Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

“Know Us” Holding Second Annual Immersive Weekend Experience in Charleston

This weekend, Friday, October 7th to Sunday, October 9th, “Know Us” invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy an immersive experience through Charleston’s interwoven history, culture, traditions, and community. From dinner on a third-generation, Black-owned Farm with Netflix-Featured Gullah Chef and historian BJ Dennis, to immersive opportunities to engage with Charleston’s Black and Brown communities, the organization invites you to get to know Charleston— “deeply, authentically, and intentionally.”
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Moves’ 6th Annual Pedal & Panache Set for November 3rd

Charleston Moves’ Pedal & Panache event is back this year for the 6th annual celebration! Presented by Bike Law and Morrison Yard Residences, it will feature live music, food and drink, and a silent auction in the beautiful Bower at Edmund’s Oast in downtown Charleston. All proceeds directly support the nonprofit’s advocacy for safe, connected and equitable access for people walking, biking and taking public transit. Charleston Moves believes that when our streets are designed for people, and everyone has safe transportation options, the entire community benefits.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Quintin’s Close-Ups: Clay Middleton

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Clay Middleton, who is a candidate for mayor of Charleston. You can see the interview below. After you watch that, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. He always does a fantastic job and they are definitely worth a watch.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Friends of the Library will Host their Fall Book Sale This Month

The Charleston Friends of the Library (CFOL) will this month host their Fall Book Sale at Charleston County Public Library’s (CCPL) newly-remodeled Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews Library Branch. Attendees can browse through hundreds of gently used Children’s, YA, Non-Fiction, Fiction, Cookbooks, and more for great prices. The event’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Baker & Brewer to Screen “Hocus Pocus” During Charleston Beer Week

Charleston Beer Week is returning for its 9th year in the Lowcountry from October 28th to November 6th, 2022 and some local businesses have begun announcing this year’s events. One such announcement came from Baker & Brewer (B&B) which will be hosting a family-friendly movie night on October 29th.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

North Charleston Harvest Festival Set for October 22

The City of North Charleston will host their 9th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22nd, from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be held on East Montague Avenue near Park Circle. The Harvest Festival will include live music, an artist market, costume contests, trick-or-treating on the street,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston area folks flocked to hurricane parties at the restaurants, bars open Friday

JAMES ISLAND — A long line of patrons wound into the Charleston Pour House parking lot, a sight usually reserved for the evening of a popular concert. No bands were playing at the music venue on the night of Sept. 30, and yet dolled-up dozens, who had slipped out of raincoats and into weekend wear, sipped Hurricanes and Dark & Stormies on the sidewalk under the light of a neon marquee that read, "Closed Thursday and Friday."
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Rotary Club Brings Flags for Heroes to Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre in November

The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club will honor military heroes this Veteran’s Day by showcasing over 200 American flags at its 4th Annual Flags for Heroes event being held from November 8th to 15th at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag(s) in honor of an active or retired military personnel, and the Rotary Club will tag the name of the hero on the flag.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this month

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more. You can never have too many supermarkets in your community, can you? Having more options for grocery shopping in an area usually means more competition, which can translate into additional opportunities to save on food and household items through weekly sales and coupons.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Coastal Carolina Fair Returns on October 27th

The annual Coastal Carolina Fair returns to the area from October 27th to November 6th at the Exchange Park in Ladson. As usual, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment and food options. Here’s a look at this year’s hours:. Thurs, Oct 27: 3 pm –...
LADSON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston County Provides Info on What to do with Debris from Hurricane Ian

Charleston County Government has completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. The volume of debris is not large enough to meet the threshold to initiate the County’s on-call contractor. The County will remove debris that has fallen within County owned right of way but will not collect debris curbside from individual homes.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Weather
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
MSNBC

'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his city’s preparations for Hurricane Ian and plans to help neighboring areas after the storm, previously forecasted to center “right over downtown Charleston,” shifted from its predicted path. “This has been a very unpredictable storm from the start. Unlike any I’ve witnessed,” says Tecklenburg. “We're already preparing those recovery efforts, not only for our neighbors to the north of us here in South Carolina, but also to send a team of Charlestonians down to Florida to help out down there. I'm asking all Americans to do what you can over the next few weeks to help with relief efforts in Florida.”Sept. 30, 2022.
CHARLESTON, SC

