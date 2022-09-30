ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

The Lamborghini Club Houston Honors Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their Charity of Choice for This Year's Lamborghini Festival

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lamborghini Club Houston has chosen Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their charity of choice for the 10th Annual Lamborghini Festival, being held on October 7-9th. On the first two days of the festival, drivers will participate in a variety of events. On Sunday, October 9th, the festival will be held at Market Street in The Woodlands, and it will be open to the public and free for anyone to come check out all things Lamborghini. The Lamborghini Club supports Arrow Child & Family Ministries’ mission of Helping Kids & Strengthening Families, and all donations will go to fulfill this mission to serve children with complex trauma.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol...
SPRING, TX
Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards

CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
CONROE, TX
The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands, TX
North Italia Opens Doors to New Woodlands Location Today

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, officially opened its new Woodlands location today at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
4th Annual OktoBEARfest to fund Exotic Animal Sanctuary

CONROE, TX -- Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animal. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22 from 12 noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Pumpkin Patches Around The Woodlands

Oct 1 - 31, varying times. Christ Church United Methodist – 6363 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands. Faith United Methodist Church – 2403 Rayford Rd, Spring. Oct 3 - 31, Mondays - Fridays 12:00 noon - dark, Saturdays & Sundays 9:30 a.m. - dark. First Christian Church Conroe...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Heart of Montgomery County Kick-Off

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
And the Number One Answer is Fun: Family Feud, New Danville Style

WILLIS, TX -- In these contentious times, it is nice to know that there is a time and place for a friendly feud. The time was “recently” and the place was New Danville, a rural nonprofit community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Modeled after the popular...
WILLIS, TX
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – October 3 - 9, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “The end of the summer is not the end of the world; here’s to October.” – A.A. Milne. This week, it was exceedingly hard to narrow down so many fantastic events to our top 5 – maybe we should consider a Top 10 list someday. Be sure to check out our events calendar for the dozens of incredible events that we didn’t have room for this week’s list; there’s something for everyone!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Lone Star College, Communities in Schools program manager recognized for aiding Uvalde families

Members of Communities in Schools were awarded the 2022 All in for Students Presidential Award of Excellence for their work helping Uvalde families recover following a school shooting that took 21 lives. Pictured (left to right) are Arue Kalinowski, LMSW, McKinney-Vento Social Worker-Alief ISD; Shubhra Endley, LCSW-S, CIS Director of Mental Health & Wellness; Esther Kwak, LCSW, CIS Mobile Mental Health Specialist; Tanya H. Shelby, LPCA, CIS Program Manager and LSC-Montgomery Counseling Services.
HOUSTON, TX
39920 Cimarron Way

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3472 Sq. Ft. Lovely 1.5 story home on 4.67 lush acres in Magnolia! A few of the many features of this home include a covered front porch, 3 car garage, two tankless water heaters, extensive tile and wood flooring, crown moulding, neutral paint, abundant windows and generous room sizes. The island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinet storage opens to the sunny breakfast nook; both formals; den has cozy brick fireplace; study has French doors to close off for privacy; owner's retreat and 2nd bedroom down; two bedrooms and large game room up; the private and serene backyard offers a 30'x40' metal workshop, sparkling pool and spa with pool bath, and lanai with outdoor kitchen, all surrounded by gorgeous shade trees. Zoned to Magnolia ISD schools and close to shopping and medical centers.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Centric Leases at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

