holycitysinner.com
“Know Us” Holding Second Annual Immersive Weekend Experience in Charleston
This weekend, Friday, October 7th to Sunday, October 9th, “Know Us” invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy an immersive experience through Charleston’s interwoven history, culture, traditions, and community. From dinner on a third-generation, Black-owned Farm with Netflix-Featured Gullah Chef and historian BJ Dennis, to immersive opportunities to engage with Charleston’s Black and Brown communities, the organization invites you to get to know Charleston— “deeply, authentically, and intentionally.”
holycitysinner.com
Ruby Sunshine Partnering with King’s Calling Brewing on New “Beermosa”
The “Beermosa” features notes of grapefruit and passion fruit and is available for a limited time beginning today. Ruby Sunshine is located at 171 East Bay Street in downtown Charleston.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Moves’ 6th Annual Pedal & Panache Set for November 3rd
Charleston Moves’ Pedal & Panache event is back this year for the 6th annual celebration! Presented by Bike Law and Morrison Yard Residences, it will feature live music, food and drink, and a silent auction in the beautiful Bower at Edmund’s Oast in downtown Charleston. All proceeds directly support the nonprofit’s advocacy for safe, connected and equitable access for people walking, biking and taking public transit. Charleston Moves believes that when our streets are designed for people, and everyone has safe transportation options, the entire community benefits.
holycitysinner.com
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Clay Middleton
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Clay Middleton, who is a candidate for mayor of Charleston. You can see the interview below. After you watch that, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. He always does a fantastic job and they are definitely worth a watch.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Friends of the Library will Host their Fall Book Sale This Month
The Charleston Friends of the Library (CFOL) will this month host their Fall Book Sale at Charleston County Public Library’s (CCPL) newly-remodeled Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews Library Branch. Attendees can browse through hundreds of gently used Children’s, YA, Non-Fiction, Fiction, Cookbooks, and more for great prices. The event’s...
holycitysinner.com
Baker & Brewer to Screen “Hocus Pocus” During Charleston Beer Week
Charleston Beer Week is returning for its 9th year in the Lowcountry from October 28th to November 6th, 2022 and some local businesses have begun announcing this year’s events. One such announcement came from Baker & Brewer (B&B) which will be hosting a family-friendly movie night on October 29th.
holycitysinner.com
North Charleston Harvest Festival Set for October 22
The City of North Charleston will host their 9th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22nd, from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be held on East Montague Avenue near Park Circle. The Harvest Festival will include live music, an artist market, costume contests, trick-or-treating on the street,...
The Post and Courier
Charleston area folks flocked to hurricane parties at the restaurants, bars open Friday
JAMES ISLAND — A long line of patrons wound into the Charleston Pour House parking lot, a sight usually reserved for the evening of a popular concert. No bands were playing at the music venue on the night of Sept. 30, and yet dolled-up dozens, who had slipped out of raincoats and into weekend wear, sipped Hurricanes and Dark & Stormies on the sidewalk under the light of a neon marquee that read, "Closed Thursday and Friday."
Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina proves ‘resilience once again’ during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 mph were reported at […]
holycitysinner.com
Rotary Club Brings Flags for Heroes to Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre in November
The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club will honor military heroes this Veteran’s Day by showcasing over 200 American flags at its 4th Annual Flags for Heroes event being held from November 8th to 15th at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag(s) in honor of an active or retired military personnel, and the Rotary Club will tag the name of the hero on the flag.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this month
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more. You can never have too many supermarkets in your community, can you? Having more options for grocery shopping in an area usually means more competition, which can translate into additional opportunities to save on food and household items through weekly sales and coupons.
Charleston leaders address flooding in James Island neighborhood
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City leaders provided some insight on a flood-prone neighborhood on James Island that saw an excess of water after Hurricane Ian. News 2 first introduced viewers to Michael Miller and his wife on Friday when Hurricane Ian flooded their home and others on Shoreham Road. According to Miller, it […]
holycitysinner.com
Coastal Carolina Fair Returns on October 27th
The annual Coastal Carolina Fair returns to the area from October 27th to November 6th at the Exchange Park in Ladson. As usual, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment and food options. Here’s a look at this year’s hours:. Thurs, Oct 27: 3 pm –...
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston County Provides Info on What to do with Debris from Hurricane Ian
Charleston County Government has completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. The volume of debris is not large enough to meet the threshold to initiate the County’s on-call contractor. The County will remove debris that has fallen within County owned right of way but will not collect debris curbside from individual homes.
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
Hurricane Ian makes second U.S. landfall as Category 1 storm near Georgetown, SC
LANDFALL: Hurricane Ian officially made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. This is Ian’s second landfall in the United States. It first made landfall in Cuba before taking on Florida’s west coast, making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm at Cayo Costa near Fort Myers. — UPDATES: […]
live5news.com
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...
Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
MSNBC
'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his city’s preparations for Hurricane Ian and plans to help neighboring areas after the storm, previously forecasted to center “right over downtown Charleston,” shifted from its predicted path. “This has been a very unpredictable storm from the start. Unlike any I’ve witnessed,” says Tecklenburg. “We're already preparing those recovery efforts, not only for our neighbors to the north of us here in South Carolina, but also to send a team of Charlestonians down to Florida to help out down there. I'm asking all Americans to do what you can over the next few weeks to help with relief efforts in Florida.”Sept. 30, 2022.
