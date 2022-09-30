Read full article on original website
babywitch
3d ago
Too much weight on top, bottom too thin. Bottom needs to be wider, and these guys supposed to be engineers?
Pamela Hunter
3d ago
I used to work for USNavy, I was General Engineering Technician for 2 NAVAL ARCHITECT S. What went wrong here was CENTER OF GRAVITY too high. and WEIGHT AND MOMENT not calculated for visitors. Weight and Moment is the measurement of balancing weights. If you have 10 lb of rope here, you have to have 10 lbs of weigh t on the other side of the deck. Or you will roll/ capsize. With the Navy, a 15 degree list, it is considered Catastrophic! A "roll da boat" will destroy a Navy career, oh you bet cha!
Tony Scott
3d ago
Well I guess the engineer should make a career change, maybe Flipper can use it 😉
