up industrial capacity to make some 400 of its electrically powered Lilium Jet flying shuttles a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support, its new chief executive said.
Why DBS CEO Piyush Gupta Believes the Pandemic Will End Up Accelerating the Green Transition
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta, speaking at the TIME100 Leadership Forum in Singapore, said energy and supply chain crises will ultimately lead to more investment in the green energy transition
Benzinga
Korindo in its Transition to an Eco-Friendly Company
JAKARTA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Environmental issues and climate change get increasingly highlighted as nature declines at unprecedented speed and level. Continuous innovations and mass movements become necessary to soften impacts from the crises. Korindo Group acknowledges the need to transform into a more environmentally-friendly company by...
mrobusinesstoday.com
GA-ASI joins 114ai for state-of-the-art tech development
GA-ASI aims to continue to cooperate with innovative Indian companies like 114ai in the development of cutting-edge technology, and building products for the global market. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has announced that 114ai, an Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company has become one of its first partners in the company’s efforts for the “Make in India” initiative. Through this newly formed ambitious partnership, GA-ASI intends to combine their expertise of over 30 years, know-how and understanding of complex military systems, with the newly established tech company of the future.
