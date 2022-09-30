Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
Bay News 9
Gov. Hochul opens new computer chip manufacturing plant in Syracuse
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Syracuse with Sen. Chuck Schumer Tuesday to announce a new $100 billion deal to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant. A bill that was passed in the final days of the legislative session earlier this year helped pave the way for the new facility, which will bring an estimated 50,000 jobs to upstate New York.
Bay News 9
Poll: Floridians sound off on multiple issues ahead of election, Ian death toll rises and examining the coming property insurance rate hike
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. A few storms will move south out of our area overnight with clearing skies into Saturday morning. Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with only a 20 percent chance of a shower. Highs will be near 91. Humidity will drop slightly making for a pleasant Saturday evening.
Bay News 9
Biden to visit Fort Myers Wednesday, meet with Gov. DeSantis
President Joe Biden will travel to southwest Florida on Wednesday to view damage from Hurricane Ian, meet with local people impacted by the storm and receive an update on recovery from federal and state officials, including Republican Governor Ron Desantis. In Fort Myers, DeSantis will give Biden an operational update...
Bay News 9
Wendell business owner weighs in on possibility of downtown social district
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — From Raleigh to Greensboro to Kannapolis, new social districts have been popping up all over the state. The ABC Commission said that, as of Tuesday, 12 North Carolina municipalities have designated social districts where people can walk around certain areas with alcoholic drinks. The town of Wendell is now also considering adding a social district.
Bay News 9
Hurricane Ian and the coming property insurance rate hike
TAMPA, Fla. — Experts say Hurricane Ian was a “worst-case” scenario for Florida’s already tumultuous property insurance market. Rates have skyrocketed by up to 50% from some Florida homeowners in recent years, and they are about to go up even more. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
Bay News 9
Experts say hurricane damage will make Florida's dire property insurance situation even worse
WASHINGTON — Florida's property insurance market was in crisis even before Hurricane Ian. But now, with some reports estimating tens-of-billions-of dollars in losses from the storm, experts say the situation could become more dire. What You Need To Know. Data show that Floridians are already paying the highest average...
Bay News 9
Upstate educators and researchers applaud Micron's commitment
More chip manufacturing is coming New York. “They’re kind of a commodity to everybody,” said Nathaniel Cady, SUNY Polytechnic Institute Empire Innovation Professor and interim vice president of research. “But they’re literally the latest and greatest technology.”. Chipmaker Micron Technology announced plans Tuesday to build a...
Bay News 9
A 'megaflood' could be California's next 'big one'
Droughts, earthquakes and wildfires are natural disasters that occur in California. But the Golden State may have to prepare for another climatic event that hasn’t occurred since the 19th century. A new study from “Science Advances” says climate change is increasing the chances of a California megaflood.
Bay News 9
Lyft offering comped or discounted rides in wake of Hurricane Ian
Lyft is offering discount codes to provide free or discounted rides to those going to or from shelters or "critical resources." "In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Lyft is committed to doing our part to help those in need. We’re activating our 'LyftUp Disaster Response program' to provide access to free and discounted rides to help those affected in Florida move to designated shelters and critical resources."
Bay News 9
Spectrum/Siena poll: More Floridians support ban on assault weapons
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, likely voters in Florida would support banning “assault-style weapons,” with 50% of respondents saying they supported the policy proposal. Nearly 46% reported they opposed a ban to some degree. When party lines are brought into the consideration, 67% of Republicans...
Bay News 9
Gas prices in Florida dive because of suspension of state's gas tax
FLORIDA — Gasoline prices are down sharply since Saturday after state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on Oct 1. Gas prices in Florida are down to an average $3.22 per gallon. That is down from $3.37 per gallon on Saturday. The sharp decline...
Bay News 9
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, intervened via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where the...
Bay News 9
How to apply for FEMA assistance, SBA disaster loans if you have been affected by Hurricane Ian
Here are three ways to apply for FEMA assistance if you have been affected by Hurricane Ian:. Call 800-621-3362 (For those who use relay services such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service) In order to apply for FEMA assistance,...
Bay News 9
UH Cancer Center seeks keiki to take part in study
HONOLULU — University of Hawaii Cancer Center researcher John Shepherd was recently awarded $3.1 million from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development to explore body composition technologies that will detect health outcomes of obesity among young children. According to a UH Manoa news release, obese adolescents...
Bay News 9
St. Cloud residents brace for more flooding
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Rising waters will affect thousands of St. Cloud residents over the next several days. City officials are encouraging many in the voluntary evacuation area to leave. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Osceola County. Officials are telling residents to prepare for...
