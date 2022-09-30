Read full article on original website
Related
One Injured After Shots Fired in Opelousas
Opelousas Police are investigating two separate calls of shots fired. The first was in the 1300 block of Parkview Drive, the other in the 1300 block of Gloston Street.
Lafayette Police on the scene of a shooting on Tournoir St that left one dead
Police are investigating a shooting on Tournoir St. that happened Tuesday morning.
60-year-old man loses control of vehicle, truck catches on fire on Hwy 165
Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 2, stated LSP.
St. Landry Parish detectives pull over car full of drugs and gun, locate baby during undercover traffic stop
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says an undercover traffic stop led to the discovery of more than $5K in cash and a semi automatic handgun. Guidroz said detectives also located a 1-year-old infant inside the vehicle during the stop. It happened Monday in the parish. Detectives made contact […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
Excessive Speed Leads to Fatal Crash in Jefferson Davis Parish
Jefferson Davis Parish – On October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Charles Reeves of Oakdale. The preliminary investigation...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for obstructing traffic
At about 10 p.m. Thursday evening, a Ruston police officer was informed by a motorist that a man was running into traffic swinging his hands at vehicles at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 33 and the South Service Road. When the officer responded to the scene he found Justin Hebert,...
Bus Routes Affected as Stolen Catalytic Converters Replaced
(KLFY) If you have school-aged children going to school in Lafayette Parish, you know the Lafayette Parish School Board has been plagued with busing issues this school year. It's hard to believe, but since the beginning of the school year, many buses have missed their routes because thieves have stolen catalytic converters from 16 buses.
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery on Eraste Landry
A Monday night armed robbery in Lafayette has police looking for a suspect.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting
The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
Two arrested in Lafayette drug bust: cocaine, marijuana, and more
Lafayette Police Department (LPD), along with the Lafayette SWAT team, have arrested two people for narcotics.
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Lafayette Drug Bust: Numerous Complaints Lead Officers to Cocaine Stash
Two people have been arrested as Lafayette Police say crack cocaine and marijuana were found inside of a home on the north side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morning crash causing delays on I-10
An early morning crash on I-10 is causing traffic delays.
UPDATE: No injuries reported in residential fire on Randolph Dr.
A residential fire on Randolph Dr. in Lafayette has been confirmed by the Lafayette Police Department.
Police: Northside High student arrested for terrorizing
The student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit.
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” Louisiana man caught going over 155 mph on I-10
A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Goes on Shooting Spree, Killing 3 Between Duson and Lafayette Before Taking His Own Life
Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette. According to Bernadette Lee with KPEL News, the fatal shooting happened around 10 a.m. and investigators were working to determine what happened in the case.
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
L'Observateur
VILLE PLATTE MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, AGGRAVATED ARSON
EVANGELINE PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a Ville Platte man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home where four people, some of who were his relatives, were sleeping inside. Rusty Gautreaux, 31, was booked...
Lafayette Crime Stoppers Looking for Person Who Allegedly Posed as Nurse
Lafayette Crime Stoppers is looking for this person who allegedly posed as a nurse at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center and gained access to secure areas in the hospital. The woman allegedly gained access to where others had personal belongings stored away and it was then when she allegedly stole...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0