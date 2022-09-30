Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Further Research Needed to Improve Outcomes in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Melissa M. Hardesty discusses the key takeaways of the phase 2 OVARIO study of a PARP inhibitor plus a VEGF inhibitor in women with advanced ovarian cancer as well as research still needs to examine in this space. Melissa M. Hardesty, a gynecologic oncologist at Alaska Women's Cancer Care, discusses...
targetedonc.com
Comparing Physician Experience With Trial Data for Frontline RCC Regimens
During a live virtual event, Sumanta K. Pal, MD, discussed with participants how their experience with immunotherapy and tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapies aligned with the data from pivotal clinical trials. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. CASE SUMMARY:. A 61-year-old man with an active lifestyle...
targetedonc.com
Research Shows Promise for Directing Later Lines of Therapy for Hodgkin Lymphoma
Research now is addressing how subsequent therapies can meet needs of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma who progress after early lines of treatment. New therapies have improved outcomes for patients in frontline treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, and research now is addressing how subsequent therapies can meet needs of patients who progress after early lines of treatment.
targetedonc.com
Rucaparib Prolongs rPFS in mCRPC Population, Including BRCA/ATM-Positive Subgroups
Results from the phase 3 TRITON3 study show that rucaparib improves survival in multiple metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer populations. Rucaparib (Rubraca) demonstrated improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) by independent radiology review (IRR) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) compared with a control group treated with docetaxel, abiraterone acetate [Zytiga], or enzalutamide [Xtandi] in the phase 3 TRITON3 study (NCT02975934).1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
TODAY.com
Study shows menstrual blood can be used as a non-invasive way to detect endometriosis
In her 20s, Christie Reuter experienced cramping and heavy periods that worsened over time. “I was in so much pain that I knew something was wrong,” the 37-year-old from West Islip, New York, told TODAY. “It’s hard to go about daily life just in pain, knowing like it’s more than just a week of cramps. I get pain when I ovulate as well and sometimes I get random pain for no reason.”
Healthline
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
targetedonc.com
CD20/CD3 Bispecific Antibodies Can Revolutionize B-Cell Lymphoma Therapy
The bispecific antibodies for B-cell lymphoma that are under development target CD20, and they have a second receptor that targets CD3, which is present on vector T cells, according to Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD. Over the last several decades, the management of B-cell lymphoma has been transformed by advancements in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healthline
Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options
Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
targetedonc.com
Barriers to Next-Generation Sequencing and Biomarker Testing Remain in NSCLC and CRC
Investigators recommend that genomic testing be adopted to be a reflexive and natural step in evaluating patients with non–small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer/. Black patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and metastatic breast cancer (mBC) were less likely to undergo next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing after their diagnosis than their White counterparts, according to an analysis of a real-world database that represents community practices in the United States.1 In particular, the analysis revealed that 29.7% of Black/African Americans undergo NGS testing in nonsquamous NSCLC (NS-NSCLC) compared with 36.6% of White patients. Given the large number of actionable biomarkers and targeted treatments available and that early intervention with targeted treatments leads to positive outcomes, these findings suggest the need for further research in the future.
cancernetwork.com
Addition of Disease Modifying Agents to Allogeneic HCT Shows Promise in MPNs
Investigators believe that disease modifying agents may demonstrate benefit in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms prior to allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant. As age-related comorbidities and notable treatment-related mortality have proven to be challenges associated with curative allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, investigators hypothesized that the addition of disease-modifying agents may act as a potential solution, according to Haris Ali, MD, during a presentation at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology.
Medical News Today
What to know about melanosis coli
Melanosis coli, also known as pseudomelanosis coli, is a benign pigment disorder in which the lining of the large intestine, or colon, turns black or brown. The condition is benign, meaning that it does not pose any danger to a person’s health. Some research suggests that melanosis coli may...
targetedonc.com
Increased Molecular Understanding Informs Mantle Cell Treatment Choices
Traditionally, MCL was dichotomized based on the age of the patient and their ability to tolerate intensive therapy, [but] now we have to take into consideration biological differences across patients that go well beyond age, says Andre H. Goy, MD. The treatment paradigm for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is shifting...
physiciansweekly.com
In Advanced Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Patients (AEOC), PCS Outcome and Treatment Plan Are Described
A multidisciplinary agreement was used to determine whether or not patients diagnosed with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer (AEOC) between October 2018 and October 2020 should receive primary chemotherapy salvage (PCS) or neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT). Patient factors (PF), surgical resectability scores (SRS), and surgical complexity scores (SCS) were prospectively recorded with data on unresectable stage IVb. To forecast the success of optimal (RD<1 cm) cytoreduction, an integrated predictive model (IPM) was created. The effectiveness of the IPM was analyzed retroactively. The Youden Index was used to decide on the thresholds. About 81 patients were treated with PCS, and 104 were given NACT out of a total of 185. When comparing PCS patients to NACT patients, the median PF and SRS and pre-operative SRS were (0 vs. 2, P<0.01), SRS (2 vs. 4, P<0.01), and pre-operative SCS (6 vs. 8.5, P=0.01). Patients with PCS had an 88% success rate for cytoreduction, with 34.5% experiencing postoperative sequelae of grades 3-4. A model was developed with 85% sensitivity, 75% specificity, and 85% accuracy to determine which patients with unresectable Stage IVb disease (PF more than 2, SRS more than 5, and SCS more than 9) would benefit most from NACT. The researchers found that 3 out of 10 patients with sub-optimal cytoreduction may have been better triaged to NACT using this methodology. When the same cutoffs were applied to an outcome of no gross residual illness (RD=0 mm), the sensitivity and specificity were 85% and 76%, respectively. High sensitivity and specificity for optimum cytoreduction with acceptable morbidity and no delay to adjuvant therapy were found in the 4-step IPM algorithm. After additional validation, this method could decide whether to refer patients to PCS or NACT.
docwirenews.com
NOACs or Warfarin in Atrial Fibrillation With Diabetes
In a recent meta-analysis, researchers found that new direct oral anticoagulants (NOACs) demonstrated lower rates of stroke or systemic embolism (SSE), ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and diabetes mellitus compared with warfarin. Additionally, NOACs did not significantly increase the risk of major bleeding. The results were published in the Journal of Translational Medicine.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
targetedonc.com
Tafasitamab/Lenalidomide Shows Efficacy for 2+ Years in R/R DLBCL
Updated results from the L-MIND trial show continued efficacy and safety data for the combination of tafasitamab and lenalidomide for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Tafasitamab-cxix (Monjuvi) plus lenalidomide (Revlimid) showed long-term efficacy in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) who were treated for at...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart imaging tests
Heart imaging tests provide a picture of the heart, blood vessels, and surrounding tissue to help diagnose and monitor conditions that affect this organ. A doctor can use the images from these tests to help diagnose heart conditions. They may also use it to monitor existing conditions and determine the effectiveness of treatments.
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
Healthline
Preeclampsia and Pregnancy: Blood Pressure Drug May Help in Severe Cases
Severe preeclampsia can raise the risk for pregnant women of developing dangerously high blood pressure. Researchers say the blood pressure medication nifedipine can help reduce this risk. Experts say less serious forms of preeclampsia can be treated with diet, exercise, and relaxation techniques. Researchers say women with severe preeclampsia during...
Comments / 0