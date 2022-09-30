Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
Renovated Victorian Residence in London Lists for Nearly £8 Million
A refurbished Victorian home in London has hit the market for £7.895 million (US$8.93 million). The more than 8,400-square-foot residence is located on the northside of Clapham Common, a triangular-shaped park in South London’s Clapham district. It features a number of period details, including fresco ceilings, plus far-reaching views of the city, according to Savills, which listed the property late last month.
architecturaldigest.com
Singapore Design Week 2022: 7 Incredibly Cool Design Debuts Spotted at the Fair
Last month marked the return of Singapore Design Week, one of the first Asian fairs to resume following the global pandemic. (Signs of the continent’s ongoing recovery are still noticeable: Major events like Design Shanghai and Design China Beijing are postponed until 2023.) Some 200 design brands emerged to share their latest works and thought leadership through design fairs, satellite events, and seminars throughout the sovereign island country.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
mansionglobal.com
‘Trophy’ Toronto Home Designed by Famed Canadian Architect Lists for C$28 million
A Mid-Century Modern Contemporary home in Toronto that boasts indoor and outdoor pools and a Zen-like garden has hit the market for C$28 million (US$20.59 million). Sitting on more than 2 acres in the city’s affluent Bridle Path neighborhood, the 1976 home was designed by John C. Parkin, an England-born architect who brought the “International Style” to Canada, according to the listing with Jane Zhang, Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
architecturaldigest.com
India Mahdavi Brings a Splash of Color to the High Line
When India Mahdavi was designing the Gallery at Sketch in London—arguably her most well-known project—she was looking for a color she described as “the essence of pink.” Later, when redesigning the same space (which debuted earlier this year), the Iranian French designer was asked what hue she’d go for next; “I said warmth is the new color,” she tells AD.
Dutch Museum Returns Kandinsky Painting to Heirs of Jewish Collector
A 1910 painting by Wassily Kandinsky is being returned by a Dutch museum to the heirs of a Jewish family from which it was seized during World War II. The decision ends a years-long legal dispute over the painting, which has been in the collection of the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven since 1951. The painting, View of Murnau with Church, will be transferred from the city-owned museum to the relatives of the Berlin-based collector Johanna Margarethe Stern-Lippmann, who was active as a collector of modern art before the war. The move to finally return the work comes several years after a Dutch...
Florida Museums Brace for Hurricane, Artist Brian Catling Dies at 74, and More: Morning Links for September 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BRIAN CATLING, the multidisciplinary artist and writer of inexhaustible invention, has died at 74, ArtReview reports. Catling’s long career included installations, performances (in which he was sometimes costumed as a cyclops), egg tempera paintings, poetry, and teaching, which he termed “an essential element of my imaginative spectrum.” Catling won fame late in life for writing The Vorrh , a wildly fantastical and dark trilogy of novels whose first volume was published in 2012. “The imagination is a muscle, one that increases with exercise,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “You have to tell it, ‘That’s not good enough, you’ve got...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Six reasons why artist’s artist Paul Cézanne is hailed as ‘greatest of us all’
Paul Cézanne, born in 1839, who painted quietly up to his death in 1906, is the unrivalled modern artist’s modern artist, called the “greatest of us all” by Claude Monet. The most intimate proof of this is how many of his successors have felt the need to move in on his patch – literally. When Picasso told his dealer Ambroise Vollard he had just bought “Cézanne’s mountain”, Vollard thought he meant one of his canvases of Mont Sainte-Victoire. In fact Picasso had purchased an estate on its slopes in the south of France.
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
Steal The Style Of Brigette Romanek's Breathtaking Laurel Canyon Home
Yes indeed, Brigette Romanek's vibrant style can become a feature throughout your own home. We're breaking down her inspired eclecticism to show you how!
The Victoria and Albert Museum Ditches the Sackler Name
The Victoria and Albert museum has cut financial ties with the Sackler family, the heirs to a fortune generated by the mass production and distribution of highly addictive OxyContin, The Guardian reports. As of this weekend, the museum took down signs identifying the Sackler Centre for Arts Education, and the Sackler Courtyard, but has no plans to rename them, a spokesperson said. “The V&A and the family of the late Dr Mortimer D Sackler have mutually agreed the V&A’s Centre for Arts Education and its Exhibition Road courtyard will no longer carry the Sackler name,” the spokesperson continued. “Dame Theresa Sackler was a trustee of the V&A between 2011 and 2019, and we are immensely grateful for her service to the V&A over the years.” Several other museums, including the Met, the Guggenheim and the Louvre, have made similar moves in recent years. Read it at The Guardian
protos.com
Millionaire under investigation for burning Frida Kahlo art in NFT stunt
At the end of July, art collector and crypto millionaire Martin Mobarak invited a select few to his Miami mansion. His party celebrated the launch of his ‘exclusive NFT collection’ in a way so provocative that Mexican authorities are now investigating the matter. Mobarak’s project Frida.NFT plans to...
SheKnows
Carey Mulligan & Her Husband Finally Made Roots in the US With a $6.5 Million 1920s Estate
Carrie Mulligan and her musician husband Marcus Mumford have found a Hollywood Hills home that is perfect for their artistic lifestyle. It’s the first time they are setting down roots in the US as a couple, so the $6.5 million 1928 estate in the heart of Los Angeles was the ideal pick for them.
British artists recreate ‘A Great Day in Harlem’ photo for Black History Month
Project marks 40th anniversary of British black arts movement and features emerging black talent
A local’s guide to Ghent, Belgium: artisanal beer, bargain vintage and docklands clubbing
Ghent is blessed with an exciting eating-out scene, with unpretentious, creative young chefs favouring local, seasonal ingredients with plenty of vegan and vegetarian options. I recommend Aroy Aroy, the latest venture of chef Jason Blanckaert, who has abandoned his Michelin stars and just cooks what he likes. Right now he’s serving Thai cuisine that I’d say is as authentic as many Thai restaurants, despite Aroy Aroy’s chefs being Flemish.
Bribery Suit Against Marlborough Gallery, Curator, and Artist’s Family Dismissed in Paris Court
A Paris court dismissed charges of bribery brought against Marlborough gallery’s New York branch, its former Asia specialist Philippe Koutouzis, curator Jean-Paul Desroches, and the family of deceased Chinese-French abstract painter Chu Teh-Chun, The Art Newspaper reported Monday. The initial complaint was filed in 2012 by French dealer Enrico Navarra, who accused Marlborough of bribing Desroches, who held a position at the Musee Guimet in Paris, into setting up an exhibition of Chu Teh-Chun abstract-painted vases in order to manipulate the value of his works. The suit alleged that Desroches was paid €20,000 for a text he wrote for a catalogue...
15 LGBTQ art shows that are spicing up global museums this fall
If variety is the spice of life, the world’s museums are perfectly seasoning things this fall with an expansive range of exhibitions from LGBTQ artists, exploring myriad motifs like queer motherhood, Afrofuturism, positive indecency, disposable consumerism and gay history. From Miami to Melbourne and from Houston to Helsinki, here are the exhibitions to catch this fall.
todaynftnews.com
Exclusive David Bowie NFT collection sold for $127,000 over OpenSea
It was reported that on Monday night, a non-fungible token (NFT) in The Bowie Estate’s exclusive collection with OpenSea was sold at 96.5 ETH, or about $127,000. It was seen that to sell “Bowie on the Blockchain,” a 15-piece NFT collection, David Bowie’s estate collaborated with leading NFT marketplace OpenSea, in order to celebrate the British pop icon and the vibrant themes he employed throughout his career.
anothermag.com
Seven Contemporary Artists on the “Brazen” Influence of Cezanne
In his 1922 book Since Cezanne, art critic Clive James states that “there is hardly one modern artist of importance to whom Cezanne is not father or grandfather, and that no other influence is comparable with his”. Exactly 100 years later, as a major, career-spanning exhibition of some 80 of Cezanne’s paintings opens at Tate Modern, it’s clear his impact remains.
Comments / 0