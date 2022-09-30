As hurricanes put Puerto Rico's government to the test, neighbors keep each other fed

Read full article on original website
Biden is in Puerto Rico to see what the island needs to recover
President Biden traveled to Puerto Rico Monday to meet with victims who were pummeled by Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago, and pledged to ensure the U.S territory is better prepared for future storms. The president announced more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas rebuild better prepared for...
Hurricane Ian spins a cautionary tale for coastal politicians
As Hurricane Ian swept north through Florida, heading towards Coastal Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp flew into Savannah to brief residents on preparations for the gale. Sen. Jon Ossoff urged residents to “take the storm seriously,” while Sen. Raphael Warnock urged calm and readiness. Rep. Buddy Carter’s office provided...
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
EL CENTRO, Calif. — A few hundred farms in the southern tip of California, along the Mexican border, may hold the key to saving the drought-plagued Colorado River from collapse. These farmers, in Imperial County, currently draw more water from the Colorado River than all of Arizona and Nevada...
Flooding and closed roads are some of the challenges Florida's people face after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year ago, Francie Pucin moved from Illinois to Florida, eager to enjoy the better weather that the Sunshine State ostensibly has to offer. Instead, she's experienced the worst weather imaginable. Hurricane Ian ripped through her mobile home park, Palmetto Palms RV Resort, sending a...
In Alaska's Fat Bear Week election, there's no party like a salmon party
In many ways, it's a model election. The campaign runs for only one week, and all the candidates are well-grounded and devoid of hypocrisy. In fact, all the candidates are enthusiastically out for themselves — because they are bears, after all, embracing the ursine urge to eat like there's no tomorrow and fortify themselves for winter hibernation.
Georgia congressional delegation lobbies Air Force for new Dobbins mission
Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season. But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. All 16 Georgians in the U.S. House and Senate – eight Republicans and six Democrats – signed...
Safety net hospitals in Georgia are at risk. Atlanta Medical Center is just the latest example
Atlanta area doctors held a press conference on Sept. 28 advocating for the expansion of Medicaid. "[Medicaid expansion] would not only give patients the access they need, but relieve the issues of staff-shortages, hospital overcrowding, and burnout that we face daily,” said Emory School of Medicine student Dr. Janice Bonsu. A disproportionate share of uninsured and underinsured patients will be left without care following the Atlanta Medical Center closure.
The landmark Voting Rights Act faces further dismantling at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the landmark Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating race discrimination against minority voters. Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutered major...
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came Monday in a court...
The man who wrote the Onion's Supreme Court brief takes parody very seriously
The long-running First Amendment case of an Ohio man is suddenly getting a lot of attention, thanks to the satirical news site The Onion. And that's not because it's been spoofed. It's because the publication has gotten involved directly, submitting a brief to the Supreme Court in defense of parody itself.
Herschel Walker's Senate campaign rocked by report he paid for an abortion
As reported by the Associated Press, U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker's campaign has been jolted by yet another controversy, this time involving alleged threats to kill his family and a report that the Republican paid an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion despite his current hardline opposition to abortion for any reason.
Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act
The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker denies that he paid for a girlfriend's abortion
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a "flat-out lie" and said he would sue.
GPB morning headlines for October 4, 2022
A Morgan County judge has ruled against Rivian Automotive, denying the manufacturer $15 billion in bonds to finance construction. The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is now seeking search warrants in the case. Georgia election and...
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker's plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine request by a local government...
Republican Party stands by Herschel Walker as he denies he paid for an abortion
The national Republican Party apparatus is standing behind its U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, following a report in the Daily Beast that alleges he paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Walker, a vocal abortion opponent, called the report a "flat-out" lie in a statement posted on Twitter.
In Utah, independent Evan McMullin poses a challenge for Trump-backed Sen. Mike Lee
The Utah Senate race is tight, like so many this year. Incumbent Sen. Mike Lee faces a credible threat from independent Evan McMullin after Lee strongly aligned himself with former President Trump. Transcript. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Utah is a true Republican stronghold. It's been more than 25 years since a...
