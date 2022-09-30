Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO