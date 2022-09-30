Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Hurricane Ian spins a cautionary tale for coastal politicians
As Hurricane Ian swept north through Florida, heading towards Coastal Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp flew into Savannah to brief residents on preparations for the gale. Sen. Jon Ossoff urged residents to “take the storm seriously,” while Sen. Raphael Warnock urged calm and readiness. Rep. Buddy Carter’s office provided...
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, residents feel forsaken in the aftermath of Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Unlike the affluent seaside communities of Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach, where the media has descended to chronicle every detail of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the people who live in the squat homes in Dunbar have faced the crisis mostly on their own.
Florida officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Lee County
At least 42 people are dead in Lee County, one of the areas hardest-hit by Hurricane Ian where rescue and recovery efforts are still ongoing. Local officials are now facing questions about why they didn't urge people in the path of the destructive Category 4 hurricane to evacuate sooner. Last...
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple ponder where to go
FORT MYERS, FLA. — No place in Florida seemed to have suffered more damage from Hurricane Ian than the town of Fort Myers Beach, located on Estero Island along the state's southwest coast. One official who flew over the community estimates that 80% of the structures will have to...
Hurricane Ian's havoc is forcing some Florida families to give up the family pet
NAPLES, Fla. — On the tarmac of a small private Naples airport, south of Fort Myers, a team from the Humane Society Naples waits with 40 cats in small plastic carriers as a twin-engine Beechcraft taxis up. The feline cargo is about to be swapped for dozens of empty...
A tiny fish that once caused an epic conservation fight is no longer under threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish that derailed a federal dam during an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than...
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
EL CENTRO, Calif. — A few hundred farms in the southern tip of California, along the Mexican border, may hold the key to saving the drought-plagued Colorado River from collapse. These farmers, in Imperial County, currently draw more water from the Colorado River than all of Arizona and Nevada...
Biden is in Puerto Rico to see what the island needs to recover
President Biden traveled to Puerto Rico Monday to meet with victims who were pummeled by Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago, and pledged to ensure the U.S territory is better prepared for future storms. The president announced more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas rebuild better prepared for...
More than 100,000 clients in Puerto Rico are still without power 2 weeks after Fiona
More than 100,000 customers in Puerto Rico are still waiting for power to be restored two weeks after Hurricane Fiona dumped historic amounts of rain and knocked out power across the island. Fiona made landfall in southwest Puerto Rico on Sept. 18 as a Category 1 storm. Most of the...
Governor again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-November
Georgia's governor is extending the suspension of the state's motor fuel tax through Nov. 11. Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fifth time, meaning the suspension will be in place through the Nov. 8 election when Kemp, a Republican, seeks another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Georgia congressional delegation lobbies Air Force for new Dobbins mission
Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season. But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. All 16 Georgians in the U.S. House and Senate – eight Republicans and six Democrats – signed...
Safety net hospitals in Georgia are at risk. Atlanta Medical Center is just the latest example
Atlanta area doctors held a press conference on Sept. 28 advocating for the expansion of Medicaid. "[Medicaid expansion] would not only give patients the access they need, but relieve the issues of staff-shortages, hospital overcrowding, and burnout that we face daily,” said Emory School of Medicine student Dr. Janice Bonsu. A disproportionate share of uninsured and underinsured patients will be left without care following the Atlanta Medical Center closure.
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker's plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine request by a local government...
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came Monday in a court...
GPB morning headlines for October 4, 2022
A Morgan County judge has ruled against Rivian Automotive, denying the manufacturer $15 billion in bonds to finance construction. The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is now seeking search warrants in the case. Georgia election and...
Abortion is legal but under threat in Puerto Rico
The day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a representative in the Puerto Rican legislature introduced a bill punishing "the crime of abortion" with 99 years in jail. The bill was withdrawn the same day it was introduced, but it represents renewed interest in greatly restricting abortion in...
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker denies that he paid for a girlfriend's abortion
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a "flat-out lie" and said he would sue.
Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act
The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
Republican Party stands by Herschel Walker as he denies he paid for an abortion
The national Republican Party apparatus is standing behind its U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, following a report in the Daily Beast that alleges he paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Walker, a vocal abortion opponent, called the report a "flat-out" lie in a statement posted on Twitter.
The landmark Voting Rights Act faces further dismantling at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the landmark Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating race discrimination against minority voters. Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutered major...
