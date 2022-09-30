Read full article on original website
Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location
Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Is This The Place To Start A New Business? Lafayette Ranks 15th In The U.S. For New Businesses Per Capita
Lafayette seems to have fared a bit better than other places in the state economically, with sales tax revenue hitting $2.6 billion over the summer. Despite COVID-19 shutting down businesses had an impact on many local businesses, and despite economic worries over inflation, gas prices, and supply chain issues, the Lafayette business community appears to have done fairly well.
World Championship Gumbo Cookoff This Weekend in New Iberia
The air in New Iberia will be thick this weekend, thick with the unmistakable aroma of gumbo!. The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce's 32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff will be held this weekend, October 8th and 9th, in New Iberia. This event is one of the largest cookoffs around,...
Joe Burrow Starts Charitable Foundation That Will Make Big Difference in Louisiana
NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow is the kind of person who puts his money where his mouth is. Never one to lack confidence, he's a folk hero in both his home state of Ohio, as well as Louisiana where he led the 2019 LSU Tigers to the greatest season in college football history.
Watch the Skies of Lafayette and Acadiana for Satellites Tomorrow
If you are a child of the space-race age like me, you get really pumped when you can see a man-made object flying overhead that is actually in outer space! It happens all the time and, actually, it'll happen again tomorrow morning. The first time I saw satellites flying over...
Bus Routes Affected as Stolen Catalytic Converters Replaced
(KLFY) If you have school-aged children going to school in Lafayette Parish, you know the Lafayette Parish School Board has been plagued with busing issues this school year. It's hard to believe, but since the beginning of the school year, many buses have missed their routes because thieves have stolen catalytic converters from 16 buses.
YOUNGSVILLE – Gumbo/Chili Cookoff to Benefit Veterans November 5
What's better than a bowl of warm gumbo or chili on a cool November day? A warm bowl of chili or gumbo that is helping our veterans, that's what. Come November 5th, you'll be able to grab a bowl or two to warm your insides while knowing that you are helping a great cause warms your heart.
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting
The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
Three Families Are Displaced After Two House Fires in Lafayette
Three families are now left trying to pick up the pieces after there were two house fires in Lafayette Sunday. Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says the first fire happened at 207 Randoph Drive, and it ended up impacting two homes. Trahan say the second fire happened at 108...
Lafayette Drug Bust: Numerous Complaints Lead Officers to Cocaine Stash
"If you see something, say something." It's what law enforcement officers constantly request people do when they see something they feel is suspicious. This Lafayette neighborhood listened to that request. And because of that more illegal drugs are off the streets. Lafayette Police say a home at 221 Marne Street...
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown
UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
Man Goes on Shooting Spree, Killing 3 Between Duson and Lafayette Before Taking His Own Life
Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette. According to Bernadette Lee with KPEL News, the fatal shooting happened around 10 a.m. and investigators were working to determine what happened in the case.
Brian Kelly Gives A Positive Update On Sevyn Banks’ Scary InJury
Football has had a lot of scary moments these past couple of weeks with players at the professional and colligate level suffering some serious injuries. Just two days after the gruesome Tua Tagovailoa injury, LSU fans watched one of their own get carted off the field after what appeared to be a serious neck injury.
Second Online Threat Against Lafayette High Has LPSS and Lafayette Police On Alert
After a six-hour lockdown on Monday prompted by online threats against students and faculty, a new threat has the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police increasing law enforcement presence at Lafayette High School. LPSS announced Monday night that a second threat against LHS was discovered and that the school...
Northside High Student Arrested, Charged With Terrorizing After Making Violent Statements on Campus
A student at Northside High School was arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and charged with Terrorizing. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, officers arrested the juvenile student for threats that were made on Monday (Oct. 3). Benoit says the student made violent statements, claiming that he would "shoot up the school."
Crowley Rep. John Stefanski Announces 2023 Bid For Attorney General
Representative John Stefanski of Crowley has become one of the first to officially announce a bid for statewide office in 2023, telling supporters that he is running for Attorney General next year. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the...
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus. Just recently Lafayette High School was on lockdown for most of the day as SWAT searched the entire school for weapons. A threat was made not only against the...
Lafayette Crime Stoppers Looking for Person Who Allegedly Posed as Nurse
Lafayette Crime Stoppers is looking for this person who allegedly posed as a nurse at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center and gained access to secure areas in the hospital. The woman allegedly gained access to where others had personal belongings stored away and it was then when she allegedly stole...
2 Arrested After Threat of Violence Locks Down Lafayette High School Campus for Most of the Day
After a chaotic school day filled with anxiety for parents, students, and faculty members, authorities are now sharing details on what led to Monday's lockdown at Lafayette High. Concerned parents could be seen lining Congress street across from the school, praying for positive news as the school was surrounded by...
