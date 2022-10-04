Don't wait for Black Friday — this $899 MacBook Pro deal is the best I've ever seen

Update: The price has increased to $999, which is the third-best price we've seen for this laptop. However, the M2 MacBook Pro is up to $200 off at Best Buy .

We're still a few weeks out from seeing any real Black Friday deals , but don't tell that to the folks at Best Buy. For the past few weeks, the retailer has been offering epic discounts on practically every MacBook . Today, they just outdid themselves.

Ending today, you can get the MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $999 at Best Buy . That's a massive $350 off and one of the best MacBook deals of all time. Sure, it's the previous-gen model, but this is still an unprecedented price. Could prices drop further on Black Friday? Honestly, I doubt we'll see a $799 or $849 MacBook Pro M1 over the holidays. I've been noticing stock of this Mac is depleting and this could be a once-in-a-lifetime fire sale. (If you’re looking for more savings make sure to check out our guide to the Best Buy coupon codes for additional offers).

Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) on sale for $999. That's the third-lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but a $999 MacBook Pro is still a solid deal. View Deal

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review , we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

The MacBook Pro M1 is no longer the newest model available, but it’s still an excellent laptop and more than holds its own when it comes to performance. In our MacBook Pro M1 review we were seriously impressed with the speedy M1 chip and found it often raw performance that most Windows laptops just can’t beat. For example, it took the MacBook Pro just 12 minutes to transcode a 4K video, faster than the 15 minutes it took the Dell XPS 13 .

The excellent battery life shouldn’t be overlooked either. In our testing, the MacBook Pro M1 lasted a very solid 16 hours, which should be more than enough to get through an entire working day without needing to reach for a charger. It’s also long enough for travel purposes, so you can spend extended journeys being productive.

Another killer aspect of this MacBook is its keyboard and display, both of which help it to be an ideal device for those seeking increased productivity. With a bright and colorful display, everything you view on the 2020 MacBook Pro will look great, despite the fact it's unfortunately not in 4K. The keyboard is comfortably sized, and thanks to the new Magic Keyboard's pillowy soft feel, your fingers will fly across the keys.

Not totally convinced? We’ve got a roundup of the best cheap laptop deals around that also includes savings on Chromebook and Windows machines if you’d rather see some alternatives. Plus, make sure to checkout the full range of best Apple deals for even more savings on MacBooks, as well on discounts on iPads, iPhones and more.