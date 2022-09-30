ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Safety net hospitals in Georgia are at risk. Atlanta Medical Center is just the latest example

Atlanta area doctors held a press conference on Sept. 28 advocating for the expansion of Medicaid. "[Medicaid expansion] would not only give patients the access they need, but relieve the issues of staff-shortages, hospital overcrowding, and burnout that we face daily,” said Emory School of Medicine student Dr. Janice Bonsu. A disproportionate share of uninsured and underinsured patients will be left without care following the Atlanta Medical Center closure.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB morning headlines for October 4, 2022

A Morgan County judge has ruled against Rivian Automotive, denying the manufacturer $15 billion in bonds to finance construction. The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is now seeking search warrants in the case. Georgia election and...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act

The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
ALABAMA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

