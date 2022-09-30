ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

ijustwanttoeat.com

Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City

Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Lifestyle
City
New Brunswick, NJ
cititour.com

Royal Rib Continues to Give Bed-Stuy its Soul

When Royal Rib House closed its doors at its longtime home on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a piece of the neighborhood was missing. Aside from its popular soul food, Royal Rib is also a social gathering place where visitors are often referred to on a first-name basis as Miss Vivian and Miss Lisa. That same feel is back at the new Royal Rib as it re-emerges in a shiny new storefront on Malcolm X Boulevard and where the crowds have also returned. You can easily wait 20-30 minutes for an order of their popular beef or pork ribs with tangy house special barbecue sauce.
BROOKLYN, NY
thedigestonline.com

Iconic Six Flags Fright Fest 2022 Kicks Off in NJ

This year’s Fright Fest at Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey includes six haunted houses, five designated scare zones, and six haunting shows. The festival kicks off on September 16 and goes until October 31. When the sun goes down, expect monsters and ghouls to follow you onto rides and coasters for the Rides in the Dark portion of Fright Fest. The park promises “thrills by day” and “fright by night.”
JACKSON, NJ
Secret NYC

The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you

Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Rahway Woodworker Elevates Everyday Items

Woodworker Justin Bailey loves the outdoors, and it shows. Before a cutting board, saltbox or cracker tray leaves his Rahway garage turned woodshop, it’s stamped with his self-designed Campfire Woodworks logo—a flame fueled by a hammer and saw. “When I moved to New Jersey four years ago, I...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Floating lanterns carry lights … and messages of love

Lanterns carrying messages of “hope, love, happiness, healing, peace” were recently released into the Hudson River. Participants in the New York/New Jersey Water Lantern Festival gathered at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Sept. 24 and 25 to set afloat lanterns made of rice paper and wood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Staten Island Parent

The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey

Prepare to be scared, because haunted house season is here! And if you have teens and tweens who truly embrace the spirit of Halloween, you’ll want to check out this list of some of the best haunted houses in Staten Island and New Jersey that just might have you running to the door to escape! […] The post The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

