Higher Risk of Treatment Failure With Vedolizumab Compared to TNF Antagonists for Older IBD Patients
Vedolizumab was linked to an increased risk of treatment failure compared to TNF antagonists. A new comparative analysis shows older patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) treated with tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonists are less likely to suffer from treatment failure compared to similar patients treated with vedolizumab. A team,...
Faricimab Exhibits Durable Efficacy in nAMD Treatment in TENAYA and LUCERNE
The 48-week results suggest robust CST reduction and visual gains with faricimab up to every 16 week dosing, comparable with aflibercept ever 8-weeks. New data indicate both vision gains and disease control in the TENAYA and LUCERNE studies were sustained in the maintenance phase in all faricimab dosing cohorts in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).
Daridorexant Provides Positive Phase 3 Results in Adults with Insomnia
Breaking phase 3 data were just announced from the results of the daridorexant (Quviviq) clinical trial for adults with insomnia in Japan. Breaking phase 3 data were just announced from the results of the daridorexant (Quviviq) clinical trial for adults with insomnia in Japan. While the dual orexin receptor antagonist (ORA) received FDA approval earlier this year in the US, new data reinforce the drug's overall efficacy and New Drug Applications (NDAs) being submitted internationally.
Rishi Singh, MD: Efficacy of Pegcetacoplan for GA Based on 24-Month Data
A significant rate of reduction of geographic atrophy growth with pegcetacoplan was observed in both DERBY and OAKS over a 24-month period. Complement inhibition has a basis for slowing the progression and growth of geographic atrophy (GA), with new data investigating the efficacy and safety of the approach. In the...
Robert Cionni, MD: Innovations in Drug Delivery for Glaucoma Treatment
The SpyGlass IOL platform showcased a 45% drop in mean intraocular pressure at 3 months in first-in-human glaucoma trial. New 3-month data from a first in-human trial of a breakthrough drug delivery platform suggest it lowered intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The SpyGlass platform,...
Proposed Aflibercept Biosimilar Provides Comparable Efficacy, Safety for DME
Findings from the INSIGHT study suggest MYL-1701P may provide a new anti-VEGF biosimilar option to patients with the common form of vision loss. Aflibercept (Eylea) biosimilar MYL-1701P showed therapeutic equivalence to the marketed anti-VEGF therapy among patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), according to new data from the INSIGHT Study.
AI Algorithm May Help Identify Eligibility for Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Trials
New data from AAO 2022 show how technology may refine a currently inefficient enrollment practice for retina disease assessment. Using an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to prescreen potentially eligible participants for diabetic retinopathy (DR) may improve the enrollment rate and efficiency of clinical trials for the disease space. In new...
Caroline Baumal, MD: The Promising Durability of Faricimab for DME
Two-year results from YOSEMITE and RHINE suggest that the positive results of faricimab for DME in year one carried into second year. Dr. Caroline Baumal joins for an in-depth discussion on the findings. New data on the efficacy, durability, and safety of faricimab suggest its importance as a novel treatment...
Karan Lal, DO: Eczema Awareness Month and FDA Approval of Dupilumab
A discussion with Dr. Lal on the successful trials and recent approval of dupilumab as a treatment for skin inflammation. The recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of dupilumab for adults with prurigo nodularis (PN) has allowed new avenues of treatment for dermatologists. Dupilumab is a...
High Melanoma Incidence Associated with Diagnostic Scrutiny Rather Than UV Exposure
Data indicates a greater number of physicians is a better predictor of melanoma diagnoses than UV radiation rates. Research suggests melanoma incidence patterns in the US are more associated with diagnostic scrutiny than UV radiation exposure. The frequency of diagnoses is often strongly influenced by diagnostic scrutiny changes, such as...
David Boyer, MD: Significance of 24-Month Safety Data on Pegcetacoplan in GA
A discussion into safety data from the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS trials on pegcetacoplan with Dr. Boyer at AAO 2022. Twenty-four month data from the DERBY and OAKS studies better indicate the overall safety of pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Pegcetacoplan is an...
PNPLA3 I148M Variant, Obesity Linked to HCC, Cirrhosis Risk
The risk of cirrhosis increased supramultiplicatively in patients with obesity, with excessive drinking, and who were homozygous carriers. The patatin-like phospholipase domain-containing protein 3 (PNPLA3) I148M variant, obesity, and excessive alcohol use are all linked to an increased risk of cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and liver disease-related mortality. A team,...
