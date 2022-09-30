Read full article on original website
Power Factors Launches Unified Brand and Updated Website
Industry-leading Power Factors announces a refreshed brand and website following a successful presence at the RE+ conference in Anaheim, CA. SAN FRANCISCO, California, October 4, 2022 - San Francisco-based Power Factors is pleased to announce its refreshed brand, including a new logo, visual identity, and website. After a series of strategic acquisitions over the past two years, including Inaccess in 2022 and Greenbyte and 3megawatt in 2021, the unified brand communicates the successful joining of four leading renewable energy software and hardware providers into one unified company.
Solar FlexRack Supplies Trackers for 42 MW Community Solar Project Portfolio in Illinois
Company deploys cold weather expertise to provide affordable clean energy to local communities. YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, October 3, 2022 - Solar FlexRack™ announced that it has supplied its FlexTrack Solar Trackers for a 42 megawatt (MW) portfolio of community solar projects in Illinois, to Summit Ridge Energy, a leading owner-operator of community solar assets. All fourteen projects are part of Illinois Shines, a state-administered program that creates incentives for the development of new solar photovoltaic projects. Once these projects are complete, small businesses and homeowners will be able to access clean, reliable energy while saving up to 10 percent on their electricity bills.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Cleanhill Partners Acquire Majority Stake in EPC Power Corp. Storage Solutions
New strategic investment in EPC Power, the only U.S.-based provider of an end-to-end power conversion solution, helps fuel the U.S. economy’s clean energy transition. EPC Power Corp., a leading North American supplier of high- performance, utility-scale, smart inverters, today announced the Sustainable Investing business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) and Cleanhill Partners have acquired a majority stake in its company. The strategic investment, along with a comprehensive recapitalization, positions EPC Power to expand and deliver against rapid growth in the renewable energy storage markets while helping facilitate the U.S. economy's clean energy transition.
SolarGrade Wins American-Made Solar Prize for Software Innovation
SolarGrade is a proven solar fieldwork software developed by industry veterans to revolutionize on-site operations and support workforce development. HelioVolta, a software developer and leading provider of independent technical advisory and inspection services for solar projects, today announced that its SolarGrade software won the American-Made Solar Prize, a multimillion-dollar competition sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The Solar Prize is designed to energize U.S. solar innovation through a series of contests that accelerate the entrepreneurial process from years to months. SolarGrade is a cloud-based platform that standardizes and automates solar and storage fieldwork with an easy-to-use mobile and desktop applications.
The Fastest Growing SEV Company is Making Charging Obsolete
Aptera Announces Solar Cell Supplier: Maxeon Solar Technologies. San Diego, October 4, 2022 | Aptera's solar electric vehicles (SEVs) are transforming mobility. With standard EVs requiring frequent charging and reliance on the grid, Aptera offers something different- the future. Equipped with almost 700 watts of integrated solar cells, Aptera drives up to 40 miles per day just by absorbing the sun's rays, in addition to a 1,000 mile battery range. With minimal energy loss, Aptera's automotive-grade solar represents a brand new market sector and a way for EVs to end their reliance on the grid for charging.
AlphaESS debuted its groundbreaking energy storage system at REplus 2022, as the first major inroad into North America
AlphaESS, one of the world leading energy storage solution and service providers, has launched its ground-breaking residential energy storage system for the North American market at this year's RE+ (SPI) expo, following the inauguration of the new office and service center in Denver, Colorado the previous week. AlphaESS, one of...
Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Size to Reach Around USD 68.06 Billion by 2030
According to Vision Research Reports, the global hydrogen fuel cells market size is expected to reach around USD 68.06 billion by 2030 and growing at a remarkable CAGR of 69.5% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing demand in the telecommunications, automotive...
Fluence Surpasses Highest UL Requirements for Energy Storage Product Safety
Large-scale fire test conducted by Fluence and independent firm DNV demonstrates industry-leading safety performance of Fluence’s modular energy storage technology. Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, today announced the company has successfully completed a large-scale fire test for its sixth-generation energy storage products that surpassed the industry's UL9540A safety testing requirements, designed to limit the spread of a fire in energy storage deployments. Results of the large-scale fire test were issued in a report by independent engineering firm DNV, who witnessed the test as well as a separate unit-level UL9540A test.
DroneBase Unveils First Solar Quality Rating System for Asset Conditions in the U.S.
With the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act passed within the Inflation Reduction Act, America’s solar manufacturing sector is set to scale dramatically. To support the forecasted growth of 60 gigawatts (GW) of solar deployed annually from 2025 to 2030 and ensure better oversight of U.S. solar power plants, DroneBase announced the first standardized set of solar asset ratings. As the leading provider of intelligent imagery, DroneBase is expanding its solar scan offering to cover all of North America for this new rating system. By offering a thorough assessment of power loss, module condition and cell temperature, DroneBase presents the solar industry with a new gold standard for evaluating the total condition of solar power plants, marking the industry’s first complete solar asset conditions data set.
Microbial Fuel Cells Market Size, Share, Growth Report (2017-2030)
According to Vision Research Reports, the global microbial fuel cells (MFC) market size is expected to hit around USD 9.3 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Microbial fuel cell (MFC), a relatively new approach for electrical power generation, uses microorganisms as catalysts...
Foxconn shares rise after offering cautiously optimistic Q4 outlook
TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW), the world's largest contract electronics maker, rose 3% on Wednesday morning after the company said it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook.
Solvent study solves solar cell durability puzzle
Rice University engineers say they’ve solved a long-standing conundrum in making stable, efficient solar panels out of halide perovskites. It took finding the right solvent design to apply a 2D top layer of desired composition and thickness without destroying the 3D bottom one (or vice versa). Such a cell would turn more sunlight into electricity than either layer on its own, with better stability.
