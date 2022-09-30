Read full article on original website
Advance sweeps Bloomfield for 10th win on season
Advance - The Advance Hornets made quick work of Bloomfield Tuesday night as Alexis Hoffman stung the Wildcats for a game-high 15 kills to lead Advance to a straight-set win 25-14, 25-6, 25-12 at Advance High School. The Hornets came out on fire from the opening serve as outside hitter...
Dexter senior defender back healthy and being a 'playmaker'
CARUTHERSVILLE – Earlier this football season when Dexter senior two-way starters Kaeden Kennedy and Logan Josupait were injured, you could feel the pain in first-year Bearcat coach Chad Jamerson’s voice when he would broach the subject. “Those are two young men that you are never going to be...
Cloud throws gem as Tigers roll past Doniphan
NEELYVILLE – The Neelyville softball team continued their hot stretch as the postseason looms closer winning their sixth in a row with a 10-0 shutout win over Doniphan. The Tigers couldn't ask for a better pitching performance from Dixie Cloud as she allowed only two hits, both of which came in the first inning, and allowed only one other baserunner via a walk in the second. From there, Cloud retired 13 straight and recorded 10 strikeouts for the game.
Notre Dame tennis advances to district finals with sweep of Poplar Bluff
The Notre Dame Bulldogs swept Poplar Bluff 5-0 on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School to advance to the Class 1 District 1 championship. Bulldogs coach Donna Ryan felt her team going 3-0 in doubles set the table for success. “We always try to do that with every...
Kennett volleyball wins in straight sets over NMCC
The Kennett Lady Indians volleyball team secured a straight sets victory over a short-handed New Madrid County Central Monday just days after tying with the Lady Eagles at the SEMO Conference Tournament. Led at the net by Elle Vancil, the middle hitter scored Kennett its first point in all three...
Cole Bruenderman’s hat trick leads Notre Dame past Poplar Bluff
A hat trick from Notre Dame senior Cole Bruenderman helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Bruenderman credited his success to his teammate and fellow senior, Will Dodson. “He gave me some good passes and...
Lady Bearcats sweep Doniphan on senior night
The Dexter volleyball team honored its four senior members Tuesday night — then celebrated with a victory. Seniors Rachel Cobb, Caitlin Giles, Carly Long and Molly Simmons were recognized before Tuesday’s match. Then after the celebration, Dexter got down to business and sent the seniors out with a final win on their home court, a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 win over Doniphan.
Young Tigers taking lumps now, but just wait
CARUTHERSVILLE - First-year Caruthersville High School football coach Dom Guglielmo was under no misperceptions that turning around the traditionally-potent Tiger program, which had fallen on some hard times of late, was a project measured in weeks. The Tigers’ 2-4 record is indicative of Guglielmo’s task being a long-term job, not...
Poplar Bluff to host Farmington for homecoming
Forget the pregame crowning, the postgame dance and all the hoopla around homecoming this week, the Poplar Bluff football team has a big date Friday night. The Mules will tango with Farmington to end SEMO North Conference play after the Knights rallied in the final minute to stun Poplar Bluff last year.
Doniphan falls to Greenville in final conference game before OFC Tournament
DONIPHAN – With the fall baseball season winding down and the Ozark Foothills Conference Tournament just around the corner, Doniphan hosted OFC rival Greenville on Tuesday and the Bears continued their successful fall season with an 11-1 win over the Dons. Trey Porter took the mound for the Bears...
High School softball roundup, Oct. 4: Jackson's ten between fourth, fifth innings fuel mercy-rule win
Jackson (18-12) got a big late-game surge to push past North County (7-14) 13-3 on Tuesday. Sophomore Kimmora Carothers led Jackson’s offense with four hits – including a two-run home run – three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Both Maddie Stelling and Ashlyn Dawes finished with two-hit, two-RBI games.
Terrific play of Self and Steward drives Sikeston past Portageville
SIKESTON — The dynamic combo of Heidi Self and Reese Steward led the Sikeston volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Portageville at the Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 3. Sikeston (9-15-2) defeated Portageville (14-10-1) with set scores of 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-23. “[Self] setting and [Steward] hitting from...
Softball: Farmington at Sikeston
Sikeston's Chloe Hamby (0) throws a strike during a 11-0 loss to Farmington at the Sports Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Dennis Marshall/Standard Democrat)
Raider Madness kicks off 2022-23 Three Rivers basketball season
POPLAR BLUFF – It felt like New Year's Eve at the Libla Family Sports Complex on Friday night as Three Rivers hosted Raider Madness going into the early hours of Saturday morning to ring in the new college basketball year. Both the men's and women's teams were on hand to scrimmage and put on a little entertainment for Raider Nation.
High School soccer roundup, Oct. 4: Cape Central defeats Saxony Lutheran in 7-1 rout
Cape Central (14-1-1) upped its win streak to two with a 7-1 home win against Saxony Lutheran (7-7) on Tuesday. Cape Central got goals from six different players, including a brace from junior forward Preston Schlicting to go with his sole assist. The Tigers move on to play at 6:30...
Poplar Bluff sweeps Doniphan on senior night
POPLAR BLUFF – The Poplar Bluff volleyball team had plenty to be excited about on Monday as they came out with a 3-set sweep over Doniphan (25-9, 25-20, 25-17) on senior night. "It's great to get the win on senior night," Poplar Bluff coach Aimie Parkin said. "But Doniphan...
Kennett tennis team advances to ‘the final showdown’ district finals
Five wins – three doubles and two singles – in just 53 minutes propelled the Kennett Lady Indians to a spot in the Class 1 District 1 championship. Going up against Charleston at the same time Dexter played Willow Springs to determine the contestants in the finals, Kennett shut out the Blue Jays to keep moving up the ladder to state.
SEMO MBB veteran 'embodies what college should be about'
Most sports fans want immediate gratification from the athletes and coaches that they pay money to watch perform. Heck, beat writers can be guilty of that lack of patience, as well. The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program signs a player and he better be good from day one or...
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 3: Jackson sweeps Farmington on the road
Jackson (19-3-3) traveled to Farmington (15-5-1) on Monday, taking a 3-0, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 win. Sophomore Katy St. John led the Indians with 13 kills in the game, while juniors Ella Domian and Nadia Wasilewski finished with 10 and nine, respectively. Junior Christa Vandeven’s five blocks led Jackson on defense.
Kennett tennis team advances to C1D1 District championship
The Kennett Lady Indians went up against Charleston in the first round of the Class 1 District 1 girl's tennis team district championship Tuesday. Beginning with doubles, the Indians swept through play in less than an hour to win every match, including three doubles matches and two singles matches. Kennett will compete against Willow Springs for the district championship at home tonight at 4 p.m.
