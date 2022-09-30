Read full article on original website
“Pioneer Challenges: Arriving in Stark County in the Early 1800s”. Thomas C. Sosnowski, Ph.D., Emeritus Professor of History, Kent State University at Stark, will present “Pioneer Challenges: Arriving in Stark County in the Early 1800s” at MassMu’s Brown Bag Lunch on Tuesday, October 25. The free program...
October 4, 2022 (Canton, Ohio) The Canton Ballet Board of Trustees announces that longtime Artistic and Executive Director Cassandra Crowley will retire on December 31, 2022. Jennifer Catazaro Hayward will take over the artistic leadership of the organization as Acting Artistic Director beginning January 1, 2023. Ms. Catazaro Hayward has been with the Canton Ballet for 40 years, first as a student and performer, later as a teacher, and most recently as Assistant Artistic Director.
October 1-31 Inktober. A month-long celebration of drawing. Every day in October, draw something new. Mentor-on-the-Lake Branch Library, 5642 Andrews Road, mentorpl.org. Family Engineering Night. Fun, friendly engineering competition that challenges their STEM skills. 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Ridgeville Branch Library, 37500 Bainbridge Road, lorainpubliclibrary.or. October 8. Disney Junior Live: Costume...
MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
A brand new haunted house is opening up this spooky season, and for those living in the city, you won't have to travel far.
Sun 10/9 @ 10AM-4PM Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron has been hosting the public for decades for many long-running events. One of those is Ohio Mart, now in its 55th year. The artisan craft fair, a fundraiser for the historical facility, features more than 120 vendors who work in mediums such as ceramics, jewelry, textiles, garden art and photography. But there’s more! Curious Goods and Vintage Finds will be selling collectibles and vintage items, and the Garden Committee will have its dried flower arrangements made with flowers from Stan Hywet’s own garden. And the Ex Libris book tent will be offering used books.
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm that the...
STARTERS & SNACKS: Melt Pierogi- 4 large Ohio produced potato & onion pierogi, sautéed onions, fresh made vodka kraut, shredded cheddar & sour cream – vegetarian / vegan available. GRILLED CHEESE FEATURES: Voodoo Zombie Jerk Chicken- Grilled jerk chicken, fried and smashed plantains, pickled peppers, peach habanero marmalade,...
October 7-9 The Chillicothe Halloween Festival. A three-day festival celebrating the fun of Halloween. Yoctangee Park, 1 Annex, N Park Dr., chillicothehalloweenfestival.com. Enhanced Forest. Meet costumed volunteers such as Frog, Spider, and Fireflies along the pumpkin trails. 6-8:30 p.m. The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave., SW, Wilmot, wildernesscenter.org. October 15.
CARROLLTON, Ohio — At Route 9 Cooperative Farm, there's a heck of a deal on pick your own. These rows of trees are loaded with a fruit that's making a long awaited comeback in Ohio. Chestnuts!. These trees are the Chinese variety. "What we grow here have been several...
CANTON, Ohio — Two children have died following a weekend crash in Canton. It happened around 9:22 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue NW, according to information released by the Canton Police Department early Monday morning. Police say a Ford F550 had lost control, gone off...
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
AKRON, Ohio — After two terms in office, Dan Horrigan has decided to step away. Akron's mayor announced on Tuesday he will not seek re-election in 2023. He confirmed the news in a statement released by his campaign, saying he had made the decision "after much consideration and self-reflection."
A rising music star from Akron could make history in New York, but he needs your help to do it.
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
Full-time Dispatcher. Responsible for coordinating communications between patrol officers, police supervisors, the public and other emergency service agencies through the operation of the Police Department's office and communication equipment systems. You must be a minimum of 21 years of age at the time of application, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and posses a valid Ohio driver's license. 2-5 years of prior work experience in public safety dispatching/law enforcement or a closely related field preferred. Probationary rate of pay is $20.90 and comprehensive benefits package includes healthcare, prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, group life insurance and paid time off benefits that include vacation, holiday and sick leave. To apply, complete a City of Bay Village Civil Service Application and return it electronically to Jennifer Demaline, Human Resources Director or in person at Bay Village City Hall located at 350 Dover Center Road.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mondays mean Naloxone distribution days at local McDonalds locations owned by the Locke family. The life-saving kits will be given out Monday afternoon between 2 and 4 at the McDonalds on Mahoning Road near Harmont Avenue NE. It’s in cooperation with Canton...
