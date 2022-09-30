With the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act passed within the Inflation Reduction Act, America’s solar manufacturing sector is set to scale dramatically. To support the forecasted growth of 60 gigawatts (GW) of solar deployed annually from 2025 to 2030 and ensure better oversight of U.S. solar power plants, DroneBase announced the first standardized set of solar asset ratings. As the leading provider of intelligent imagery, DroneBase is expanding its solar scan offering to cover all of North America for this new rating system. By offering a thorough assessment of power loss, module condition and cell temperature, DroneBase presents the solar industry with a new gold standard for evaluating the total condition of solar power plants, marking the industry’s first complete solar asset conditions data set.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO