Tindall Corporation Expands T-SLAB® System Production to Service Gulf States
Moss Point, M.S.—Tindall Corporation is proud to announce the opening of a dedicated production line at their Mississippi manufacturing plant for the patented precast concrete floor slab system, Tindall Superior Lightweight All-Purpose Beam (T-SLAB®). T-SLAB offers superior performance and constructability over both cast-in-place and hollow-core in a single, completely precast concrete solution. The news comes after a statement in early September announcing the opening of a T-SLAB production line at Tindall’s Richmond Virginia plant. Tindall will now offer the only floor slab system of its kind in the country to the Mississippi, New Orleans, and other, Gulf States markets, making T-SLAB readily available for projects across the majority of Tindall’s operational footprint and further enhancing their ability to provide total precast concrete construction.
Schneider Electric Launches New Revit Extension, Advanced Electrical Design™, Offering More Intelligent, Unified and Connected Workflows
Advanced BIM-based electrical engineering design solution for Revit enables electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for the new energy landscape. Engineers and designers can work in one environment to develop designs that adhere to local and regional codes and standards. Schneider Electric, the global...
EarthCam Premieres Live Weather Service for Construction Projects
EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content and services, today at Autodesk University introduced its Live Weather Service, which uses an onsite, wireless, solar-powered sensor array to detect and calculate 16 points of weather and environmental data. This data is combined with NOAA observed conditions and radar maps to create precise, localized microclimate information – far more accurate than regional forecasts alone can provide.
How to Make 2023 Your Most Profitable Year Yet – WEBINAR
As the end of the year approaches, firms look inward and consider what they should do differently to make the coming year more profitable and aspirational. In this webinar, Steven Burns, FAIA, and Enoch Sears, AIA, will take their combined 60 years of experience in AE firm operations and distill it into 45 minutes of essential information that firms of all sizes will want to consider as they prepare their resolutions for the coming year.
Pinnacle Realty Advisors Closes Seed Round With Launchpad Capital, Raises Over $5M to Date
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Cloud-based real estate brokerage, Pinnacle Realty Advisors, announces the closing of its seed round led by Launchpad Capital and the acquisition of technology firm, Realthy.io, to fuel growth of the subscription-based real estate firm and bring transparent pricing and proprietary software to its agents. Launchpad Capital’s Founder, Ryan Gilbert , will join Pinnacle Realty Advisors Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005168/en/ Pinnacle Realty Advisors closes seed round led by Launchpad Capital (Graphic: Business Wire)
NextMeasure launches free 3D measurement software
NextMeasure puts users first with unmatched speed, ease, and universal compatibility. NextMeasure, the metrology software company that puts the user experience first, has launched their free universal software platform. The platform is ideal for analysis and inspection applications using measurement points and point clouds from a wide array of input formats and associated CAD files. Fast, reliable and compatible with all sensors and portable devices, the solution is the most user-friendly in the metrology industry for design, manufacturing and quality control whenever and wherever a company needs it.
FiberSense VID+R®️ Provides World’s First “Building-By-Building” Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
FiberSense, a leading infrastructure sensing and monitoring company, has shared remarkable high-resolution results in its detection of the magnitude 5.8 Cook Strait earthquake that occurred 70 km NW of Wellington, NZ on 22 September. Founder and CEO of FiberSense, Mark Englund said “Our DigitalSeismic sensing service that we have operating...
