Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino
Speaking to BonusCodeBets about the Brazilian, John Barnes said: “(Roberto) Firmino is my favourite striker in terms of what he gives his team not just in terms of scoring goals but work rate. “He’s the reason (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane scored all of those goals because of the...
Yardbarker
Carragher discusses form of Liverpool star who is ‘miles off the pace’ as Reds’ slow start to the campaign continues
Jamie Carragher has singled out Fabinho and claimed that the Liverpool star is ‘miles off the pace’ at the moment. The Brazil international has become recognised as one of Europe’s top defensive midfield players in recent seasons but has been a shadow of his previous self so far during the new campaign.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst praises goalkeeper Allan McGregor after Liverpool heroics and believes Rangers can chase Ajax in the Champions League
Allan McGregor produced an epic display to limit Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night - but the veteran goalkeeper couldn’t prevent Rangers from suffering a third straight Champions League defeat. Fielding four forwards in a change of formation, Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead after just seven minutes when...
Comments / 0