Massillon, OH

Brown Bag Lunch: Thomas Sosnowski, Pioneer Challenges | Massillon Museum

“Pioneer Challenges: Arriving in Stark County in the Early 1800s”. Thomas C. Sosnowski, Ph.D., Emeritus Professor of History, Kent State University at Stark, will present “Pioneer Challenges: Arriving in Stark County in the Early 1800s” at MassMu’s Brown Bag Lunch on Tuesday, October 25. The free program...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Canton Ballet Announces New Leadership

October 4, 2022 (Canton, Ohio) The Canton Ballet Board of Trustees announces that longtime Artistic and Executive Director Cassandra Crowley will retire on December 31, 2022. Jennifer Catazaro Hayward will take over the artistic leadership of the organization as Acting Artistic Director beginning January 1, 2023. Ms. Catazaro Hayward has been with the Canton Ballet for 40 years, first as a student and performer, later as a teacher, and most recently as Assistant Artistic Director.
CANTON, OH
northeastohioparent.com

October Kid Friendly Events in Northeast Ohio

October 1-31 Inktober. A month-long celebration of drawing. Every day in October, draw something new. Mentor-on-the-Lake Branch Library, 5642 Andrews Road, mentorpl.org. Family Engineering Night. Fun, friendly engineering competition that challenges their STEM skills. 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Ridgeville Branch Library, 37500 Bainbridge Road, lorainpubliclibrary.or. October 8. Disney Junior Live: Costume...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
MEDINA, OH
coolcleveland.com

Stan Hywet’s Ohio Mart Is a Feast of Crafts

Sun 10/9 @ 10AM-4PM Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron has been hosting the public for decades for many long-running events. One of those is Ohio Mart, now in its 55th year. The artisan craft fair, a fundraiser for the historical facility, features more than 120 vendors who work in mediums such as ceramics, jewelry, textiles, garden art and photography. But there’s more! Curious Goods and Vintage Finds will be selling collectibles and vintage items, and the Garden Committee will have its dried flower arrangements made with flowers from Stan Hywet’s own garden. And the Ex Libris book tent will be offering used books.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

October 2022 at Melt Bar and Grilled

STARTERS & SNACKS: Melt Pierogi- 4 large Ohio produced potato & onion pierogi, sautéed onions, fresh made vodka kraut, shredded cheddar & sour cream – vegetarian / vegan available. GRILLED CHEESE FEATURES: Voodoo Zombie Jerk Chicken- Grilled jerk chicken, fried and smashed plantains, pickled peppers, peach habanero marmalade,...
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Halloween and Fall Fun Events

October 7-9 The Chillicothe Halloween Festival. A three-day festival celebrating the fun of Halloween. Yoctangee Park, 1 Annex, N Park Dr., chillicothehalloweenfestival.com. Enhanced Forest. Meet costumed volunteers such as Frog, Spider, and Fireflies along the pumpkin trails. 6-8:30 p.m. The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave., SW, Wilmot, wildernesscenter.org. October 15.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Foodie Favorites Road Trip: Sanabel

Oregon Launches New Policy for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. Homeowners Are Trading in Their Doorbell Cams for This $49 Lightbulb Camera. This Food Kills Inflammation (Eat Daily) UpWellNess. This Diy Method Removes Wrinkles Like Crazy (Try Tonight) HealthScore. Do This Immediately if You Have Moles or Skin Tags,...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofbayvillage.com

City of Bay Village is Hiring!

Full-time Dispatcher. Responsible for coordinating communications between patrol officers, police supervisors, the public and other emergency service agencies through the operation of the Police Department's office and communication equipment systems. You must be a minimum of 21 years of age at the time of application, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and posses a valid Ohio driver's license. 2-5 years of prior work experience in public safety dispatching/law enforcement or a closely related field preferred. Probationary rate of pay is $20.90 and comprehensive benefits package includes healthcare, prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, group life insurance and paid time off benefits that include vacation, holiday and sick leave. To apply, complete a City of Bay Village Civil Service Application and return it electronically to Jennifer Demaline, Human Resources Director or in person at Bay Village City Hall located at 350 Dover Center Road.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
whbc.com

McDonald’s Franchisee Handing Out Naloxone Kits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mondays mean Naloxone distribution days at local McDonalds locations owned by the Locke family. The life-saving kits will be given out Monday afternoon between 2 and 4 at the McDonalds on Mahoning Road near Harmont Avenue NE. It’s in cooperation with Canton...
CANTON, OH

