A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City
Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
cititour.com
Royal Rib Continues to Give Bed-Stuy its Soul
When Royal Rib House closed its doors at its longtime home on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a piece of the neighborhood was missing. Aside from its popular soul food, Royal Rib is also a social gathering place where visitors are often referred to on a first-name basis as Miss Vivian and Miss Lisa. That same feel is back at the new Royal Rib as it re-emerges in a shiny new storefront on Malcolm X Boulevard and where the crowds have also returned. You can easily wait 20-30 minutes for an order of their popular beef or pork ribs with tangy house special barbecue sauce.
thedigestonline.com
Iconic Six Flags Fright Fest 2022 Kicks Off in NJ
This year’s Fright Fest at Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey includes six haunted houses, five designated scare zones, and six haunting shows. The festival kicks off on September 16 and goes until October 31. When the sun goes down, expect monsters and ghouls to follow you onto rides and coasters for the Rides in the Dark portion of Fright Fest. The park promises “thrills by day” and “fright by night.”
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
Popular Flemington Eatery Temporarily Closed After Former Owner ‘Can Weather The Storm No More'
A popular Italian restaurant in Flemington has temporarily closed after the owner announced that he is walking away from the business due to risings costs and staff shortages. Justin Carlisi, chef and owner of Stanton Italian Table on Stanton Rd., made the announcement on Facebook on Friday, Sept. 30. “The...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Even diapers are costing more. Thanks to this group, some N.J. families get them for free. | Calavia-Robertson
I still remember how much money I used to spend on diapers for my kids and I cringe. It really wasn’t all that long ago but the truth is if I had a baby now, I’d be spending way more. Thanks to inflation, diapers — like so many...
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you
Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
New Jersey Monthly
Rahway Woodworker Elevates Everyday Items
Woodworker Justin Bailey loves the outdoors, and it shows. Before a cutting board, saltbox or cracker tray leaves his Rahway garage turned woodshop, it’s stamped with his self-designed Campfire Woodworks logo—a flame fueled by a hammer and saw. “When I moved to New Jersey four years ago, I...
Upside down comes to N.J. with Stranger Things Halloween light display (PHOTOS)
More than 100,000 lights, a ten-foot-tall Demogorgon, Stranger Things soundtrack playing over the car radio. The upside down can’t be far away. It’s not Hawkins, Indiana, but “A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show” in Brick. “We always do Halloween and I love Stranger Things,” said Melissa...
Floating lanterns carry lights … and messages of love
Lanterns carrying messages of “hope, love, happiness, healing, peace” were recently released into the Hudson River. Participants in the New York/New Jersey Water Lantern Festival gathered at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Sept. 24 and 25 to set afloat lanterns made of rice paper and wood.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PASTOR STEVE FROM DESTINY’S BRIDGE IS SEEKING DONATIONS OF WARM CLOTHES AND CAMPING GEAR FOR THE HOMELESS
Two days ago I got a call from a local church saying they had been putting up a woman in a local hotel for a while, but now they were running out of money, and weren’t able to put her up any longer. I asked the fellow if he would give the woman my number, and to have her call me a little later in the day.
The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey
Prepare to be scared, because haunted house season is here! And if you have teens and tweens who truly embrace the spirit of Halloween, you’ll want to check out this list of some of the best haunted houses in Staten Island and New Jersey that just might have you running to the door to escape! […] The post The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey appeared first on SI Parent.
