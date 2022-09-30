Breaking phase 3 data were just announced from the results of the daridorexant (Quviviq) clinical trial for adults with insomnia in Japan. Breaking phase 3 data were just announced from the results of the daridorexant (Quviviq) clinical trial for adults with insomnia in Japan. While the dual orexin receptor antagonist (ORA) received FDA approval earlier this year in the US, new data reinforce the drug's overall efficacy and New Drug Applications (NDAs) being submitted internationally.

