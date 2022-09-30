Read full article on original website
Related
Housing market in the United States headed for major slowdown
Wall Street firms predict a sharp decline in U.S. home prices in coming months as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.
appraisalbuzz.com
August Inventory Holds Steady; Market Remains 600,000 Units Short
After posting gains this summer, for-sale inventory levels stalled in August growing at a fraction of the rate seen in recent months as sellers are more frequently choosing to remain in their homes instead of moving. The national inventory deficit held relatively steady at -44%, with the market remaining more than 600,000 listings short as …
appraisalbuzz.com
Appraising Well in a Fast-Changing Market
What should appraisers know before they sign the appraisal report and deliver their professional opinion of value? Pretty much everything. Many appraisers working in today’s marketplaces are about to find out how important this is. I started thinking about this when I saw the news coming from the National...
appraisalbuzz.com
Rising Rates Forcing Buyers Into Smaller Homes
As mortgage rates creep toward the 7%-mark, buyers still in the market are being forced to downgrade their options for a larger home, cutting more than 400-square feet out of the homes on the market. The post Rising Rates Forcing Buyers Into Smaller Homes appeared first on theMReport.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
appraisalbuzz.com
Sellers’ Market Remains Firm, Leaving Buyers More Options
The housing market continues to change as higher mortgage rates, rising inflation and economic uncertainty have sidelined many buyers. Meanwhile, according to this month’s Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index, sellers have the upper hand remaining in most markets throughout the U.S. Although home sales were down 38%, inventory was up 5.5%, and days on market increased …
appraisalbuzz.com
New Study Finds Majority of U.S. Markets Favor Sellers
The housing market continues to change as higher mortgage rates, rising inflation and economic uncertainty have sidelined many buyers. Meanwhile, according to this month’s Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index, sellers have the upper hand remaining in most markets throughout the U.S. Although home sales were down 38%, inventory was up 5.5%, and days on market increased …
appraisalbuzz.com
U.S. Mortgage Delinquencies Continue to Decline
For the 16th consecutive month, mortgage delinquencies slid month-over-month in July, however continued inflationary concerns by homeowners is proving increasingly difficult for them to make their monthly mortgage payment. The post U.S. Mortgage Delinquencies Continue to Decline appeared first on DSNews.
Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February. Statistics New Zealand said inflation was running at 7.3% and unemployment at 3.3%. The rate hike came on the same day the government announced its finances were in better shape than forecast. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5.3% to 17,988.86, catching up with gains elsewhere as markets reopened following a holiday Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
appraisalbuzz.com
Rent Growth Moderates for Third Consecutive Month
Rent growth is likely to keep slowing as rising interest rates continue to cool the economy, as asking rents climbed to a record high in August, while rent growth moderated for the third-straight month. According to a new report from Redfin, the national median asking rent was up 11% year-over-year to $2,039, —the smallest annual …
appraisalbuzz.com
Home Price Gains Slow Again in August
CoreLogic has released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for August 2022, showing home prices nationwide —including distressed sales— increased year-over-year by 13.5%; the lowest year-over-year appreciation recorded since April 2021, partially reflecting cooling buyer demand due to higher mortgage rates and housing trends prompted by the COVID-19 slowdown. Although U.S. home …
appraisalbuzz.com
Congressional Reps Discuss Equitable Access to Housing and Financing
Representatives Jim Himes (D-Conn.) and Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) recently penned an open letter for Newsweek on how to make home ownership “inclusive and accessible for every American.” Himes, as the Chairman of the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, and Moore, as a member of the House Select Committee on Economic …
appraisalbuzz.com
Op-Ed: ‘Inclusive and Accessible’ Home Ownership for Everyone
Representatives Jim Himes (D-Conn.) and Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) recently penned an open letter for Newsweek on how to make home ownership “inclusive and accessible for every American.” Himes, as the Chairman of the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, and Moore, as a member of the House Select Committee on Economic …
appraisalbuzz.com
Low-Income Homeowners Face Significant Challenges After A Disaster
Disasters have been making headlines recently after a pair of hurricanes—Fiona and Ian—caused damage in the territory of Puerto Rico and from Florida up the East Coast, but as federal aid begins to flow to disaster victims, is now the time to review distribution policies to make sure aid is distributed equitably? According to Carlos …
Comments / 0