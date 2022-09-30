Read full article on original website
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came Monday in a court...
Around the world, protesters take to the streets in solidarity with Iranian women
Protesters have gathered in cities around the world in recent days in a show of solidarity with women in Iran. The gatherings are an echo of the protests that have erupted in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country's so-called morality police.
Biden is in Puerto Rico to see what the island needs to recover
President Biden traveled to Puerto Rico Monday to meet with victims who were pummeled by Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago, and pledged to ensure the U.S territory is better prepared for future storms. The president announced more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas rebuild better prepared for...
Herschel Walker's Senate campaign rocked by report he paid for an abortion
As reported by the Associated Press, U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker's campaign has been jolted by yet another controversy, this time involving alleged threats to kill his family and a report that the Republican paid an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion despite his current hardline opposition to abortion for any reason.
The hidden faces of hunger in America
Heather Thomas can count out the tragedies that pulled her family of eight into poverty. She and her husband lost their jobs and home, their small business folded, multiple relatives died and health crises pushed them into medical debt. "It just went from a drip to a flood very quickly....
James Brown’s cape and Rudy gone wild: key takeaways from Haberman’s Trump book
Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, was published in the US on Tuesday. As is now customary for books about the 45th president, its revelations have been widely reported. But thanks to the New York Times reporter’s dominance of...
GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil
NEW YORK (AP) — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party’s biggest pickup opportunities. And as some Democrats crow on social media...
