ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward

New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay News 9

Gov. Hochul opens new computer chip manufacturing plant in Syracuse

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Syracuse with Sen. Chuck Schumer Tuesday to announce a new $100 billion deal to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant. A bill that was passed in the final days of the legislative session earlier this year helped pave the way for the new facility, which will bring an estimated 50,000 jobs to upstate New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Bay News 9

Poll: Floridians sound off on multiple issues ahead of election, Ian death toll rises and examining the coming property insurance rate hike

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. A few storms will move south out of our area overnight with clearing skies into Saturday morning. Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with only a 20 percent chance of a shower. Highs will be near 91. Humidity will drop slightly making for a pleasant Saturday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Biden to visit Fort Myers Wednesday, meet with Gov. DeSantis

President Joe Biden will travel to southwest Florida on Wednesday to view damage from Hurricane Ian, meet with local people impacted by the storm and receive an update on recovery from federal and state officials, including Republican Governor Ron Desantis. In Fort Myers, DeSantis will give Biden an operational update...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Bay News 9

Wendell business owner weighs in on possibility of downtown social district

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — From Raleigh to Greensboro to Kannapolis, new social districts have been popping up all over the state. The ABC Commission said that, as of Tuesday, 12 North Carolina municipalities have designated social districts where people can walk around certain areas with alcoholic drinks. The town of Wendell is now also considering adding a social district.
WENDELL, NC
Bay News 9

Hurricane Ian and the coming property insurance rate hike

TAMPA, Fla. — Experts say Hurricane Ian was a “worst-case” scenario for Florida’s already tumultuous property insurance market. Rates have skyrocketed by up to 50% from some Florida homeowners in recent years, and they are about to go up even more. What You Need To Know.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Bay News 9

Upstate educators and researchers applaud Micron's commitment

More chip manufacturing is coming New York. “They’re kind of a commodity to everybody,” said Nathaniel Cady, SUNY Polytechnic Institute Empire Innovation Professor and interim vice president of research. “But they’re literally the latest and greatest technology.”. Chipmaker Micron Technology announced plans Tuesday to build a...
BUSINESS
Bay News 9

A 'megaflood' could be California's next 'big one'

Droughts, earthquakes and wildfires are natural disasters that occur in California. But the Golden State may have to prepare for another climatic event that hasn’t occurred since the 19th century. A new study from “Science Advances” says climate change is increasing the chances of a California megaflood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Lyft offering comped or discounted rides in wake of Hurricane Ian

Lyft is offering discount codes to provide free or discounted rides to those going to or from shelters or "critical resources." "In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Lyft is committed to doing our part to help those in need. We’re activating our 'LyftUp Disaster Response program' to provide access to free and discounted rides to help those affected in Florida move to designated shelters and critical resources."
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Spectrum/Siena poll: More Floridians support ban on assault weapons

According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, likely voters in Florida would support banning “assault-style weapons,” with 50% of respondents saying they supported the policy proposal. Nearly 46% reported they opposed a ban to some degree. When party lines are brought into the consideration, 67% of Republicans...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmworkers#The Department Of Labor
Bay News 9

Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, intervened via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Bay News 9

UH Cancer Center seeks keiki to take part in study

HONOLULU — University of Hawaii Cancer Center researcher John Shepherd was recently awarded $3.1 million from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development to explore body composition technologies that will detect health outcomes of obesity among young children. According to a UH Manoa news release, obese adolescents...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Bay News 9

St. Cloud residents brace for more flooding

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Rising waters will affect thousands of St. Cloud residents over the next several days. City officials are encouraging many in the voluntary evacuation area to leave. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Osceola County. Officials are telling residents to prepare for...
SAINT CLOUD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy