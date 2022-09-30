Moss Point, M.S.—Tindall Corporation is proud to announce the opening of a dedicated production line at their Mississippi manufacturing plant for the patented precast concrete floor slab system, Tindall Superior Lightweight All-Purpose Beam (T-SLAB®). T-SLAB offers superior performance and constructability over both cast-in-place and hollow-core in a single, completely precast concrete solution. The news comes after a statement in early September announcing the opening of a T-SLAB production line at Tindall’s Richmond Virginia plant. Tindall will now offer the only floor slab system of its kind in the country to the Mississippi, New Orleans, and other, Gulf States markets, making T-SLAB readily available for projects across the majority of Tindall’s operational footprint and further enhancing their ability to provide total precast concrete construction.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO