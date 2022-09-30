ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Sweet Brown Eyed Girl Wants to Come Home With You, Shreveport

Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy