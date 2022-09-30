Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the hype around LUNC if Coinbase, Robinhood listings go through
Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) is trending once again as it aggressively continues its recovery journey on the charts. In fact, the cryptocurrency is off to a hyped start this month, on the back of the LUNC community pursuing a Coinbase listing. Interestingly, the LUNC community just concluded another aggressive campaign,...
ambcrypto.com
Quick gains for Solana [SOL], but here’s how far a breakout is
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The bullish momentum of the past few hours might reverse over the next day. Bitcoin [BTC] managed to hold on to the $19.2k short-term support, and it was able...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: How this underestimated asset may be ETH’s saviour soon
Ethereum’s [ETH] performance witnessed a pretty sluggish turn recently as the altcoin failed to register any significant price changes. Since the much awaited ETH Merge, the coin’s performance witnessed a severe decline and, at the time of writing, was over 2% lower than 2 October. Furthermore, a number...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Assessing the odds of BTC living up to its history of a profitable Q4
Bitcoin [BTC] current escapade with trading below $20,000 may be in its final stage as some analysts believed that respite was not far away. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, BTC shared much correlation with the stock market. Because of this relationship, there could be a return above $21,000. If possible, BTC could trade high as $24,500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
All the ways in which BNB’s face-off with this resistance level will unfold
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin is the 4th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The exchange token has seen sideways movement on the price charts for nearly a month now as it formed a range between $260 and $300. At press time, the price approached the psychological $300-resistance once more.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Odds of $0.64 in 8 years are…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Have your ever heard of a joke that outstayed its welcome? Yeah, you too, right? Well, many would say that the likes of Dogecoin are in the same league too. It started as a joke and well, maybe it still is. However, there are many who would disagree with the same. Especially when there is an argument to be made about the likes of DOGE evolving with the times.
ambcrypto.com
Institutions are hesitant about investing in Bitcoin, cryptos – Here’s why
The latest insights into digital asset investment products (DAIP) and their weekly numbers highlight a troubling trend. Needless to say, such a trend is bound to come to the attention of investors too. The report, published by CoinShares, found that last week marked the third consecutive one with diminishing inflows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Curve Finance’s rewards may be low now, but here’s the BUT of it all
Lately, Curve Finance [CRV] has found it challenging to offer its participants more rewards in liquidity incentives. The on-chain liquidity project, which once supplied rewards at a value of $3.7 million in January 2022, is now struggling, according to Dune Analytics. At press time, liquidity incentives on the Curve pool...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC – The how and why of this buying opportunity
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC sees a surge past a key resistance following an announcement. Price action needs to develop further but a buying opportunity could arise. The native token of Polygon has...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Here’s the case for an early Christmas in October for BTC holders
Is optimism around Bitcoin [BTC] and its holders seeing a solid foundation despite the daunting bear? Well, it certainly looks like the case. The overall supply on exchanges has dropped to extreme lows, as per data from Santiment. Here, it’s worth noting that the drop came at a time of wide-market sell-offs.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Is the blockchain’s effort to push ADA’s price just another ‘fool’s errand’
After the much-anticipated Vasil hardfork that was pushed earlier in September, Cardano [ADA] struggled to register any promising gains. The episode was quite the opposite of what the community expected, as people thought ADA’s price would surge after the hardfork. However, at the time of writing, ADA’s price was...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s dwindling NFT sales and buyers have a Solana twist which looks like…
NFTs, once a trending keyword in 2021, are seeing their traction and popularity fade in 2022, especially as NFT metrics slide down. Big bulls such as Ethereum-based NFTs have, understandably, faced severe repercussions too. Ergo, the question – Can Ethereum’s competitors capitalize on this opportunity? If so, can it make...
ambcrypto.com
Celsius: Investors hoping for better days may be disappointed amid CEL’s 8.3% drop
The Celsius [CEL] token witnessed multiple highs and lows over the past month due to the bankruptcy proceedings and the events surrounding CEL’s lawsuit. With multiple factors such as lawsuits, short squeeze movement, and volatile price movements, can the Celsius token recover in the long term?. A difficult task...
ambcrypto.com
WAVES: Here are the odds on the altcoin noting more losses on the charts
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Price was back at September lows, a bounce could materialize. With a market capitalization of $410 million, Waves was ranked 85th, at press time. However, the asset has...
ambcrypto.com
Buyer confidence wanes as Axie Infinity [AXS] drops below $13
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement has confluence with significant horizontal. Axie Infinity [AXS] was rejected at the $13.1-resistance level for the third time since mid-September. The number has indeed been...
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin’s [BTC] low recent volatility the ‘calm’ before a ‘stormy’ uptrend
Bitcoin [BTC] investors closely watching its performance over the last few days may have seen lower volatility towards the end of September. This may just have been a likely outcome due to uncertainty regarding how it will perform in October. This performance, in fact, may be akin to the calm before the storm, one in which case Bitcoin might be heading for a big move.
ambcrypto.com
OP’s ‘Optimism’ may be amiss as the altcoin slips below this key support level
Layer 2 projects such as Optimism [OP] managed to outshine their sidechain counterparts in the L2 race. However, when compared with the second-largest cryptocurrency, the gap between the two was extremely evident. But has the L2 platform doing its bits to close that distance?. A long road ahead…. The OP...
Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February. Statistics New Zealand said inflation was running at 7.3% and unemployment at 3.3%. The rate hike came on the same day the government announced its finances were in better shape than forecast. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5.3% to 17,988.86, catching up with gains elsewhere as markets reopened following a holiday Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s post-Merge blues: Will ETH finally be able to get out of it?
According to a recent report by Glassnode, there has been a spike in the number of new addresses on Ethereum. This could be indicative of a sustained interest in the altcoin. Now, while that may be the case, however, the decline in sentiment and volume seemed to suggest otherwise at press time.
Comments / 0