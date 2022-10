Dutch Bros. Coffee is in the early stages of planning for a location at 20220 Eva St., Montgomery. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros. Coffee is in the early stages of planning for a location at 20220 Eva St., Montgomery, the company confirmed in an email. The Montgomery location is anticipated to open by late 2023. Dutch Bros. serves specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, freezes, shakes and energy drinks at its drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop. Additional locations are planned off Hwy. 242 in Conroe—to open by late 2022—and in Willis, which is anticipated for 2023. www.dutchbros.com.

MONTGOMERY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO