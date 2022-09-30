The Victoria and Albert museum has cut financial ties with the Sackler family, the heirs to a fortune generated by the mass production and distribution of highly addictive OxyContin, The Guardian reports. As of this weekend, the museum took down signs identifying the Sackler Centre for Arts Education, and the Sackler Courtyard, but has no plans to rename them, a spokesperson said. “The V&A and the family of the late Dr Mortimer D Sackler have mutually agreed the V&A’s Centre for Arts Education and its Exhibition Road courtyard will no longer carry the Sackler name,” the spokesperson continued. “Dame Theresa Sackler was a trustee of the V&A between 2011 and 2019, and we are immensely grateful for her service to the V&A over the years.” Several other museums, including the Met, the Guggenheim and the Louvre, have made similar moves in recent years. Read it at The Guardian

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO